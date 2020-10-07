Edition:
Meet the 2020 Nobel Prize winners

Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Charpentier, who is French, and American Jennifer Doudna share the $1.1 million prize for developing the CRISPR/Cas9 tool to edit the DNA of animals, plants and microorganisms with precision. They become the sixth and seventh women to win a Nobel for chemistry, joining Marie Curie, who won in 1911, and more recently, Frances Arnold, in 2018. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Charpentier, who is French, and American Jennifer Doudna share the $1.1 million prize for developing the CRISPR/Cas9 tool to edit the DNA of animals, plants and microorganisms with precision. They become the sixth and seventh women to win a Nobel for chemistry, joining Marie Curie, who won in 1911, and more recently, Frances Arnold, in 2018. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Three scientists who unravelled some of the deep mysteries of black holes, the awe-inspiring pockets of the universe where space and time cease to exist, have won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics. Britain's Roger Penrose, professor at the University of Oxford, won half the prize for his proof that black holes are a direct consequence of Albert Einstein's general theory of relativity. Jonathan Brady/Pool

Three scientists who unravelled some of the deep mysteries of black holes, the awe-inspiring pockets of the universe where space and time cease to exist, have won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics. Britain's Roger Penrose, professor at the University of Oxford, won half the prize for his proof that black holes are a direct consequence of Albert Einstein's general theory of relativity. Jonathan Brady/Pool
German Reinhard Genzel (pictured), of the Max Planck Institute and University of California, Berkeley, and Andrea Ghez, at the University of California, Los Angeles, shared the other half for discovering that an invisible and extremely heavy object governs the orbits of stars at the center of our galaxy. Genzel was on a Zoom call with colleagues when the phone rang. "Just like in the movies, a voice said: 'This is Stockholm'," the 68-year-old astrophysicist told Reuters Television in his cluttered office on the outskirts of Munich. He was flabbergasted by the news: "I cried a little bit." REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

German Reinhard Genzel (pictured), of the Max Planck Institute and University of California, Berkeley, and Andrea Ghez, at the University of California, Los Angeles, shared the other half for discovering that an invisible and extremely heavy object governs the orbits of stars at the center of our galaxy. Genzel was on a Zoom call with colleagues when the phone rang. "Just like in the movies, a voice said: 'This is Stockholm'," the 68-year-old astrophysicist told Reuters Television in his cluttered office on the outskirts of Munich. He was flabbergasted by the news: "I cried a little bit." REUTERS/Andreas Gebert
Ghez - only the fourth woman to be awarded the Physics prize after Marie Curie in 1903, Maria Goeppert-Mayer in 1963 and Donna Strickland in 2018 - said she hoped it would inspire others to enter the field. Asked about the moment of discovery, Ghez said: "The first thing is doubt. You have to prove to yourself that what you are really seeing is what you think you are seeing. So, both doubt and excitement," the 55-year-old American said in a call with the committee after receiving the award. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

Ghez - only the fourth woman to be awarded the Physics prize after Marie Curie in 1903, Maria Goeppert-Mayer in 1963 and Donna Strickland in 2018 - said she hoped it would inspire others to enter the field. Asked about the moment of discovery, Ghez said: "The first thing is doubt. You have to prove to yourself that what you are really seeing is what you think you are seeing. So, both doubt and excitement," the 55-year-old American said in a call with the committee after receiving the award. REUTERS/ Mike Blake
Two Americans and a Briton won the 2020 Nobel Prize for Medicine for identifying the hepatitis C virus, in work spanning decades that has helped to limit the spread of the fatal disease and develop drugs to cure it. The discoveries by Harvey Alter, Charles Rice and Briton Michael Houghton mean there is now a chance of eradicating the hepatitis C virus - a goal the World Health Organization wants to achieve in the next decade.&nbsp; Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency

Two Americans and a Briton won the 2020 Nobel Prize for Medicine for identifying the hepatitis C virus, in work spanning decades that has helped to limit the spread of the fatal disease and develop drugs to cure it. The discoveries by Harvey Alter, Charles Rice and Briton Michael Houghton mean there is now a chance of eradicating the hepatitis C virus - a goal the World Health Organization wants to achieve in the next decade.  Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency
"(To) go from basically the beginning-part of this discovery to when it can be successfully treated - this is kind of a rare treat for a basic scientist," Rice, 68, told reporters on a Zoom call. Rice said advances in gene sequencing would make it possible today for researchers to achieve "spectacular" progress towards developing treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. Rockefeller University/John Abbott/via REUTERS

"(To) go from basically the beginning-part of this discovery to when it can be successfully treated - this is kind of a rare treat for a basic scientist," Rice, 68, told reporters on a Zoom call. Rice said advances in gene sequencing would make it possible today for researchers to achieve "spectacular" progress towards developing treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. Rockefeller University/John Abbott/via REUTERS
The shared prize recognizes research dating back to the 1960s when Alter (pictured), at the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), found that a liver disease that was not hepatitis A or B could be spread through blood transfusions.&nbsp;The disease it causes was named hepatitis C. Its identification made it possible to develop tests to screen bloodbank supplies and greatly reduce the spread of the disease, which can cause cirrhosis and liver cancer. NIH/via REUTERS

The shared prize recognizes research dating back to the 1960s when Alter (pictured), at the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), found that a liver disease that was not hepatitis A or B could be spread through blood transfusions. The disease it causes was named hepatitis C. Its identification made it possible to develop tests to screen bloodbank supplies and greatly reduce the spread of the disease, which can cause cirrhosis and liver cancer. NIH/via REUTERS
