Edition:
International
Pictures | Sun May 2, 2021 | 10:46pm EDT

Medina Spirit wins Kentucky Derby

Medina Spirit, ridden by John Velazquez, right, crosses the finish line to win the 147th Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Kentucky, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Medina Spirit, ridden by John Velazquez, right, crosses the finish line to win the 147th Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Kentucky, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Medina Spirit, ridden by John Velazquez, right, crosses the finish line to win the 147th Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Kentucky, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
1 / 24
Medina Spirit, ridden by John Velazquez, left, leads the field past the spires at Churchill Downs and wins 147th Kentucky Derby. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Medina Spirit, ridden by John Velazquez, left, leads the field past the spires at Churchill Downs and wins 147th Kentucky Derby. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Medina Spirit, ridden by John Velazquez, left, leads the field past the spires at Churchill Downs and wins 147th Kentucky Derby. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
2 / 24
Medina Spirit, ridden by John Velazquez, right, leads the field around turn one at Churchill Downs during 147th Kentucky Derby. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Medina Spirit, ridden by John Velazquez, right, leads the field around turn one at Churchill Downs during 147th Kentucky Derby. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Medina Spirit, ridden by John Velazquez, right, leads the field around turn one at Churchill Downs during 147th Kentucky Derby. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
3 / 24
John Velazquez holds the Kentucky Derby trophy after Medina Spirit won. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

John Velazquez holds the Kentucky Derby trophy after Medina Spirit won. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
John Velazquez holds the Kentucky Derby trophy after Medina Spirit won. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
Close
4 / 24
Ellen Kay, from Texas, wearing a hat made by California designer Arturo Rios, arrives at Churchill Downs. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Ellen Kay, from Texas, wearing a hat made by California designer Arturo Rios, arrives at Churchill Downs. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Ellen Kay, from Texas, wearing a hat made by California designer Arturo Rios, arrives at Churchill Downs. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
5 / 24
A spectator enjoys the day of the 147th Kentucky Derby. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

A spectator enjoys the day of the 147th Kentucky Derby. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
A spectator enjoys the day of the 147th Kentucky Derby. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
Close
6 / 24
Spectators enjoy the day of the 147th Kentucky Derby. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Spectators enjoy the day of the 147th Kentucky Derby. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Spectators enjoy the day of the 147th Kentucky Derby. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
Close
7 / 24
Spectators sit spaced apart following Churchill Downs restrictions. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Spectators sit spaced apart following Churchill Downs restrictions. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Spectators sit spaced apart following Churchill Downs restrictions. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
Close
8 / 24
A track worker hangs the name of Medina Spirit, the winner of 147th Kentucky Derby, in the paddock at Churchill Downs. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

A track worker hangs the name of Medina Spirit, the winner of 147th Kentucky Derby, in the paddock at Churchill Downs. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
A track worker hangs the name of Medina Spirit, the winner of 147th Kentucky Derby, in the paddock at Churchill Downs. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
9 / 24
John Velazquez walks as he celebrates after winning the 147th Kentucky Derby. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

John Velazquez walks as he celebrates after winning the 147th Kentucky Derby. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
John Velazquez walks as he celebrates after winning the 147th Kentucky Derby. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
Close
10 / 24
Spectators cheer after Medina Spirit, ridden by John Velazquez, wins 147th Kentucky Derby. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Spectators cheer after Medina Spirit, ridden by John Velazquez, wins 147th Kentucky Derby. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Spectators cheer after Medina Spirit, ridden by John Velazquez, wins 147th Kentucky Derby. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
11 / 24
Spectators arrive at Churchill Downs. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Spectators arrive at Churchill Downs. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Spectators arrive at Churchill Downs. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
12 / 24
A spectator shows off her hat. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

A spectator shows off her hat. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
A spectator shows off her hat. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
Close
13 / 24
Ryan Colston fixes the jacket of Vince Wiltz on the infield at Churchill Down. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Ryan Colston fixes the jacket of Vince Wiltz on the infield at Churchill Down. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Ryan Colston fixes the jacket of Vince Wiltz on the infield at Churchill Down. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
14 / 24
U.S. Marines escort a garland of roses, to be awarded to the winner of the 147th Kentucky Derby. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

U.S. Marines escort a garland of roses, to be awarded to the winner of the 147th Kentucky Derby. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
U.S. Marines escort a garland of roses, to be awarded to the winner of the 147th Kentucky Derby. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
15 / 24
Spectators cheer for their winning horse at Churchill Downs. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Spectators cheer for their winning horse at Churchill Downs. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Spectators cheer for their winning horse at Churchill Downs. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
Close
16 / 24
Spectators wearing hats gather for a photograph. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Spectators wearing hats gather for a photograph. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Spectators wearing hats gather for a photograph. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
17 / 24
Spectators wear hats. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Spectators wear hats. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Spectators wear hats. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
Close
18 / 24
Spectators pose for a picture. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Spectators pose for a picture. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Spectators pose for a picture. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
Close
19 / 24
A spectator approaches a racing horse on the day of the 147th Kentucky Derby. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

A spectator approaches a racing horse on the day of the 147th Kentucky Derby. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
A spectator approaches a racing horse on the day of the 147th Kentucky Derby. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
Close
20 / 24
A spectator shows off her hat. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

A spectator shows off her hat. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
A spectator shows off her hat. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
Close
21 / 24
A spectator wearing a hat walks at Churchill Downs. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

A spectator wearing a hat walks at Churchill Downs. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
A spectator wearing a hat walks at Churchill Downs. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
Close
22 / 24
A spectator shows off her hat. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

A spectator shows off her hat. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
A spectator shows off her hat. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
Close
23 / 24
A spectator in the milliner rows cheers for her winning horse. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

A spectator in the milliner rows cheers for her winning horse. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
A spectator in the milliner rows cheers for her winning horse. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
May Day protests around the world

May Day protests around the world

Next Slideshows

May Day protests around the world

May Day protests around the world

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

May 02 2021
How one small Pennsylvania pharmacy is vaccinating thousands

How one small Pennsylvania pharmacy is vaccinating thousands

Montgomery County, where Schwenksville is located, has one of the highest per capita vaccination rates in the state of Pennsylvania.

Apr 30 2021
Funeral for Ma'Khia Bryant, Black teen killed by Columbus police

Funeral for Ma'Khia Bryant, Black teen killed by Columbus police

Mourners remember Ma'Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old Black girl fatally shot by police in Columbus, Ohio.

Apr 30 2021
Photos of the month: April

Photos of the month: April

Our top photos from April 2021.

Apr 30 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

May Day protests around the world

May Day protests around the world

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

How one small Pennsylvania pharmacy is vaccinating thousands

How one small Pennsylvania pharmacy is vaccinating thousands

Montgomery County, where Schwenksville is located, has one of the highest per capita vaccination rates in the state of Pennsylvania.

Funeral for Ma'Khia Bryant, Black teen killed by Columbus police

Funeral for Ma'Khia Bryant, Black teen killed by Columbus police

Mourners remember Ma'Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old Black girl fatally shot by police in Columbus, Ohio.

Photos of the month: April

Photos of the month: April

Our top photos from April 2021.

Inside India's COVID nightmare

Inside India's COVID nightmare

The world s second most populous nation is in deep crisis, with its hospitals and morgues overwhelmed as healthcare professionals struggle to cope with streams of patients.

World's largest airplane takes flight

World's largest airplane takes flight

The world's largest airplane, designed to transport hypersonic vehicles and facilitate easy access to space, soared into clear skies over California's Mojave desert.

In the ring with bare-knuckle fighters in Russia

In the ring with bare-knuckle fighters in Russia

The "Top Dog" tournament began broadcasting fights in parking lots in early 2020, but now rents out a Moscow sports arena for bare-knuckle bouts that are viewed online by millions.

Stampede at Israeli religious festival kills 45

Stampede at Israeli religious festival kills 45

At least 45 people were crushed to death at an overcrowded religious festival in Israel, with some asphyxiated or trampled victims going unnoticed until the PA system sounded an appeal to disperse.

High anxiety: World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens

High anxiety: World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens

Locals in Portugal hope the attraction will help revive the region, especially after the devastating COVID-19 pandemic.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast