Meghan and Harry greet Beyonce and Jay-Z at 'Lion King' premiere
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, greet Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z at the European premiere of the film 'The Lion King' in London. Niklas Halle'n/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, chats with Disney CEO Robert Iger as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, embraces Beyonce. Niklas Halle'n/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, greet Beyonce and Jay-Z. Niklas Halle'n/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, greet Beyonce and Jay-Z. Niklas Halle'n/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry greets David Furnish as Elton John speaks with Meghan. Niklas Halle'n/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry and Meghan arrive at the European premiere of 'The Lion King'. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Prince Harry and Meghan approach fans. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Actor Florence Kasumba. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Actors Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Singer Elton John. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Presenter Maya Jama. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Actor Keegan-Michael Key. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Singer Raye. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Singer Ella Eyre. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Singer Lindiwe Mkhize. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Singer Pharrell Williams. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Actor Billy Eichner. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Model Betty Bachz. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
