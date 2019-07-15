Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 15, 2019 | 9:15am EDT

Meghan and Harry greet Beyonce and Jay-Z at 'Lion King' premiere

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, greet Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z at the European premiere of the film 'The Lion King' in London. Niklas Halle'n/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, greet Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z at the European premiere of the film 'The Lion King' in London. Niklas Halle'n/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, greet Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z at the European premiere of the film 'The Lion King' in London. Niklas Halle'n/Pool via REUTERS
Close
1 / 20
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, chats with Disney CEO Robert Iger as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, embraces Beyonce. Niklas Halle'n/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, chats with Disney CEO Robert Iger as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, embraces Beyonce. Niklas Halle'n/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, chats with Disney CEO Robert Iger as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, embraces Beyonce. Niklas Halle'n/Pool via REUTERS
Close
2 / 20
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, greet Beyonce and Jay-Z. Niklas Halle'n/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, greet Beyonce and Jay-Z. Niklas Halle'n/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, greet Beyonce and Jay-Z. Niklas Halle'n/Pool via REUTERS
Close
3 / 20
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, greet Beyonce and Jay-Z. Niklas Halle'n/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, greet Beyonce and Jay-Z. Niklas Halle'n/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, greet Beyonce and Jay-Z. Niklas Halle'n/Pool via REUTERS
Close
4 / 20
Prince Harry greets David Furnish as Elton John speaks with Meghan. Niklas Halle'n/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry greets David Furnish as Elton John speaks with Meghan. Niklas Halle'n/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
Prince Harry greets David Furnish as Elton John speaks with Meghan. Niklas Halle'n/Pool via REUTERS
Close
5 / 20
Prince Harry and Meghan arrive at the European premiere of 'The Lion King'. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Prince Harry and Meghan arrive at the European premiere of 'The Lion King'. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
Prince Harry and Meghan arrive at the European premiere of 'The Lion King'. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
6 / 20
Prince Harry and Meghan approach fans. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Prince Harry and Meghan approach fans. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
Prince Harry and Meghan approach fans. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
7 / 20
Actor Florence Kasumba. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Actor Florence Kasumba. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
Actor Florence Kasumba. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
8 / 20
Actors Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Actors Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
Actors Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
9 / 20
Singer Elton John. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Singer Elton John. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
Singer Elton John. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
10 / 20
Presenter Maya Jama. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Presenter Maya Jama. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
Presenter Maya Jama. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
11 / 20
Actor Keegan-Michael Key. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Actor Keegan-Michael Key. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
Actor Keegan-Michael Key. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
12 / 20
Singer Raye. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Singer Raye. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
Singer Raye. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
13 / 20
Singer Ella Eyre. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Singer Ella Eyre. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
Singer Ella Eyre. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
14 / 20
Singer Lindiwe Mkhize. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Singer Lindiwe Mkhize. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
Singer Lindiwe Mkhize. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
15 / 20
Singer Pharrell Williams. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Singer Pharrell Williams. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
Singer Pharrell Williams. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
16 / 20
Actor Billy Eichner. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Actor Billy Eichner. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
Actor Billy Eichner. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
17 / 20
Model Betty Bachz. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Model Betty Bachz. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
Model Betty Bachz. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
18 / 20
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
19 / 20
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
France marks Bastille Day

France marks Bastille Day

Next Slideshows

France marks Bastille Day

France marks Bastille Day

European leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel joined French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday for the traditional Bastille Day military parade in...

8:50am EDT
Blackout hits parts of Manhattan

Blackout hits parts of Manhattan

A blackout hit more than 40,000 people in New York City s Manhattan borough on Saturday evening, plunging subway stations and shops into darkness and sending...

Jul 14 2019
Hong Kong protesters rally in suburbs

Hong Kong protesters rally in suburbs

Tens of thousands rallied in a large Hong Kong suburb on Sunday, driven by abiding anger at the government's handling of an extradition bill that has revived...

Jul 14 2019
Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

Jul 14 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

France marks Bastille Day

France marks Bastille Day

European leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel joined French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday for the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris.

Blackout hits parts of Manhattan

Blackout hits parts of Manhattan

A blackout hit more than 40,000 people in New York City s Manhattan borough on Saturday evening, plunging subway stations and shops into darkness and sending thousands of people into the streets after an apparent transformer explosion on the Upper West Side, officials said.

Hong Kong protesters rally in suburbs

Hong Kong protesters rally in suburbs

Tens of thousands rallied in a large Hong Kong suburb on Sunday, driven by abiding anger at the government's handling of an extradition bill that has revived fears of China tightening its grip over the former British colony.

Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this past week.

Barry makes landfall in Louisiana

Barry makes landfall in Louisiana

Hurricane Barry weakened to a tropical storm as it made landfall in Louisiana on Saturday, after a westward shift that appeared to spare low-lying New Orleans from the massive flooding feared earlier this week.

Undocumented migrants storm Pantheon monument in Paris

Undocumented migrants storm Pantheon monument in Paris

Hundreds of undocumented migrants calling themselves 'black vests' stormed the Pantheon monument in central Paris on Friday demanding the right to remain in France.

Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Revellers run with the bulls through the streets of Pamplona during Spain's best-known bull-running festival.

New Orleans braces for Tropical Storm Barry

New Orleans braces for Tropical Storm Barry

Nervous New Orleans residents prepared to flee as Tropical Storm Barry closed in, with forecasts of extreme rain and more flooding ahead of the storm's predicted landfall as the first Atlantic hurricane of 2019.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast