Meet the Eurovision contestants
Contestant Kate Miller-Heidke of Australia performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A member of Iceland's Hatari poses on the Orange Carpet during the opening ceremony of the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Contestant Bilal Hassani of France performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Contestant Miki of Spain performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
The winner of the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest, Netta Barzilai of Israel, performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Contestant Zena of Belarus performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Contestant Conan Osiris of Portugal performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Contestant Tamta of Cyprus performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Contestant Eliot of Belgium performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Contestant Serhat of San Marino performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Contestant Katerine Duska of Greece performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Contestant Victor Crone of Estonia performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Contestants Hatari of Iceland, perform during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Contestant Oto Nemsadze of Georgia performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Contestant Nevena Bozovic of Serbia performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Contestant Miki of Spain performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Contestant Joci Papai of Hungary performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Contestants Lake Malawi of the Czech Republic perform during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Contestants Zala Kralj & Gasper Santl of Slovenia perform during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Contestant Kobi Marimi of Israel performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Contestants Tulia of Poland perform during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Contestant Sebastian Rejman of Darude feat. Sebastian Rejman of Finland performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Contestants D mol of Montenegro perform during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Contestant Kate Miller-Heidke of Australia performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Chingiz, who is representing Azerbaijan, during a visit to the Dead Sea. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Contestants Michael Rice of the United Kingdom pose on the Orange Carpet during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Contestants Sergey Lazarev of Russia pose during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Contestant Jurij Veklenko of Lithuania poses during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Contestants John Lundvik of Sweden pose during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Contestants S!sters (Sisters) which is a duo that consists of Carlotta Truman and Laurita Kastel of Germany pose during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Contestants Roko of Croatia pose during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Contestants Sarah McTernan of Ireland pose during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Contestants KEiiNO of Norway pose during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Contestants Tamara Todevska of North Macedonia pose during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Contestant Srbuk of Armenia poses during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Contestant Kobi Marimi of Israel poses during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Contestant Jonida Maliqi of Albania poses during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Contestant Bilal Hassani of France poses during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Contestant Serhat of San Marino poses during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Contestant Katerine Duska of Greece poses during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Contestants Conan Osiris of Portugal pose during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Contestants Hatari of Iceland pose during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Contestant Nevena Bozovic of Serbia poses during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Contestants Tulia of Poland pose during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Contestant Tamta of Cyprus poses during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
