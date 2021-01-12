Edition:
Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden has selected people for his Cabinet, his White House team and other top jobs in his administration ahead of being sworn into office on Jan. 20. Here are some of the people Biden has called on to run the U.S. government. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden has selected people for his Cabinet, his White House team and other top jobs in his administration ahead of being sworn into office on Jan. 20. Here are some of the people Biden has called on to run the U.S. government. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
CHAIR OF THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION: GARY GENSLER - He was chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) from 2009 to 2014, and since November has led Biden's transition planning for financial industry oversight. His appointment as the country's top securities regulator is expected to put an end to the four years of rule-easing that Wall Street banks, brokers, funds and public companies have enjoyed under President Donald Trump's SEC chair Jay Clayton. REUTERS/Simon Newman

CHAIR OF THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION: GARY GENSLER - He was chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) from 2009 to 2014, and since November has led Biden's transition planning for financial industry oversight. His appointment as the country's top securities regulator is expected to put an end to the four years of rule-easing that Wall Street banks, brokers, funds and public companies have enjoyed under President Donald Trump's SEC chair Jay Clayton. REUTERS/Simon Newman
ATTORNEY GENERAL: MERRICK GARLAND - A federal appeals court judge since 1997, Garland was nominated by Obama for the U.S. Supreme Court in 2016, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to consider the nomination in a presidential election year. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

ATTORNEY GENERAL: MERRICK GARLAND - A federal appeals court judge since 1997, Garland was nominated by Obama for the U.S. Supreme Court in 2016, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to consider the nomination in a presidential election year. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
DIRECTOR OF THE CENTRAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY: WILLIAM BURNS - During more than three decades as a U.S. diplomat, including as deputy secretary of state under President Barack Obama, Burns honed specialties in Russia and the Middle East and was ambassador to Russia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

DIRECTOR OF THE CENTRAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY: WILLIAM BURNS - During more than three decades as a U.S. diplomat, including as deputy secretary of state under President Barack Obama, Burns honed specialties in Russia and the Middle East and was ambassador to Russia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
SECRETARY OF COMMERCE: GINA RAIMONDO - The Democratic governor of Rhode Island and a lawyer with a background in venture capital, Raimondo has launched successful workforce training programs in her state. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

SECRETARY OF COMMERCE: GINA RAIMONDO - The Democratic governor of Rhode Island and a lawyer with a background in venture capital, Raimondo has launched successful workforce training programs in her state. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
SECRETARY OF LABOR: MARTY WALSH - Walsh, elected mayor of Boston in 2013, has backed both a $15 minimum wage and paid family leave. He has said he wants to expand union membership. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

SECRETARY OF LABOR: MARTY WALSH - Walsh, elected mayor of Boston in 2013, has backed both a $15 minimum wage and paid family leave. He has said he wants to expand union membership. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
SECRETARY OF STATE: ANTONY BLINKEN - The longtime Biden confidant served as No. 2 at the State Department and as deputy national security adviser in Obama's administration. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

SECRETARY OF STATE: ANTONY BLINKEN - The longtime Biden confidant served as No. 2 at the State Department and as deputy national security adviser in Obama's administration. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
SECRETARY OF THE TREASURY: JANET YELLEN - The former Federal Reserve chair deepened the central bank's focus on workers and inequality. She will be the country's first woman to serve as treasury secretary if confirmed. REUTERS/Leah Millis

SECRETARY OF THE TREASURY: JANET YELLEN - The former Federal Reserve chair deepened the central bank's focus on workers and inequality. She will be the country's first woman to serve as treasury secretary if confirmed. REUTERS/Leah Millis
SECRETARY OF DEFENSE: LLOYD AUSTIN - Austin, who oversaw U.S. forces in the Middle East under Obama, would be the first Black U.S. secretary of defense if the Senate confirms him. He retired in 2016 and would need a waiver from Congress to take the post, as he has been out of the military less than the required seven years. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

SECRETARY OF DEFENSE: LLOYD AUSTIN - Austin, who oversaw U.S. forces in the Middle East under Obama, would be the first Black U.S. secretary of defense if the Senate confirms him. He retired in 2016 and would need a waiver from Congress to take the post, as he has been out of the military less than the required seven years. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
SECRETARY OF TRANSPORTATION: PETE BUTTIGIEG - Buttigieg is the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and was one of Biden's rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Pool

SECRETARY OF TRANSPORTATION: PETE BUTTIGIEG - Buttigieg is the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and was one of Biden's rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Pool
SECRETARY OF AGRICULTURE: TOM VILSACK - Vilsack, who led the U.S. Department of Agriculture under Obama, was Iowa's governor from 1999 until 2007. REUTERS/Mike Segar

SECRETARY OF AGRICULTURE: TOM VILSACK - Vilsack, who led the U.S. Department of Agriculture under Obama, was Iowa's governor from 1999 until 2007. REUTERS/Mike Segar
SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT: MARCIA FUDGE - Fudge has served in the House of Representatives since 2008. If confirmed, Fudge would be the second Black woman to lead HUD. REUTERS/Mike Segar

SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT: MARCIA FUDGE - Fudge has served in the House of Representatives since 2008. If confirmed, Fudge would be the second Black woman to lead HUD. REUTERS/Mike Segar
SECRETARY OF EDUCATION: MIGUEL CARDONA - Naming Cardona, currently the education commissioner for Connecticut and a former teacher, fulfills Biden's pledge to choose a professional educator to lead the Education Department. REUTERS/Leah Millis

SECRETARY OF EDUCATION: MIGUEL CARDONA - Naming Cardona, currently the education commissioner for Connecticut and a former teacher, fulfills Biden's pledge to choose a professional educator to lead the Education Department. REUTERS/Leah Millis
SECRETARY OF THE INTERIOR: DEB HAALAND - Haaland, a Democratic congresswoman from New Mexico since 2019, would be the first Native American Cabinet secretary and the first to oversee the department, whose jurisdiction includes tribal lands. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

SECRETARY OF THE INTERIOR: DEB HAALAND - Haaland, a Democratic congresswoman from New Mexico since 2019, would be the first Native American Cabinet secretary and the first to oversee the department, whose jurisdiction includes tribal lands. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
SECRETARY OF ENERGY: JENNIFER GRANHOLM - Granholm served as the first female governor of Michigan, from 2003 to 2011. In 2009, when Biden was vice president under Obama, she worked with his office on the bailout of auto manufacturers during the Great Recession. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

SECRETARY OF ENERGY: JENNIFER GRANHOLM - Granholm served as the first female governor of Michigan, from 2003 to 2011. In 2009, when Biden was vice president under Obama, she worked with his office on the bailout of auto manufacturers during the Great Recession. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
SECRETARY OF VETERANS AFFAIRS: DENIS McDONOUGH - McDonough was the White House chief of staff during Obama's second term and also served as Obama's deputy national security adviser. REUTERS/Mike Segar

SECRETARY OF VETERANS AFFAIRS: DENIS McDONOUGH - McDonough was the White House chief of staff during Obama's second term and also served as Obama's deputy national security adviser. REUTERS/Mike Segar
SECRETARY OF HOMELAND SECURITY: ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS - The Cuban-born lawyer will be the first Latino and first immigrant to head the department if confirmed. As head of Citizenship and Immigration Services under Obama, Mayorkas led implementation of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program for "Dreamers" - people who were brought to the United States as children. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

SECRETARY OF HOMELAND SECURITY: ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS - The Cuban-born lawyer will be the first Latino and first immigrant to head the department if confirmed. As head of Citizenship and Immigration Services under Obama, Mayorkas led implementation of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program for "Dreamers" - people who were brought to the United States as children. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
SECRETARY OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES: XAVIER BECERRA - The California attorney general was previously a 12-term congressman who played a key role in passing the Affordable Care Act in Congress. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

SECRETARY OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES: XAVIER BECERRA - The California attorney general was previously a 12-term congressman who played a key role in passing the Affordable Care Act in Congress. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION DIRECTOR: ROCHELLE WALENSKY - Walensky, currently the chief of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital and a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, will take a prominent role in the Biden administration's fight against the coronavirus. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION DIRECTOR: ROCHELLE WALENSKY - Walensky, currently the chief of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital and a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, will take a prominent role in the Biden administration's fight against the coronavirus. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
CORONAVIRUS COORDINATOR: JEFF ZIENTS - Zients will oversee an unprecedented operation to distribute hundreds of millions of doses of a new vaccine, coordinating efforts across multiple federal agencies. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

CORONAVIRUS COORDINATOR: JEFF ZIENTS - Zients will oversee an unprecedented operation to distribute hundreds of millions of doses of a new vaccine, coordinating efforts across multiple federal agencies. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
SURGEON GENERAL: VIVEK MURTHY - A physician and former surgeon general, Murthy gained prominence in recent months as co-chairman of Biden's advisory board dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, which the president-elect has pledged to make his top priority. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

SURGEON GENERAL: VIVEK MURTHY - A physician and former surgeon general, Murthy gained prominence in recent months as co-chairman of Biden's advisory board dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, which the president-elect has pledged to make his top priority. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED NATIONS: LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD - Thomas-Greenfield is a Black woman who served as Obama's top diplomat on Africa from 2013 to 2017, leading U.S. policy in Africa south of the Sahara during the West African Ebola outbreak. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED NATIONS: LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD - Thomas-Greenfield is a Black woman who served as Obama's top diplomat on Africa from 2013 to 2017, leading U.S. policy in Africa south of the Sahara during the West African Ebola outbreak. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
UNITED STATES TRADE REPRESENTATIVE: KATHERINE TAI - The House Ways and Means Committee lawyer played a key role in negotiating stronger labor provisions with the Trump administration in the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal. REUTERS/Mike Segar

UNITED STATES TRADE REPRESENTATIVE: KATHERINE TAI - The House Ways and Means Committee lawyer played a key role in negotiating stronger labor provisions with the Trump administration in the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal. REUTERS/Mike Segar
WHITE HOUSE DOMESTIC POLICY COUNCIL DIRECTOR: SUSAN RICE - The experienced national security official has served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and as an assistant secretary of state, and was national security advisor during Obama's second term. REUTERS/Mike Segar

WHITE HOUSE DOMESTIC POLICY COUNCIL DIRECTOR: SUSAN RICE - The experienced national security official has served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and as an assistant secretary of state, and was national security advisor during Obama's second term. REUTERS/Mike Segar
OFFICE OF MANAGEMENT AND BUDGET DIRECTOR: NEERA TANDEN - Tanden, president of the progressive Center for American Progress think tank, helped create Obamacare, which Republicans want to demolish. REUTERS/Leah Millis

OFFICE OF MANAGEMENT AND BUDGET DIRECTOR: NEERA TANDEN - Tanden, president of the progressive Center for American Progress think tank, helped create Obamacare, which Republicans want to demolish. REUTERS/Leah Millis
COUNCIL OF ECONOMIC ADVISERS CHAIR: CECILIA ROUSE - Rouse, a labor economist and dean of the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs, was a member of Obama's Council of Economic Advisers from 2009 to 2011. REUTERS/Leah Millis

COUNCIL OF ECONOMIC ADVISERS CHAIR: CECILIA ROUSE - Rouse, a labor economist and dean of the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs, was a member of Obama's Council of Economic Advisers from 2009 to 2011. REUTERS/Leah Millis
NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: JAKE SULLIVAN - Biden's national security adviser when he served as vice president to Obama, Sullivan also served as deputy chief of staff to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: JAKE SULLIVAN - Biden's national security adviser when he served as vice president to Obama, Sullivan also served as deputy chief of staff to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE: AVRIL HAINES - Haines served as deputy national security adviser under Obama and previously was the first woman to serve as CIA deputy director. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE: AVRIL HAINES - Haines served as deputy national security adviser under Obama and previously was the first woman to serve as CIA deputy director. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
SPECIAL PRESIDENTIAL ENVOY FOR CLIMATE: JOHN KERRY - Former U.S. Senator and Secretary of State Kerry will act as a Cabinet-level "climate czar" in the Biden administration who will help guide the country's climate diplomacy. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

SPECIAL PRESIDENTIAL ENVOY FOR CLIMATE: JOHN KERRY - Former U.S. Senator and Secretary of State Kerry will act as a Cabinet-level "climate czar" in the Biden administration who will help guide the country's climate diplomacy. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY: MICHAEL REGAN - Regan, North Carolina's top environmental regulator, worked at the EPA during the Clinton and Bush administrations. If confirmed, Regan would be the first Black man to run the EPA. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY: MICHAEL REGAN - Regan, North Carolina's top environmental regulator, worked at the EPA during the Clinton and Bush administrations. If confirmed, Regan would be the first Black man to run the EPA. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
DOMESTIC CLIMATE POLICY COORDINATOR: GINA McCARTHY - McCarthy ran the EPA under Obama and managed some of the administration's signature rules for air and water pollution. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

DOMESTIC CLIMATE POLICY COORDINATOR: GINA McCARTHY - McCarthy ran the EPA under Obama and managed some of the administration's signature rules for air and water pollution. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: RON KLAIN - A longtime Biden adviser with experience in responding to the Ebola pandemic, Klain was picked for the chief of staff role that sets the president's agenda. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: RON KLAIN - A longtime Biden adviser with experience in responding to the Ebola pandemic, Klain was picked for the chief of staff role that sets the president's agenda. REUTERS/Larry Downing
