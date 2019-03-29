Edition:
Fri Mar 29, 2019

Massive protest march against Algeria's Bouteflika

People carry national flags and banners during a protest to demand the resignation of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, in Algiers, Algeria March 29. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Friday, March 29, 2019
Anti-riot police officers clash with people protesting to demand the resignation of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, in Algiers, March 29. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Friday, March 29, 2019
People carry national flags during a protest to demand the removal of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in Algiers, Algeria March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Friday, March 29, 2019
Anti-riot police officers stand guard during a protest to demand the resignation of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, in Algiers, March 29. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Friday, March 29, 2019
Police use water cannons to disperse people protesting to demand the resignation of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, in Algiers, March 29. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Friday, March 29, 2019
A demonstrator holds a national flag while standing on a street pole during a protest to demand the removal of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in Algiers, March 29. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Friday, March 29, 2019
A woman carries a national flag in front of police officers standing guard during a protest to demand the removal of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in Algiers, March 29. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Friday, March 29, 2019
Police officers try to prevent protesters from advancing towards the government building during a protest to demand the removal of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in Algiers, March 29. REUTERS/Tarek Amara

Reuters / Friday, March 29, 2019
Police use water cannons to disperse people protesting to demand the resignation of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, in Algiers, March 29. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Friday, March 29, 2019
A demonstrator sitting on a wheelchair and wearing a mask depicting President Abdelaziz Bouteflika protest with others to demand the removal of Bouteflika in Algiers, March 29. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Friday, March 29, 2019
Anti-riot police officers are seen during a clash with people protesting to demand the resignation of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, in Algiers, Algeria, March 29. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Friday, March 29, 2019
People carry national flags and banners during a protest to demand the resignation of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, in Algiers, March 29. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Friday, March 29, 2019
Police uses water cannons to disperse people protesting to demand the resignation of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, in Algiers, March 29. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Friday, March 29, 2019
Anti-riot police officers clash with people protesting to demand the resignation of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, in Algiers, March 29. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Friday, March 29, 2019
Anti-riot police officers clash with people protesting to demand the resignation of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, in Algiers, March 29. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Friday, March 29, 2019
