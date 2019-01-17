Meeting at India's holy rivers
A Naga sadhu or Hindu holy man waits for devotees inside his camp during "Kumbh Mela" or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India January 17, 2019. Ash-smeared and dreadlocked Naga sadhus or Hindu ascetics, naked...more
Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi (C), chief of the "Kinnar Akhada" congregation for transgender people and other members take a dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), January 15, 2019. At the Kumbh Mela, or "festival of the pot," held this year in...more
Hindu holy men leave after taking a dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), January 15, 2019. The festival is one of the only opportunities to see the reclusive Naga sadhus, some of whom live in caves after taking a vow of celibacy and...more
Hindu holy men prepare to take a dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), January 15, 2019. Their charge down to the waters to bathe at the opening of the Kumbh, many armed with tridents and swords, is one of the highlights of the...more
The hand of a Sadhu, who has not moved his arm and cut his fingernails for 10 years, is raised inside his camp, January 17, 2019. Most of the Nagas enter the orders in their early teens, leaving their friends and families to immerse themselves in...more
Naga Sadhus take a dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), January 15, 2019. "It is a confluence of all Naga sadhus at the meeting point of these holy rivers," said Anandnad Saraswati, a Naga sadhu from Mathura, a holy city in north India....more
Naga Sadhus arrive to take a dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), January 15, 2019. "One has to live a life of celibacy for six years. After that the person is given the title of a great man and 12 years after that he is made a Naga," said...more
A man dries sarees after taking a dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), January 15, 2019. During the eight-week Kumbh, generally held every three years in one of four cities in India, the Nagas live in makeshift monasteries called Akhara...more
A boy is dressed after a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" festival, January 13, 2019. The Kumbh Mela has its roots in a Hindu tradition that says the god Vishnu wrested a golden...more
Devotees take a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, January 14, 2019. "It feels surreal: all this time you have read about them. They are almost like fictional characters and then you meet them," said a...more
Sadhus leave after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Children, dressed up as a Hindu god and goddess, look on as they beg for alms, January 14, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Devotees leave after taking a holy dip, January 14, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A Naga Sadhu arrives to take part in a religious procession ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", January 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
People ride on an elephant during a religious procession ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", January 13, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Naga Sadhus leave after taking a dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A general view of the illuminated site of the "Kumbh Mela", January 13, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees pray after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Naga Sadhus take a dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Sadhu watches a religious ceremony ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", January 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Devotees take a holy dip, January 14, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A Sadhu looks on during a religious procession ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", January 13, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Children dressed as "goddesses" follow a religious procession, January 13, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A Naga Sadhu smokes outside his tent, January 13, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi, chief of the "Kinnar Akhara" congregation for transgender people, dances and sings with her followers, January 14, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
