Wed May 1, 2019

May Day around the world

Police detain a protester after marching on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Workers protest during a May Day rally in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Moch Asim/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
A protester wearing a yellow vest looks on as French riot police secure a position during clashes before the start of the traditional May Day labor union march in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
French police apprehend protesters during the traditional May Day labor union march with French unions and yellow vests protesters in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Police officers detain an opposition protester during a May Day rally in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Igor Russak

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
A supporter of the Russian Communist party holds a portrait of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin during a May Day rally in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Protesters dressed as clowns pose beside a Swiss police car during a May Day demonstration in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Tear gas floats around masked protesters during clashes with French riot police before the start of the traditional May Day labour union march in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
A worker holds a flag during a May Day protest near the National Monument (Monas) in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
An injured protester is evacuated by street medics after clashes before the start of the traditional May Day march in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
A woman raises a carnation as she sings 'The Internationale', during a rally organised by the communist-affiliated PAME commemorating May Day in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
French riot police secure a position during clashes before the start of the traditional May Day labor union march in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Protesters being taken into the police vehicle shout slogans after they attempted to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
A street vendor carries her goods as Indonesian police officers rest during a May Day rally near the National Monument (Monas) in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Indonesian journalists wear masks as they protest during a May Day rally near the National Monument in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Police detain a protester after marching on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
French riot police secure a position during clashes before the start of the traditional May Day march in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
A protester raises her fist during a May Day rally in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Supporters of the Russian Communist party take part in a May Day rally in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Indonesian workers carry flags as they protest during a May Day rally near the National Monument in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Palestinians climb over a tree during a rally marking International Workers' Day, or Labour Day, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Turkish riot police scuffle with a group of protesters as they attempted to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
A protester with a yellow vest on his face is seen before the start of the traditional May Day labour union march in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
French riot police stand in front of wood panels that protect La Rotonde restaurant during the traditional May Day labour union march in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
People sing 'The Internationale', during a rally organised by the communist-affiliated PAME commemorating May Day in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Workers march as they protest during a May Day rally at a main road in Jakarta, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Wahyu Putro/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
