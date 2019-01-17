Edition:
Meeting at India's holy rivers

A Naga sadhu or Hindu holy man waits for devotees inside his camp during "Kumbh Mela" or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India January 17, 2019. Ash-smeared and dreadlocked Naga sadhus or Hindu ascetics, naked except for rosary beads and garlands and smoking wooden pipes, are a huge draw at the world's largest religious festival that began this week in India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi (C), chief of the "Kinnar Akhada" congregation for transgender people and other members take a dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), January 15, 2019. At the Kumbh Mela, or "festival of the pot," held this year in Prayagraj in north India, organizers expect up to 150 million people to bathe at the confluence of three holy rivers: the Ganges, the Yamuna and a mythical third river, the Saraswati. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
Hindu holy men leave after taking a dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), January 15, 2019. The festival is one of the only opportunities to see the reclusive Naga sadhus, some of whom live in caves after taking a vow of celibacy and renouncing worldly possessions. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
Hindu holy men prepare to take a dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), January 15, 2019. Their charge down to the waters to bathe at the opening of the Kumbh, many armed with tridents and swords, is one of the highlights of the festival. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
The hand of a Sadhu, who has not moved his arm and cut his fingernails for 10 years, is raised inside his camp, January 17, 2019. Most of the Nagas enter the orders in their early teens, leaving their friends and families to immerse themselves in meditation, yoga and religious rituals. It can take years to be conferred with the title of a Naga, they say. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
Naga Sadhus take a dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), January 15, 2019. "It is a confluence of all Naga sadhus at the meeting point of these holy rivers," said Anandnad Saraswati, a Naga sadhu from Mathura, a holy city in north India. "They meet each other, they interact with each other and they meditate and pray here at the holy confluence. They give their message to the people and they transform people." REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
Naga Sadhus arrive to take a dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), January 15, 2019. "One has to live a life of celibacy for six years. After that the person is given the title of a great man and 12 years after that he is made a Naga," said Digambar Kedar Giri, a Naga sadhu from Jaipur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
A man dries sarees after taking a dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), January 15, 2019. During the eight-week Kumbh, generally held every three years in one of four cities in India, the Nagas live in makeshift monasteries called Akhara erected on the eastern banks of the Ganges. They spend their days meditating, smoking cannabis and receiving a stream of visitors who come to pay their respects. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
A boy is dressed after a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" festival, January 13, 2019. The Kumbh Mela has its roots in a Hindu tradition that says the god Vishnu wrested a golden pot containing the nectar of immortality from demons. In a 12-day fight for possession, four drops fell to earth, in the cities of Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain and Nasik, who share the Kumbhs as a result. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2019
Devotees take a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, January 14, 2019. "It feels surreal: all this time you have read about them. They are almost like fictional characters and then you meet them," said a woman who gave her name as Pallavi, on a visit to the Akharas. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
Sadhus leave after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Children, dressed up as a Hindu god and goddess, look on as they beg for alms, January 14, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
Devotees leave after taking a holy dip, January 14, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
A Naga Sadhu arrives to take part in a religious procession ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", January 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Friday, January 04, 2019
People ride on an elephant during a religious procession ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", January 13, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2019
Naga Sadhus leave after taking a dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
A general view of the illuminated site of the "Kumbh Mela", January 13, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2019
Devotees pray after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Naga Sadhus take a dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
A Sadhu watches a religious ceremony ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", January 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, January 09, 2019
Devotees take a holy dip, January 14, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
A Sadhu looks on during a religious procession ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", January 13, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2019
Children dressed as "goddesses" follow a religious procession, January 13, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2019
A Naga Sadhu smokes outside his tent, January 13, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2019
Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi, chief of the "Kinnar Akhara" congregation for transgender people, dances and sings with her followers, January 14, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
