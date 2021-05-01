Edition:
International
Pictures | Sat May 1, 2021 | 3:00pm EDT

May Day protests around the world

Demonstrators march during a "Kill the Bill" protest  in London, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Demonstrators march during a "Kill the Bill" protest  in London, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Demonstrators march during a "Kill the Bill" protest  in London, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
1 / 48
Demonstrators release coloured smoke during a "Kill the Bill" protest at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Demonstrators release coloured smoke during a "Kill the Bill" protest at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Demonstrators release coloured smoke during a "Kill the Bill" protest at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
2 / 48
Police use a water cannon during a left-wing May Day demonstration in Hamburg, Germany, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Police use a water cannon during a left-wing May Day demonstration in Hamburg, Germany, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Police use a water cannon during a left-wing May Day demonstration in Hamburg, Germany, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
3 / 48
People attend a left-wing May Day demonstration in Berlin, Germany, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang

People attend a left-wing May Day demonstration in Berlin, Germany, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
People attend a left-wing May Day demonstration in Berlin, Germany, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang
4 / 48
A cat sits in a bicycle basket of a demonstrator during a "Kill the Bill" protest in London, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A cat sits in a bicycle basket of a demonstrator during a "Kill the Bill" protest in London, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
A cat sits in a bicycle basket of a demonstrator during a "Kill the Bill" protest in London, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
5 / 48
Police use a water cannon during a left-wing May Day demonstration in Hamburg, Germany, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Police use a water cannon during a left-wing May Day demonstration in Hamburg, Germany, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Police use a water cannon during a left-wing May Day demonstration in Hamburg, Germany, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
6 / 48
Nurses attend a symbolic protest and tribute for health workers on Labour Day in Brasilia, Brazil May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Nurses attend a symbolic protest and tribute for health workers on Labour Day in Brasilia, Brazil May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Nurses attend a symbolic protest and tribute for health workers on Labour Day in Brasilia, Brazil May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
7 / 48
A protester attends a left wing bicycle May Day in Berlin, Germany, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

A protester attends a left wing bicycle May Day in Berlin, Germany, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
A protester attends a left wing bicycle May Day in Berlin, Germany, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
8 / 48
People march during a protest to mark International Labour Day in Madrid, Spain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

People march during a protest to mark International Labour Day in Madrid, Spain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
People march during a protest to mark International Labour Day in Madrid, Spain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
9 / 48
French riot police stand in formation during clashes with protesters as part of the traditional May Day protests in Paris, France, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/ Manuel Ausloos

French riot police stand in formation during clashes with protesters as part of the traditional May Day protests in Paris, France, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/ Manuel Ausloos

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
French riot police stand in formation during clashes with protesters as part of the traditional May Day protests in Paris, France, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/ Manuel Ausloos
10 / 48
A protester holds a placard at a left wing May Day demonstration in front of the Federal Administrative Court in Leipzig, Germany, May 1, 2021. The placard reads, "Grandmothers against the right". REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel

A protester holds a placard at a left wing May Day demonstration in front of the Federal Administrative Court in Leipzig, Germany, May 1, 2021. The placard reads, "Grandmothers against the right". REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
A protester holds a placard at a left wing May Day demonstration in front of the Federal Administrative Court in Leipzig, Germany, May 1, 2021. The placard reads, "Grandmothers against the right". REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel
11 / 48
Protesters kneel as they raise placards during a Labor Day protest, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

Protesters kneel as they raise placards during a Labor Day protest, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Protesters kneel as they raise placards during a Labor Day protest, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David
12 / 48
A police officer wearing a patch reading, "vaccinated", stands guard next to a car with a card on it during a protest against the government coronavirus measures in Weimar, Germany, May 1, 2021. The card reads, "be brave to use your brain". REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A police officer wearing a patch reading, "vaccinated", stands guard next to a car with a card on it during a protest against the government coronavirus measures in Weimar, Germany, May 1, 2021. The card reads, "be brave to use your brain"....more

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
A police officer wearing a patch reading, "vaccinated", stands guard next to a car with a card on it during a protest against the government coronavirus measures in Weimar, Germany, May 1, 2021. The card reads, "be brave to use your brain". REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
13 / 48
People attend a left-wing May Day demonstration in Berlin, Germany, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang

People attend a left-wing May Day demonstration in Berlin, Germany, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
People attend a left-wing May Day demonstration in Berlin, Germany, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang
14 / 48
Protesters attend a left-wing May Day demonstration in Berlin, Germany, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Protesters attend a left-wing May Day demonstration in Berlin, Germany, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Protesters attend a left-wing May Day demonstration in Berlin, Germany, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang
15 / 48
Demonstrators destroy an effigy depicting Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte as a mythical creature, during a Labor Day protest, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

Demonstrators destroy an effigy depicting Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte as a mythical creature, during a Labor Day protest, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Demonstrators destroy an effigy depicting Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte as a mythical creature, during a Labor Day protest, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David
16 / 48
Protesters march by One World Trade Center during a May Day rally for media workers held by The NewsGuild of New York on International Workers' Day in Manhattan, New York City, New York, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Protesters march by One World Trade Center during a May Day rally for media workers held by The NewsGuild of New York on International Workers' Day in Manhattan, New York City, New York, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Protesters march by One World Trade Center during a May Day rally for media workers held by The NewsGuild of New York on International Workers' Day in Manhattan, New York City, New York, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
17 / 48
Demonstrators hold banners near the Home Office, as they march during a "Kill the Bill" protest in London, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Demonstrators hold banners near the Home Office, as they march during a "Kill the Bill" protest in London, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Demonstrators hold banners near the Home Office, as they march during a "Kill the Bill" protest in London, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
18 / 48
Demonstrators take part in a "Kill the Bill" protest in Bristol, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Demonstrators take part in a "Kill the Bill" protest in Bristol, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Demonstrators take part in a "Kill the Bill" protest in Bristol, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
19 / 48
People attend a left-wing May Day demonstration in Berlin, Germany, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang

People attend a left-wing May Day demonstration in Berlin, Germany, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
People attend a left-wing May Day demonstration in Berlin, Germany, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang
20 / 48
Firefighters carry police officer away from clashes during the traditional May Day protests in Paris, France, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/ Manuel Ausloos

Firefighters carry police officer away from clashes during the traditional May Day protests in Paris, France, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/ Manuel Ausloos

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Firefighters carry police officer away from clashes during the traditional May Day protests in Paris, France, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/ Manuel Ausloos
21 / 48
A police officer wearing a patch reading, "vaccinated", stands guard a protest against the government coronavirus measures in Weimar, Germany, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A police officer wearing a patch reading, "vaccinated", stands guard a protest against the government coronavirus measures in Weimar, Germany, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
A police officer wearing a patch reading, "vaccinated", stands guard a protest against the government coronavirus measures in Weimar, Germany, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
22 / 48
A demonstrator with a sign attached to his head takes part in a "Kill the Bill" protest in London, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A demonstrator with a sign attached to his head takes part in a "Kill the Bill" protest in London, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
A demonstrator with a sign attached to his head takes part in a "Kill the Bill" protest in London, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
23 / 48
Demonstrators march during a "Kill the Bill" protest in London, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Demonstrators march during a "Kill the Bill" protest in London, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Demonstrators march during a "Kill the Bill" protest in London, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
24 / 48
Protesters attend a left wing May Day demonstration in Leipzig, Germany, May 1, 2021. The placard reads "Nazis out!". REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel

Protesters attend a left wing May Day demonstration in Leipzig, Germany, May 1, 2021. The placard reads "Nazis out!". REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Protesters attend a left wing May Day demonstration in Leipzig, Germany, May 1, 2021. The placard reads "Nazis out!". REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel
25 / 48
Protesters attend a left wing May Day demonstration in Berlin, Germany, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Protesters attend a left wing May Day demonstration in Berlin, Germany, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Protesters attend a left wing May Day demonstration in Berlin, Germany, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
26 / 48
Protesters hold signs during a left wing May Day demonstration in Berlin, Germany, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Protesters hold signs during a left wing May Day demonstration in Berlin, Germany, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Protesters hold signs during a left wing May Day demonstration in Berlin, Germany, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
27 / 48
Demonstrators march during a "Kill the Bill" protest in London, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Demonstrators march during a "Kill the Bill" protest in London, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Demonstrators march during a "Kill the Bill" protest in London, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
28 / 48
A member of the press walks during the traditional May Day protests in Paris, France, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/ Manuel Ausloos

A member of the press walks during the traditional May Day protests in Paris, France, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/ Manuel Ausloos

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
A member of the press walks during the traditional May Day protests in Paris, France, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/ Manuel Ausloos
29 / 48
A demonstrator holds a placard during a May Day protest in Bristol, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A demonstrator holds a placard during a May Day protest in Bristol, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
A demonstrator holds a placard during a May Day protest in Bristol, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
30 / 48
A demonstrator reacts as he attends the traditional May Day labour union march in Paris, France, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A demonstrator reacts as he attends the traditional May Day labour union march in Paris, France, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
A demonstrator reacts as he attends the traditional May Day labour union march in Paris, France, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
31 / 48
A demonstrator holds a placard during a "Kill the Bill" protest in London, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A demonstrator holds a placard during a "Kill the Bill" protest in London, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
A demonstrator holds a placard during a "Kill the Bill" protest in London, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
32 / 48
People attend the traditional May Day labour union march in Paris, France, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

People attend the traditional May Day labour union march in Paris, France, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
People attend the traditional May Day labour union march in Paris, France, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
33 / 48
A demonstrator holds a placard during a May Day protest in Bristol, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A demonstrator holds a placard during a May Day protest in Bristol, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
A demonstrator holds a placard during a May Day protest in Bristol, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
34 / 48
A demonstrator holds a placard during a May Day protest in Bristol, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A demonstrator holds a placard during a May Day protest in Bristol, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
A demonstrator holds a placard during a May Day protest in Bristol, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
35 / 48
A man carries a cross at a demonstration against government coronavirus measures in Berlin, Germany, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang

A man carries a cross at a demonstration against government coronavirus measures in Berlin, Germany, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
A man carries a cross at a demonstration against government coronavirus measures in Berlin, Germany, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang
36 / 48
Police officers move a protester from a road during a "Kill the Bill" protest at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Police officers move a protester from a road during a "Kill the Bill" protest at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Police officers move a protester from a road during a "Kill the Bill" protest at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
37 / 48
A demonstrator with a placard mounted to their bag-pack attends a counter-protest during a rally against government coronavirus measures in Berlin, Germany, May 1, 2021. The placard reads, "Masks on, Nazis out". REUTERS/Christian Mang

A demonstrator with a placard mounted to their bag-pack attends a counter-protest during a rally against government coronavirus measures in Berlin, Germany, May 1, 2021. The placard reads, "Masks on, Nazis out". REUTERS/Christian Mang

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
A demonstrator with a placard mounted to their bag-pack attends a counter-protest during a rally against government coronavirus measures in Berlin, Germany, May 1, 2021. The placard reads, "Masks on, Nazis out". REUTERS/Christian Mang
38 / 48
A woman raises a placard during a Labor Day protest, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

A woman raises a placard during a Labor Day protest, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
A woman raises a placard during a Labor Day protest, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David
39 / 48
A demonstrator holds a placard during a May Day protest in Bristol, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A demonstrator holds a placard during a May Day protest in Bristol, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
A demonstrator holds a placard during a May Day protest in Bristol, Britain, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
40 / 48
A demonstrator faces the police during the traditional May Day labour union demonstration in Paris, France, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A demonstrator faces the police during the traditional May Day labour union demonstration in Paris, France, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
A demonstrator faces the police during the traditional May Day labour union demonstration in Paris, France, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
41 / 48
Police officers detain a protester at a demonstration against government coronavirus measures in Berlin, Germany, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Police officers detain a protester at a demonstration against government coronavirus measures in Berlin, Germany, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Police officers detain a protester at a demonstration against government coronavirus measures in Berlin, Germany, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang
42 / 48
Demonstrators gather during a Labor Day protest, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

Demonstrators gather during a Labor Day protest, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Demonstrators gather during a Labor Day protest, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David
43 / 48
Demonstrators block a roundabout during a Labor Day protest, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

Demonstrators block a roundabout during a Labor Day protest, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Demonstrators block a roundabout during a Labor Day protest, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David
44 / 48
Police officers stand on the street during a feminist rally ahead of May Day demonstrations, in Berlin, Germany, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Police officers stand on the street during a feminist rally ahead of May Day demonstrations, in Berlin, Germany, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
Police officers stand on the street during a feminist rally ahead of May Day demonstrations, in Berlin, Germany, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang
45 / 48
People attend a feminist protest ahead of May Day demonstrations in Berlin, Germany, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

People attend a feminist protest ahead of May Day demonstrations in Berlin, Germany, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
People attend a feminist protest ahead of May Day demonstrations in Berlin, Germany, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
46 / 48
Police officers guard a street ahead of May Day demonstrations in Hamburg, Germany, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Police officers guard a street ahead of May Day demonstrations in Hamburg, Germany, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
Police officers guard a street ahead of May Day demonstrations in Hamburg, Germany, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
47 / 48
People display banners during a left-wing protest ahead of May Day demonstrations in Berlin, Germany, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang

People display banners during a left-wing protest ahead of May Day demonstrations in Berlin, Germany, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
People display banners during a left-wing protest ahead of May Day demonstrations in Berlin, Germany, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang
48 / 48
