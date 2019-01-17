Meeting at India's holy rivers

Naga Sadhus take a dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), January 15, 2019. "It is a confluence of all Naga sadhus at the meeting point of these holy rivers," said Anandnad Saraswati, a Naga sadhu from Mathura, a holy city in north India....more

Naga Sadhus take a dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), January 15, 2019. "It is a confluence of all Naga sadhus at the meeting point of these holy rivers," said Anandnad Saraswati, a Naga sadhu from Mathura, a holy city in north India. "They meet each other, they interact with each other and they meditate and pray here at the holy confluence. They give their message to the people and they transform people." REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

