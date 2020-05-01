McDonald's trials virus-proof restaurant
Customers wait outside on social distancing markings at a prototype McDonald's location in Arnhem, Netherlands. Big Macs delivered on meal trolleys, hand sanitizers at the entrance and designated waiting spots to separate customers could become a...more
In a trial at a restaurant in the city of Arnhem, McDonald's has been looking for ways to maintain social distancing when the coronavirus lockdown is relaxed. The sticker reads 'Smile at a safe distance.' REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
McDonald's says it could introduce table service, with burgers and fries wheeled to customers on trolleys from which they can pick up their orders. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Other new features would include hand-washing stations at the entrance and a host behind a plastic screen showing customers their place in line. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
A customer stands in a taped-off space inside a prototype McDonald's location. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
An employee cleans a touch screen at a McDonald's prototype location. About 75% of McDonald's 39,000 restaurants around the world were operational as of April 30, including almost all of its nearly 14,000 restaurants in the United States. ...more
An employee wearing protective gloves handles an order at a prototype McDonald's location in Arnhem, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
A decision on whether to reopen Dutch restaurants and bars is expected around May 12, but Prime Minister Mark Rutte has ruled out a return to normal. If they do reopen, they will have to keep customers and staff at least 1.5 meters (5 feet) apart to...more
Many restaurant owners in the Netherlands fear social distancing will simply put them out of business. But McDonald's expects its new set-up will work at 180 larger restaurants out of its 252 franchises in the country. REUTERS/Piroschka van de...more
An employee handles table service numbers for clients inside a prototype McDonald's location. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
An employee waits for clients inside a prototype McDonald's location in Arnhem, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
A customer receives her order inside a prototype McDonald's location. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
