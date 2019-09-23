Edition:
Meeting of the twins in Greece

Ioanna (L) and Kalliroi Stamou participate in the first nationwide twins gathering in Trikala, Greece, September 22, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Twins participate in the first nationwide twins gathering in Trikala. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Eirini (L) and Eleni Santziliotou, 48. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Michaela-Eleni (L) and Angeliki-Maria Trikili, 13. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Popi and Kate Fragou, 70, talk to media. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Costas (L) and Vangelis Pavlou, 58. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Twins participate in the first nationwide twins gathering in Trikala. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Twins and their parents. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Giorgos and Achilleas Megas, 62, arrive by bike with other twins. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Organizers of the first nationwide twins gathering, Katerina and Athanasia Falia, 37. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Popi and Kate Fragou, 70, (2nd L and C) greet the organizers. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Twins participate in the first nationwide twins gathering in Trikala. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Twins and their parents participate in the first nationwide twins gathering in Trikala. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

