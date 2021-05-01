May Day protests around the world
Demonstrators march during a "Kill the Bill" protest in London, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Demonstrators release coloured smoke during a "Kill the Bill" protest at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Police use a water cannon during a left-wing May Day demonstration in Hamburg, Germany, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
People attend a left-wing May Day demonstration in Berlin, Germany, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang
A cat sits in a bicycle basket of a demonstrator during a "Kill the Bill" protest in London, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Police use a water cannon during a left-wing May Day demonstration in Hamburg, Germany, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Nurses attend a symbolic protest and tribute for health workers on Labour Day in Brasilia, Brazil May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A protester attends a left wing bicycle May Day in Berlin, Germany, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
People march during a protest to mark International Labour Day in Madrid, Spain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
French riot police stand in formation during clashes with protesters as part of the traditional May Day protests in Paris, France, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/ Manuel Ausloos
A protester holds a placard at a left wing May Day demonstration in front of the Federal Administrative Court in Leipzig, Germany, May 1, 2021. The placard reads, "Grandmothers against the right". REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel
Protesters kneel as they raise placards during a Labor Day protest, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David
A police officer wearing a patch reading, "vaccinated", stands guard next to a car with a card on it during a protest against the government coronavirus measures in Weimar, Germany, May 1, 2021. The card reads, "be brave to use your brain"....more
People attend a left-wing May Day demonstration in Berlin, Germany, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang
Protesters attend a left-wing May Day demonstration in Berlin, Germany, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang
Demonstrators destroy an effigy depicting Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte as a mythical creature, during a Labor Day protest, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David
Protesters march by One World Trade Center during a May Day rally for media workers held by The NewsGuild of New York on International Workers' Day in Manhattan, New York City, New York, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Demonstrators hold banners near the Home Office, as they march during a "Kill the Bill" protest in London, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Demonstrators take part in a "Kill the Bill" protest in Bristol, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People attend a left-wing May Day demonstration in Berlin, Germany, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang
Firefighters carry police officer away from clashes during the traditional May Day protests in Paris, France, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/ Manuel Ausloos
A police officer wearing a patch reading, "vaccinated", stands guard a protest against the government coronavirus measures in Weimar, Germany, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A demonstrator with a sign attached to his head takes part in a "Kill the Bill" protest in London, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Demonstrators march during a "Kill the Bill" protest in London, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Protesters attend a left wing May Day demonstration in Leipzig, Germany, May 1, 2021. The placard reads "Nazis out!". REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel
Protesters attend a left wing May Day demonstration in Berlin, Germany, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Protesters hold signs during a left wing May Day demonstration in Berlin, Germany, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Demonstrators march during a "Kill the Bill" protest in London, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A member of the press walks during the traditional May Day protests in Paris, France, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/ Manuel Ausloos
A demonstrator holds a placard during a May Day protest in Bristol, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A demonstrator reacts as he attends the traditional May Day labour union march in Paris, France, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A demonstrator holds a placard during a "Kill the Bill" protest in London, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
People attend the traditional May Day labour union march in Paris, France, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A demonstrator holds a placard during a May Day protest in Bristol, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A demonstrator holds a placard during a May Day protest in Bristol, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A man carries a cross at a demonstration against government coronavirus measures in Berlin, Germany, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang
Police officers move a protester from a road during a "Kill the Bill" protest at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A demonstrator with a placard mounted to their bag-pack attends a counter-protest during a rally against government coronavirus measures in Berlin, Germany, May 1, 2021. The placard reads, "Masks on, Nazis out". REUTERS/Christian Mang
A woman raises a placard during a Labor Day protest, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David
A demonstrator holds a placard during a May Day protest in Bristol, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A demonstrator faces the police during the traditional May Day labour union demonstration in Paris, France, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Police officers detain a protester at a demonstration against government coronavirus measures in Berlin, Germany, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang
Demonstrators gather during a Labor Day protest, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David
Demonstrators block a roundabout during a Labor Day protest, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David
Police officers stand on the street during a feminist rally ahead of May Day demonstrations, in Berlin, Germany, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang
People attend a feminist protest ahead of May Day demonstrations in Berlin, Germany, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Police officers guard a street ahead of May Day demonstrations in Hamburg, Germany, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
People display banners during a left-wing protest ahead of May Day demonstrations in Berlin, Germany, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang
How one small Pennsylvania pharmacy is vaccinating thousands
Montgomery County, where Schwenksville is located, has one of the highest per capita vaccination rates in the state of Pennsylvania.
Funeral for Ma'Khia Bryant, Black teen killed by Columbus police
Mourners remember Ma'Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old Black girl fatally shot by police in Columbus, Ohio.
Inside India's COVID nightmare
The world s second most populous nation is in deep crisis, with its hospitals and morgues overwhelmed as healthcare professionals struggle to cope with streams...
Inside India's COVID nightmare
The world s second most populous nation is in deep crisis, with its hospitals and morgues overwhelmed as healthcare professionals struggle to cope with streams of patients.
World's largest airplane takes flight
The world's largest airplane, designed to transport hypersonic vehicles and facilitate easy access to space, soared into clear skies over California's Mojave desert.
In the ring with bare-knuckle fighters in Russia
The "Top Dog" tournament began broadcasting fights in parking lots in early 2020, but now rents out a Moscow sports arena for bare-knuckle bouts that are viewed online by millions.
Stampede at Israeli religious festival kills 45
At least 45 people were crushed to death at an overcrowded religious festival in Israel, with some asphyxiated or trampled victims going unnoticed until the PA system sounded an appeal to disperse.
High anxiety: World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens
Locals in Portugal hope the attraction will help revive the region, especially after the devastating COVID-19 pandemic.
India's COVID patients cram hospitals trying to find care
COVID-stricken patients flood Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi seeking oxygen, ventilators and beds, as thousands frantically hunt for treatment for their sick relatives using social media apps and personal contacts.