Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon May 13, 2019 | 12:50pm EDT

Meet the Eurovision contestants

Contestant Kate Miller-Heidke of Australia performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Contestant Kate Miller-Heidke of Australia performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, May 13, 2019
Contestant Kate Miller-Heidke of Australia performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
1 / 45
A member of Iceland's Hatari poses on the Orange Carpet during the opening ceremony of the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A member of Iceland's Hatari poses on the Orange Carpet during the opening ceremony of the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
A member of Iceland's Hatari poses on the Orange Carpet during the opening ceremony of the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
2 / 45
Contestant Bilal Hassani of France performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Contestant Bilal Hassani of France performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, May 13, 2019
Contestant Bilal Hassani of France performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
3 / 45
Contestant Miki of Spain performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Contestant Miki of Spain performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, May 13, 2019
Contestant Miki of Spain performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
4 / 45
The winner of the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest, Netta Barzilai of Israel, performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

The winner of the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest, Netta Barzilai of Israel, performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, May 13, 2019
The winner of the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest, Netta Barzilai of Israel, performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
5 / 45
Contestant Zena of Belarus performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Contestant Zena of Belarus performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, May 13, 2019
Contestant Zena of Belarus performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
6 / 45
Contestant Conan Osiris of Portugal performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Contestant Conan Osiris of Portugal performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, May 13, 2019
Contestant Conan Osiris of Portugal performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
7 / 45
Contestant Tamta of Cyprus performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Contestant Tamta of Cyprus performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, May 13, 2019
Contestant Tamta of Cyprus performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
8 / 45
Contestant Eliot of Belgium performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Contestant Eliot of Belgium performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, May 13, 2019
Contestant Eliot of Belgium performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
9 / 45
Contestant Serhat of San Marino performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Contestant Serhat of San Marino performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, May 13, 2019
Contestant Serhat of San Marino performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
10 / 45
Contestant Katerine Duska of Greece performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Contestant Katerine Duska of Greece performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, May 13, 2019
Contestant Katerine Duska of Greece performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
11 / 45
Contestant Victor Crone of Estonia performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Contestant Victor Crone of Estonia performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, May 13, 2019
Contestant Victor Crone of Estonia performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
12 / 45
Contestants Hatari of Iceland, perform during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Contestants Hatari of Iceland, perform during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, May 13, 2019
Contestants Hatari of Iceland, perform during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
13 / 45
Contestant Oto Nemsadze of Georgia performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Contestant Oto Nemsadze of Georgia performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, May 13, 2019
Contestant Oto Nemsadze of Georgia performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
14 / 45
Contestant Nevena Bozovic of Serbia performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Contestant Nevena Bozovic of Serbia performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, May 13, 2019
Contestant Nevena Bozovic of Serbia performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
15 / 45
Contestant Miki of Spain performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Contestant Miki of Spain performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, May 13, 2019
Contestant Miki of Spain performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
16 / 45
Contestant Joci Papai of Hungary performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Contestant Joci Papai of Hungary performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, May 13, 2019
Contestant Joci Papai of Hungary performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
17 / 45
Contestants Lake Malawi of the Czech Republic perform during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Contestants Lake Malawi of the Czech Republic perform during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, May 13, 2019
Contestants Lake Malawi of the Czech Republic perform during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
18 / 45
Contestants Zala Kralj & Gasper Santl of Slovenia perform during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Contestants Zala Kralj & Gasper Santl of Slovenia perform during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, May 13, 2019
Contestants Zala Kralj & Gasper Santl of Slovenia perform during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
19 / 45
Contestant Kobi Marimi of Israel performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Contestant Kobi Marimi of Israel performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, May 13, 2019
Contestant Kobi Marimi of Israel performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
20 / 45
Contestants Tulia of Poland perform during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Contestants Tulia of Poland perform during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, May 13, 2019
Contestants Tulia of Poland perform during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
21 / 45
Contestant Sebastian Rejman of Darude feat. Sebastian Rejman of Finland performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Contestant Sebastian Rejman of Darude feat. Sebastian Rejman of Finland performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, May 13, 2019
Contestant Sebastian Rejman of Darude feat. Sebastian Rejman of Finland performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
22 / 45
Contestants D mol of Montenegro perform during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Contestants D mol of Montenegro perform during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, May 13, 2019
Contestants D mol of Montenegro perform during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
23 / 45
Contestant Kate Miller-Heidke of Australia performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Contestant Kate Miller-Heidke of Australia performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, May 13, 2019
Contestant Kate Miller-Heidke of Australia performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
24 / 45
Chingiz, who is representing Azerbaijan, during a visit to the Dead Sea. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Chingiz, who is representing Azerbaijan, during a visit to the Dead Sea. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, May 13, 2019
Chingiz, who is representing Azerbaijan, during a visit to the Dead Sea. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
25 / 45
Contestants Michael Rice of the United Kingdom pose on the Orange Carpet during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Contestants Michael Rice of the United Kingdom pose on the Orange Carpet during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
Contestants Michael Rice of the United Kingdom pose on the Orange Carpet during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
26 / 45
Contestants Sergey Lazarev of Russia pose during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Contestants Sergey Lazarev of Russia pose during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
Contestants Sergey Lazarev of Russia pose during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
27 / 45
Contestant Jurij Veklenko of Lithuania poses during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Contestant Jurij Veklenko of Lithuania poses during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
Contestant Jurij Veklenko of Lithuania poses during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
28 / 45
Contestants John Lundvik of Sweden pose during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Contestants John Lundvik of Sweden pose during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
Contestants John Lundvik of Sweden pose during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
29 / 45
Contestants S!sters (Sisters) which is a duo that consists of Carlotta Truman and Laurita Kastel of Germany pose during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Contestants S!sters (Sisters) which is a duo that consists of Carlotta Truman and Laurita Kastel of Germany pose during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
Contestants S!sters (Sisters) which is a duo that consists of Carlotta Truman and Laurita Kastel of Germany pose during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
30 / 45
Contestants Roko of Croatia pose during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Contestants Roko of Croatia pose during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
Contestants Roko of Croatia pose during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
31 / 45
Contestants Sarah McTernan of Ireland pose during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Contestants Sarah McTernan of Ireland pose during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
Contestants Sarah McTernan of Ireland pose during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
32 / 45
Contestants KEiiNO of Norway pose during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Contestants KEiiNO of Norway pose during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
Contestants KEiiNO of Norway pose during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
33 / 45
Contestants Tamara Todevska of North Macedonia pose during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Contestants Tamara Todevska of North Macedonia pose during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
Contestants Tamara Todevska of North Macedonia pose during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
34 / 45
Contestant Srbuk of Armenia poses during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Contestant Srbuk of Armenia poses during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
Contestant Srbuk of Armenia poses during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
35 / 45
Contestant Kobi Marimi of Israel poses during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Contestant Kobi Marimi of Israel poses during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
Contestant Kobi Marimi of Israel poses during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
36 / 45
Contestant Jonida Maliqi of Albania poses during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Contestant Jonida Maliqi of Albania poses during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
Contestant Jonida Maliqi of Albania poses during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
37 / 45
Contestant Bilal Hassani of France poses during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Contestant Bilal Hassani of France poses during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
Contestant Bilal Hassani of France poses during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
38 / 45
Contestant Serhat of San Marino poses during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Contestant Serhat of San Marino poses during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
Contestant Serhat of San Marino poses during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
39 / 45
Contestant Katerine Duska of Greece poses during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Contestant Katerine Duska of Greece poses during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
Contestant Katerine Duska of Greece poses during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
40 / 45
Contestants Conan Osiris of Portugal pose during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Contestants Conan Osiris of Portugal pose during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
Contestants Conan Osiris of Portugal pose during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
41 / 45
Contestants Hatari of Iceland pose during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Contestants Hatari of Iceland pose during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
Contestants Hatari of Iceland pose during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
42 / 45
Contestant Nevena Bozovic of Serbia poses during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Contestant Nevena Bozovic of Serbia poses during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
Contestant Nevena Bozovic of Serbia poses during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
43 / 45
Contestants Tulia of Poland pose during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Contestants Tulia of Poland pose during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
Contestants Tulia of Poland pose during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
44 / 45
Contestant Tamta of Cyprus poses during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Contestant Tamta of Cyprus poses during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
Contestant Tamta of Cyprus poses during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
45 / 45
View Again
View Next
Notable deaths in 2019

Notable deaths in 2019

Next Slideshows

Notable deaths in 2019

Notable deaths in 2019

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

11:15am EDT
The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.

11:10am EDT
Americans and Mexicans meet at the Rio Grande

Americans and Mexicans meet at the Rio Grande

Mexican and American citizens celebrate their cross-border community on the banks of the Rio Grande at the Voices From Both Sides festival.

May 12 2019
Bailing black moms out of jail before Mother's Day

Bailing black moms out of jail before Mother's Day

Volunteers with the Free Black Mamas DMV movement are spending the week leading up to Mother's Day posting bail for jailed black mothers who cannot afford bail...

May 12 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Notable deaths in 2019

Notable deaths in 2019

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.

Americans and Mexicans meet at the Rio Grande

Americans and Mexicans meet at the Rio Grande

Mexican and American citizens celebrate their cross-border community on the banks of the Rio Grande at the Voices From Both Sides festival.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this past week.

Bailing black moms out of jail before Mother's Day

Bailing black moms out of jail before Mother's Day

Volunteers with the Free Black Mamas DMV movement are spending the week leading up to Mother's Day posting bail for jailed black mothers who cannot afford bail in the Maryland area.

Cuban LGBT activists defy government, hold pride parade

Cuban LGBT activists defy government, hold pride parade

Cuban gay rights activists held an unauthorized independent pride parade in Havana despite the Communist government warning against it and calling it subversive, an unprecedented show of civil society in the one-party state.

Bells, whistles and steam herald U.S. Transcontinental Railroad's 150th birthday

Bells, whistles and steam herald U.S. Transcontinental Railroad's 150th birthday

Thousands of people witnessed the re-enactment of a ceremony in Utah's high desert that marked the completion of the first railroad to span the North American continent 150 years ago.

Here are nine categories of consumer products impacted by Trump's new tariffs

Here are nine categories of consumer products impacted by Trump's new tariffs

A range of consumer products made in China and sold in the United States are affected by Friday's new set of tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, including in categories such as vacuum cleaners, handbags and lighting fixtures.

UN camp offers temporary respite for Venezuelan migrants

UN camp offers temporary respite for Venezuelan migrants

The United Nations camp, the only one of its kind in Colombia, opened in March in a bid to provide some shelter for some of the 1.2 million Venezuelans fleeing a humanitarian crisis in their homeland.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast