Meet the 2020 Nobel Prize winners

Ghez - only the fourth woman to be awarded the Physics prize after Marie Curie in 1903, Maria Goeppert-Mayer in 1963 and Donna Strickland in 2018 - said she hoped it would inspire others to enter the field. Asked about the moment of discovery, Ghez...more

Ghez - only the fourth woman to be awarded the Physics prize after Marie Curie in 1903, Maria Goeppert-Mayer in 1963 and Donna Strickland in 2018 - said she hoped it would inspire others to enter the field. Asked about the moment of discovery, Ghez said: "The first thing is doubt. You have to prove to yourself that what you are really seeing is what you think you are seeing. So, both doubt and excitement," the 55-year-old American said in a call with the committee after receiving the award. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

Close