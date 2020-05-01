Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri May 1, 2020 | 11:29am EDT

McDonald's trials virus-proof restaurant

Customers wait outside on social distancing markings at a prototype McDonald's location in Arnhem, Netherlands. Big Macs delivered on meal trolleys, hand sanitizers at the entrance and designated waiting spots to separate customers could become a feature of McDonald's restaurants in the Netherlands when they are allowed to reopen. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

In a trial at a restaurant in the city of Arnhem, McDonald's has been looking for ways to maintain social distancing when the coronavirus lockdown is relaxed. The sticker reads 'Smile at a safe distance.' REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

McDonald's says it could introduce table service, with burgers and fries wheeled to customers on trolleys from which they can pick up their orders. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Other new features would include hand-washing stations at the entrance and a host behind a plastic screen showing customers their place in line. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

A customer stands in a taped-off space inside a prototype McDonald's location. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

An employee cleans a touch screen at a McDonald's prototype location. About 75% of McDonald's 39,000 restaurants around the world were operational as of April 30, including almost all of its nearly 14,000 restaurants in the United States. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

An employee wearing protective gloves handles an order at a prototype McDonald's location in Arnhem, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

A decision on whether to reopen Dutch restaurants and bars is expected around May 12, but Prime Minister Mark Rutte has ruled out a return to normal. If they do reopen, they will have to keep customers and staff at least 1.5 meters (5 feet) apart to avoid a new wave of infections. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Many restaurant owners in the Netherlands fear social distancing will simply put them out of business. But McDonald's expects its new set-up will work at 180 larger restaurants out of its 252 franchises in the country. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

An employee handles table service numbers for clients inside a prototype McDonald's location. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

An employee waits for clients inside a prototype McDonald's location in Arnhem, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

A customer receives her order inside a prototype McDonald's location. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

