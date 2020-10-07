Meet the 2020 Nobel Prize winners
Emmanuelle Charpentier, director of the Max Planck Institute for Infection Biology in Berlin holds a Swedish themed puppet after winning the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for the development of a method for genome editing, in Berlin, Germany. ...more
Charpentier, who is French, and American Jennifer Doudna share the $1.1 million prize for developing the CRISPR/Cas9 tool to edit the DNA of animals, plants and microorganisms with precision. They become the sixth and seventh women to win a Nobel for...more
Three scientists who unravelled some of the deep mysteries of black holes, the awe-inspiring pockets of the universe where space and time cease to exist, have won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics. Britain's Roger Penrose, professor at the University...more
German Reinhard Genzel (pictured), of the Max Planck Institute and University of California, Berkeley, and Andrea Ghez, at the University of California, Los Angeles, shared the other half for discovering that an invisible and extremely heavy object...more
Ghez - only the fourth woman to be awarded the Physics prize after Marie Curie in 1903, Maria Goeppert-Mayer in 1963 and Donna Strickland in 2018 - said she hoped it would inspire others to enter the field. Asked about the moment of discovery, Ghez...more
Two Americans and a Briton won the 2020 Nobel Prize for Medicine for identifying the hepatitis C virus, in work spanning decades that has helped to limit the spread of the fatal disease and develop drugs to cure it. The discoveries by Harvey Alter,...more
"(To) go from basically the beginning-part of this discovery to when it can be successfully treated - this is kind of a rare treat for a basic scientist," Rice, 68, told reporters on a Zoom call. Rice said advances in gene sequencing would make it...more
The shared prize recognizes research dating back to the 1960s when Alter (pictured), at the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), found that a liver disease that was not hepatitis A or B could be spread through blood transfusions. The...more
Next Slideshows
Civilians caught in deadly Armenian-Azeri crossfire
Azerbaijan says Azeri cities outside Nagorno-Karabakh have been struck, and both sides say the other has hit civilian areas. Each denies targeting civilians.
People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19
Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
How we're adapting to pandemic life
From haircuts to elevators, our world re-engineered by the coronavirus outbreak.
MORE IN PICTURES
Civilians caught in deadly Armenian-Azeri crossfire
Azerbaijan says Azeri cities outside Nagorno-Karabakh have been struck, and both sides say the other has hit civilian areas. Each denies targeting civilians.
People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19
Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
How we're adapting to pandemic life
From haircuts to elevators, our world re-engineered by the coronavirus outbreak.
Inside the White House's coronavirus outbreak
Scenes from the White House as a growing number of Trump administration staff and senior Republicans have tested positive for COVID-19.
Best of Paris Fashion week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.
Biden cautiously campaigns as COVID cases rise
Joe Biden continues his presidential campaign with masks and social distancing after debating President Trump, who later tested positive for the coronavirus.
Torrential rains lash southern France
Southern France is battered by heavy rain and swollen rivers that have swept away houses, bridges and parts of roads.
Animals blessed by priest in drive-thru ceremony
A Catholic priest sprinkles holy water on animals at a drive-thru pet blessing in the Philippines.