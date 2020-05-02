May Day protests across the U.S.

A demonstrator holds a protective face mask with a message written on it in a car window during a driving caravan protest calling for cancelling rent and workers rights during May Day protests in Manhattan, New York. The sign reads: "Exploits me and...more

A demonstrator holds a protective face mask with a message written on it in a car window during a driving caravan protest calling for cancelling rent and workers rights during May Day protests in Manhattan, New York. The sign reads: "Exploits me and then excludes me". REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close