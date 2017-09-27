Edition:
Meet Team USA

Cross-country skier Kikkan Randall. Randall listens to Katy Perry and Lady Gaga while she trains. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Paralympic snowboarder Brenna Huckaby. Huckaby listens to pop and rap music while training. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Paralympic hockey player Declan Farmer. Farmer listens to hip hop music while training. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Figure skating ice dancers Evan Bates (L) and Madison Chock. The pair listens to Motown and Irish rock while they train. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Long track speedskater Joey Mantia. Mantia listens to "Work It Out" by Netsky while he trains. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Alpine skier Travis Ganong. Ganong listens to reggae and rock music while he trains. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Freestyle skier Maggie Voison. Voison listens to pop and rap music while training. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Freestyle skier McRae Williams. Williams listens to Nas and Mob Deep while training. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Figure skating ice dancers Zach Donohue (L) and Madison Hubbell. Donohue listens to rock and electronic dance music while he trains and Hubbell listens to Paul Simon and The Who. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Paralympic wheelchair curler Kirk Black. Black listens to contemporary christian music while training. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Curler Jamie Sinclair. Sinclair listens to pop and country music while training. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Ice hockey player Meghan Duggan poses for a portrait at the U.S. Olympic Committee Media Summit in Park City Utah. Duggan listens to Beyonce and Rihanna while training. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Figure skater Adam Rippon. Rippon listens to electronic dance music while he trains. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Paralympic alpine skier Thomas Walsh. Walsh listens to Brother Ali while he trains. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Figure skater Mariah Bell. Bell listens to Beyonce while she trains. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Alpine skier Ted Ligety. Ligety listens to M83 and alternative rock while he trains. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Figure skater Mirai Nagasu. Nagasu listens to pop while she trains. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Ice hockey player Alex Rigsby. Rigsby listens to electronic dance music while training. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Snowboarder Kelly Clark. Clark listens to christian music while training. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Ice hockey player Monique Lamoureux-Morando. Lamoureux-Morando listens to 80's pop and rock while training. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Alpine skier Steve Nyman. Nyman listens to the Red Hot Chilli Peppers while he trains. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Ice hockey player Amanda Kessel. Kessel listens to country music while training. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Figure skater Jason Brown. Brown listens to Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling" while he trains. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Ski jumper Sarah Hendrickson. Hendrickson listens to podcasts while she trains. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Ski jumper Kevin Bickner. Bickner listens to rap music while he trains. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Alpine Skier Jackie Wells. Wells listens to hip hop and rap while training. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Figure skater Ashley Wagner. Wagner listens to Beyonce while she trains. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Figure skater Karen Chen. Chen listens to Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" while she trains. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Alpine Skier Mikaela Shiffrin. Shiffrin listens to "Dark Necessities" by the Red Hot Chili Peppers while training. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Figure skater Nathan Chen. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Snowboarder Chole Kim. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Alpine skier Julia Mancuso. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Bobsled athlete Kehri Jones. Jones does not listen to music while training but listens to pop and rap on race day. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Luge racer Erin Hamlin. Hamlin listens to alternative music while she trains. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Skeleton racer Katie Uhlaender. Uhlaender listens to hip hop while she trains. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Luge racers Matt Mortensen and Jayson Terdiman. Mortensen listens to metal and punk, Five Finger Death Punch and Rise Against, while he trains and Terdiman listens to hip hop, People Under the Stairs and Kendrick Lamar. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Luge racer Erin Hamlin. Hamlin listens to alternative music while she trains. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Bobsled athlete Aja Evans. Evans listens to hip hop music while training. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Paralympic Nordic Skiing athlete Oksana Masters. Masters listens to Jay Z and hip hop music while training. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Ice dancers Alex Shibutani and Maia Shibutani. The pair listens to Coldplay and Perez Prado while they train. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Biathlon athlete Susan Dunklee. She prefers not to listen to any music while training. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Ice hockey player Jordan Greenway. He listens to hip hop music while training. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Bobsled athlete Jamie Greubel Poser. Poser listens to pop and rap music while training. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Paralympic Nordic Skiing athlete Aaron Pike. He listens to Seven Nation Army by The White Stripes while training. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy. Kenworthy listens to pop music while he trains. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Luge racer Chris Mazdzer. Mazdzer listens to 3LAU and Martin Garrix while he trains. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Skeleton racer Annie O'Shea. O'Shea listens to J. Lo and Skrillex while she trains. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Biathlon athlete Lowell Bailey. Bailey listens to Steely Dan and old rock while training . REUTERS/Mike Blake

Luge racers Matt Mortensen (L) and Jayson Terdiman Mortensen listens to metal and punk, Five Finger Death Punch and Rise Against, while he trains and Terdiman listens to hip hop, People Under the Stairs and Kendrick Lamar. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Skeleton racer John Daly. Daly listens to Wake Me while he trains. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Curler Nina Roth. Roth listens to hip hop and Beyonce while training. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Alpine skier Travis Ganong. Ganong listens to reggae and rock music while he trains. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Freestyle skier Joss Christensen. Christensen listens to hip hop while he trains. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Freestyle skier Aaron Blunck. Blunck listens to rap while he trains. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Freestyle skier Torin Yater-Wallace. Yater-Wallace listens to rap while he trains. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Freestyle skier Devin Logan. Logan listens to Rap music while training. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Bobsled athlete Evan Weinstock. Weinstock listens to Mumford and Sons while training. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Freestyle skier Nick Goepper. Goepper listens to hip hop and heavy metal while he trains. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Figure skating pair Chris Knierim (L) and Alexa Scimeca Knierim. Knierim listens to Metallica and Scimeca Knierim listens to pop while they train. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Bobsled athlete Carlo Valdes. Valdes listens to Wage War and Parkway Drive while training. REUTERS/Mike Blake

