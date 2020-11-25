Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks

HOMELAND SECURITY: ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS. A Cuba-born lawyer will be the first Latino and first immigrant to head the department if confirmed as secretary of homeland security. As head of Citizenship and Immigration Services under Obama, Mayorkas led...more

HOMELAND SECURITY: ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS. A Cuba-born lawyer will be the first Latino and first immigrant to head the department if confirmed as secretary of homeland security. As head of Citizenship and Immigration Services under Obama, Mayorkas led implementation of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program for so-called Dreamers, who were brought to the United States illegally as children. DACA drew Republican criticism and could lead to Republican opposition against Mayorkas in the Senate. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

