May Day around the world
Turkish police detain protesters as they attempted to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
People carry a banner in front of St. Basil's Cathedral during a May Day rally at Red Square in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Activists from various labour organizations take part in a torch-lit rally demanding improvements to working conditions, on the eve of International Labour Day or May Day, in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
People attend a demonstration of leftists ahead the vigil of May Day demonstrations in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A couple dressed in historical military uniforms dances during May Day celebrations in central Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Demonstrators set up flares during a demonstration of leftists ahead the vigil of May Day demonstrations in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Turkish riot police scuffle with a group of protesters as they attempted to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
People attend a May Day rally at Red Square in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Greek Communist Party supporters take part in a rally commemorating May Day in Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Turkish riot police detain a protester as she and others attempted to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Members of German far-right groups attend a demonstration in Chemnitz. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel
Workers hold Cambodian flags and banners as they rally to mark May Day in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Protesters dressed as clowns pose in front of Swiss riot police officers during a May Day demonstration in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A protester flashes a V-sign after being detained by the riot police as he and others attempted to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Greek Communist Party supporter shouts slogans during a rally commemorating May Day in Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A man looks on next to an image of Karl Marx during a May Day rally organized by Front Line Socialist Party in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/ Dinuka Liyanawatte
A boy sits on a man's shoulders as they attend a May Day rally in central Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Turkish riot police detain protesters as they attempted to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Workers participate in a Mayday rally in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Turkish riot police detain a protester as he and others attempted to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A child sits o a man's shoulders as they attend a May Day rally in central Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People take part in a Labour Day protest to voice dissatisfaction with their government's labour policies, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Workers push police officers to brake the barricade during a Mayday rally at business district in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Supporters of left-wing political parties and movements attend a May Day rally in central Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
People attend a May Day rally at Red Square in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
