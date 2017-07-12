Mayweather and McGregor face off
Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Floyd Mayweather holds up a check. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Home Run Derby
Yankees rookie Aaron Judge, who leads the majors in homers, won the Home Run Derby by beating Minnesota's Miguel Sano 11-10 in the final.
Germany wins Confederations Cup
Germany defeats Chile to win the FIFA Confederations Cup.
New Zealand wins America's Cup
A dominant Emirates Team New Zealand claims international sport's oldest trophy by 7-1 over Oracle Team USA in Bermuda's Great Sound, with 26-year-old Peter...
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
MORE IN PICTURES
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.