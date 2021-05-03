Medina Spirit wins Kentucky Derby
Medina Spirit, ridden by John Velazquez, right, crosses the finish line to win the 147th Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Kentucky, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Medina Spirit, ridden by John Velazquez, left, leads the field past the spires at Churchill Downs and wins 147th Kentucky Derby. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Medina Spirit, ridden by John Velazquez, right, leads the field around turn one at Churchill Downs during 147th Kentucky Derby. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
John Velazquez holds the Kentucky Derby trophy after Medina Spirit won. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
Ellen Kay, from Texas, wearing a hat made by California designer Arturo Rios, arrives at Churchill Downs. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A spectator enjoys the day of the 147th Kentucky Derby. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
Spectators enjoy the day of the 147th Kentucky Derby. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
Spectators sit spaced apart following Churchill Downs restrictions. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
A track worker hangs the name of Medina Spirit, the winner of 147th Kentucky Derby, in the paddock at Churchill Downs. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
John Velazquez walks as he celebrates after winning the 147th Kentucky Derby. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
Spectators cheer after Medina Spirit, ridden by John Velazquez, wins 147th Kentucky Derby. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Spectators arrive at Churchill Downs. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A spectator shows off her hat. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
Ryan Colston fixes the jacket of Vince Wiltz on the infield at Churchill Down. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
U.S. Marines escort a garland of roses, to be awarded to the winner of the 147th Kentucky Derby. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Spectators cheer for their winning horse at Churchill Downs. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
Spectators wearing hats gather for a photograph. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Spectators wear hats. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
Spectators pose for a picture. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
A spectator approaches a racing horse on the day of the 147th Kentucky Derby. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
A spectator shows off her hat. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
A spectator wearing a hat walks at Churchill Downs. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
A spectator shows off her hat. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
A spectator in the milliner rows cheers for her winning horse. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
