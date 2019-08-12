Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 12, 2019 | 2:10pm EDT

Medic shot in eye during Hong Kong protests

An injured young female medic receives medical assistance after being hit by a pellet round in the right eye during a demonstration in Tsim Sha Tsui neighborhood in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

An injured young female medic receives medical assistance after being hit by a pellet round in the right eye during a demonstration in Tsim Sha Tsui neighborhood in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
An injured young female medic receives medical assistance after being hit by a pellet round in the right eye during a demonstration in Tsim Sha Tsui neighborhood in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
1 / 5
An injured young female medic receives medical assistance after being hit by a pellet round in the right eye during a demonstration in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Issei Kato

An injured young female medic receives medical assistance after being hit by a pellet round in the right eye during a demonstration in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
An injured young female medic receives medical assistance after being hit by a pellet round in the right eye during a demonstration in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
2 / 5
An injured young female medic receives medical assistance after being hit by a pellet round in the right eye during a demonstration in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Issei Kato

An injured young female medic receives medical assistance after being hit by a pellet round in the right eye during a demonstration in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
An injured young female medic receives medical assistance after being hit by a pellet round in the right eye during a demonstration in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
3 / 5
An injured young female medic receives medical assistance after being hit by a pellet round in the right eye during a demonstration in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Issei Kato

An injured young female medic receives medical assistance after being hit by a pellet round in the right eye during a demonstration in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
An injured young female medic receives medical assistance after being hit by a pellet round in the right eye during a demonstration in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
4 / 5
An injured young female medic receives medical assistance after being hit by a pellet round in the right eye during a demonstration in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Issei Kato

An injured young female medic receives medical assistance after being hit by a pellet round in the right eye during a demonstration in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
An injured young female medic receives medical assistance after being hit by a pellet round in the right eye during a demonstration in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
5 / 5
View Again
View Next
Dozens of 2020 hopefuls aim to break through at Iowa State Fair

Dozens of 2020 hopefuls aim to break through at Iowa...

Next Slideshows

Dozens of 2020 hopefuls aim to break through at Iowa State Fair

Dozens of 2020 hopefuls aim to break through at Iowa State Fair

Democratic presidential hopefuls mingle with Iowa voters, seeking the momentum needed to catapult their campaigns in the critical state, which will hold the...

1:50pm EDT
Hong Kongers take to streets in weekend of anti-government protests

Hong Kongers take to streets in weekend of anti-government protests

Demonstrators threw up barricades across the city on the weekend, as police fired tear gas into crowded underground train stations as well as rubber bullets and...

1:35pm EDT
Kashmir under lockdown

Kashmir under lockdown

Frustration is growing in Muslim-majority Kashmir, which is also claimed by Pakistan, over India's move last week to curtail autonomy for the state of Jammu and...

1:20pm EDT
Typhoon Lekima wreaks havoc in China

Typhoon Lekima wreaks havoc in China

The deadly Typhoon Lekima slams eastern China, racking up billions of dollars in economic losses and widely disrupting travel.

10:20am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Notable deaths in 2019

Notable deaths in 2019

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Monsoon rains flood parts of India

Monsoon rains flood parts of India

Floods brought by heavy rains and overflowing rivers across large swathes of western and southern India have forced the evacuation of hundreds of thousands from their homes.

Dozens of 2020 hopefuls aim to break through at Iowa State Fair

Dozens of 2020 hopefuls aim to break through at Iowa State Fair

Democratic presidential hopefuls mingle with Iowa voters, seeking the momentum needed to catapult their campaigns in the critical state, which will hold the first nominating contest in February 2020.

Hong Kongers take to streets in weekend of anti-government protests

Hong Kongers take to streets in weekend of anti-government protests

Demonstrators threw up barricades across the city on the weekend, as police fired tear gas into crowded underground train stations as well as rubber bullets and pepper pellets at close range.

Kashmir under lockdown

Kashmir under lockdown

Frustration is growing in Muslim-majority Kashmir, which is also claimed by Pakistan, over India's move last week to curtail autonomy for the state of Jammu and Kashmir, including a bar on non-residents buying property.

Typhoon Lekima wreaks havoc in China

Typhoon Lekima wreaks havoc in China

The deadly Typhoon Lekima slams eastern China, racking up billions of dollars in economic losses and widely disrupting travel.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this past week.

Hong Kong airport grinds to a halt as protests swell

Hong Kong airport grinds to a halt as protests swell

Hong Kong's airport cancelled all flights on Monday, with authorities blaming demonstrators for the disruption of one of the world's busiest terminals, a dramatic escalation of anti-government protests.

Journey to Mecca

Journey to Mecca

Muslim faithful make the annual haj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast