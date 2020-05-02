Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri May 1, 2020 | 10:17pm EDT

May Day protests across the U.S.

Adria Rosenberg holds a sign as she joins her mother during a protest outside an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, New York City, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
Demonstrators wearing protective face masks take part in a driving caravan protest calling for cancelling rent and workers rights during May Day protests in Manhattan in New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
A demonstrator holds a protective face mask with a message written on it in a car window during a driving caravan protest calling for cancelling rent and workers rights during May Day protests in Manhattan, New York. The sign reads: "Exploits me and then excludes me". REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
Demonstrators identifying themselves as health care workers hold banners during a protest outside of an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, New York May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
Cheryl Crim from New Jersey holds up a protest sign during a demonstration against low freight rates amid coronavirus, along a row of trucks parked along Constitution Avenue in Washington, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
Former Amazon employee Christian Smalls poses for a portrait during a protest outside of an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, New York, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
A demonstrator holds a sign during a protest outside of an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
A demonstrator holds a sign during a protest outside of an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
Demonstrators hold signs and stand amid props staged as body bags representing the death and despair in immigrant worker and essential worker communities during May Day protests in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
Twins Carmina Calderon, 30, and Claudia Calderon, 30, participate in a protest for street vendors calling for a rent freeze in Los Angeles, California, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
Demonstrators hold signs as they listen to former Amazon employee, Christian Smalls, speak during a protest outside of an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
A man protests outside Ralph's grocery store, where they say 19 workers have been infected with the coronavirus, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, May 1, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
A sign is displayed on a car in Times Square amid a driving caravan protest calling for workers' rights and cancelling the rent payment during May Day protests in Manhattan, New York City, May 1, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
A street vendor joins a protest for a rent freeze in Los Angeles, California, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
A demonstrator holds a sign and stands amid props staged as body bags representing the death and despair in immigrant worker and essential worker communities, during May Day protests in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
People protest outside Ralph's grocery store, where they say 19 workers have been infected with coronavirus, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, May 1, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
