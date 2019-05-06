Meghan and Harry welcome baby boy

People take pictures as footmen Stephen Kelly and Sarah Thompson bring out the easel in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace to formally announce the birth of a baby boy to Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in London, May 6. The...more

People take pictures as footmen Stephen Kelly and Sarah Thompson bring out the easel in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace to formally announce the birth of a baby boy to Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in London, May 6. The child will not automatically be a prince or a princess and any such title would have to be bestowed by the queen by issuing what is known as a letter patent. The queen and other members of the royal family, including the sister and brother of Harry s late mother, Princess Diana, were delighted by the news of the birth, the palace said. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS

Close