Meeting of the twins in Greece
Ioanna (L) and Kalliroi Stamou participate in the first nationwide twins gathering in Trikala, Greece, September 22, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Twins participate in the first nationwide twins gathering in Trikala. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Eirini (L) and Eleni Santziliotou, 48. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Michaela-Eleni (L) and Angeliki-Maria Trikili, 13. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Popi and Kate Fragou, 70, talk to media. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Costas (L) and Vangelis Pavlou, 58. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Twins participate in the first nationwide twins gathering in Trikala. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Twins and their parents. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Giorgos and Achilleas Megas, 62, arrive by bike with other twins. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Organizers of the first nationwide twins gathering, Katerina and Athanasia Falia, 37. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Popi and Kate Fragou, 70, (2nd L and C) greet the organizers. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Twins participate in the first nationwide twins gathering in Trikala. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Twins and their parents participate in the first nationwide twins gathering in Trikala. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
