Pictures | Tue Nov 24, 2020 | 8:23pm EST

Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden began naming members of his Cabinet, appointing experienced foreign policy and national security experts to key posts in line with his pledge to restore the United States' global ties and standing as a world leader. The new appointees also reflect Biden's promise to build an administration that reflects the nation's diversity. Here are some recent important picks for prominent positions: REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden began naming members of his Cabinet, appointing experienced foreign policy and national security experts to key posts in line with his pledge to restore the United States' global ties and standing as a world...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Democratic President-elect Joe Biden began naming members of his Cabinet, appointing experienced foreign policy and national security experts to key posts in line with his pledge to restore the United States' global ties and standing as a world leader. The new appointees also reflect Biden's promise to build an administration that reflects the nation's diversity. Here are some recent important picks for prominent positions:
SECRETARY OF STATE: ANTONY BLINKEN. A longtime Biden confidant who served as No. 2 at the State Department and as deputy national security adviser in President Barack Obama's administration, Blinken was named Biden's choice for secretary of state. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: JAKE SULLIVAN. Biden's national security adviser when he served as vice president to President Barack Obama, Sullivan also served as deputy chief of staff to Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

HOMELAND SECURITY: ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS. A Cuba-born lawyer will be the first Latino and first immigrant to head the department if confirmed as secretary of homeland security. As head of Citizenship and Immigration Services under Obama, Mayorkas led implementation of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program for so-called Dreamers, who were brought to the United States illegally as children. DACA drew Republican criticism and could lead to Republican opposition against Mayorkas in the Senate. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE: AVRIL HAINES. Deputy national security adviser under Obama, and previously the first woman to serve as CIA deputy director, Haines is Biden's nominee for director of national intelligence. Haines held several posts at Columbia University after leaving the Obama administration in 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED NATIONS: LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD. Biden's nominee to become the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations is Thomas-Greenfield, who will take on a job Biden plans to restore to a Cabinet level. She is a Black woman who served as Obama's top diplomat on Africa from 2013 to 2017, leading U.S. policy in sub-Saharan Africa during the West African Ebola outbreak. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

SPECIAL PRESIDENTIAL ENVOY FOR CLIMATE: JOHN KERRY. Former U.S. Senator and Secretary of State Kerry will act as "climate czar" in the Biden Administration. Kerry helped negotiate the Paris climate deal that Biden wants to rejoin. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

TREASURY SECRETARY: JANET YELLEN. The former Fed chair, 74, is Biden's pick, according to two Democratic allies. Yellen deepened the central bank's focus on workers and inequality and has remained active in policy debates at the Brookings Institution think tank after Republican President Donald Trump replaced her as head of the central bank in 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

CHIEF OF STAFF: RON KLAIN. A longtime Biden adviser with experience in responding to the Ebola pandemic, Klain was picked for the chief of staff role that sets the president's agenda. REUTERS/Larry Downing

