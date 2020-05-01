Edition:
Fri May 1, 2020

May Day protests during a pandemic

Members of the communist-affiliated trade union PAME practice social distancing during a May Day rally in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
A nurse wearing a protective face mask holds a cross next to placards that read 'heroes' and pictures of colleagues who died of the coronavirus, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
Stickers used to practice social distancing are seen during a rally in Thessaloniki, Greece. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
People stand on a balcony and make noise to demand more wage justice in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
A member of the communist-affiliated trade union PAME wearing gloves raises a carnation in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
Carnations are seen spread on the ground in front of Turkish police officers as trade union leaders attempt to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
Trade union leaders clash with Turkish riot and plainclothes police officers as they attempt to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
Members of the communist-affiliated trade union PAME practice social distancing in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
Members of the communist-affiliated trade union PAME wear protective masks as they practice social distancing in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
Leftist protesters are detained by police attempting to reach Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
A man rides a bicycle along empty Red Square near St. Basil's Cathedral in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
A medical worker wearing a protective mask raises his fist during a May Day rally in Thessaloniki, Greece. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
People stand on balconies and make noise to demand more wage justice in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
Nurses wearing protective face masks place crosses next to placards that read 'heroes' and pictures of colleagues who died of the coronavirus during a symbolic protest and tribute for health workers, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
Members of the communist-affiliated trade union PAME wear protective masks as they practice social distancing in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
Customers buy some Lily of the Valley flowers, the symbol of Labor Day, from Deschamps flower shop in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
Labor union groups gather for a May Day rally in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
A demonstrator attends a protest against the growing economic hardship and to mark Labor Day in Beirut, Lebanon. The word 'Revolution' is on the mask. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
