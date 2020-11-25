Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks
Democratic President-elect Joe Biden began naming members of his Cabinet, appointing experienced foreign policy and national security experts to key posts in line with his pledge to restore the United States' global ties and standing as a world...more
SECRETARY OF STATE: ANTONY BLINKEN. A longtime Biden confidant who served as No. 2 at the State Department and as deputy national security adviser in President Barack Obama's administration, Blinken was named Biden's choice for secretary of...more
NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: JAKE SULLIVAN. Biden's national security adviser when he served as vice president to President Barack Obama, Sullivan also served as deputy chief of staff to Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
HOMELAND SECURITY: ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS. A Cuba-born lawyer will be the first Latino and first immigrant to head the department if confirmed as secretary of homeland security. As head of Citizenship and Immigration Services under Obama, Mayorkas led...more
DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE: AVRIL HAINES. Deputy national security adviser under Obama, and previously the first woman to serve as CIA deputy director, Haines is Biden's nominee for director of national intelligence. Haines held several posts...more
AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED NATIONS: LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD. Biden's nominee to become the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations is Thomas-Greenfield, who will take on a job Biden plans to restore to a Cabinet level. She is a Black woman who...more
SPECIAL PRESIDENTIAL ENVOY FOR CLIMATE: JOHN KERRY. Former U.S. Senator and Secretary of State Kerry will act as "climate czar" in the Biden Administration. Kerry helped negotiate the Paris climate deal that Biden wants to rejoin. REUTERS/Joshua...more
TREASURY SECRETARY: JANET YELLEN. The former Fed chair, 74, is Biden's pick, according to two Democratic allies. Yellen deepened the central bank's focus on workers and inequality and has remained active in policy debates at the Brookings Institution...more
CHIEF OF STAFF: RON KLAIN. A longtime Biden adviser with experience in responding to the Ebola pandemic, Klain was picked for the chief of staff role that sets the president's agenda. REUTERS/Larry Downing
