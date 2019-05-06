Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon May 6, 2019 | 1:42pm EDT

Meghan and Harry welcome baby boy

Footmen Stephen Kelly and Sarah Thompson bring out the easel in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace to formally announce the birth of a baby boy to Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in London, Britain May 6, 2019. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and wife of Britain s Prince Harry, gave birth to a boy on Monday, the seventh-in-line to the throne and described by his proud father as absolutely to die for . Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS

Footmen Stephen Kelly and Sarah Thompson bring out the easel in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace to formally announce the birth of a baby boy to Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in London, Britain May 6, 2019. Meghan, the...more

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
Footmen Stephen Kelly and Sarah Thompson bring out the easel in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace to formally announce the birth of a baby boy to Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in London, Britain May 6, 2019. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and wife of Britain s Prince Harry, gave birth to a boy on Monday, the seventh-in-line to the throne and described by his proud father as absolutely to die for . Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS
Close
1 / 14
Britain's Prince Harry speaks after Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, gave birth to a baby boy, at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, May 6. Harry, Queen Elizabeth s grandson, was present for the birth and Doria Ragland, Meghan s mother, was with the couple at their home, Frogmore Cottage, on the estate of Windsor Castle where they married in a lavish ceremony in May last year. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's Prince Harry speaks after Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, gave birth to a baby boy, at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, May 6. Harry, Queen Elizabeth s grandson, was present for the birth and Doria Ragland, Meghan s mother, was with the couple at...more

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
Britain's Prince Harry speaks after Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, gave birth to a baby boy, at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, May 6. Harry, Queen Elizabeth s grandson, was present for the birth and Doria Ragland, Meghan s mother, was with the couple at their home, Frogmore Cottage, on the estate of Windsor Castle where they married in a lavish ceremony in May last year. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS
Close
2 / 14
A woman smiles as people take pictures of the notice placed on an easel in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace announcing the birth of a baby boy to Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in London, May 6. The baby, who has not yet been named, was born in the early hours of the morning weighing 7 lbs 3oz (3.26 kg). Meghan, a U.S.-born former actress, and the baby, the couple s first child, were both healthy and well, the palace said. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS

A woman smiles as people take pictures of the notice placed on an easel in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace announcing the birth of a baby boy to Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in London, May 6. The baby, who has not yet been...more

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
A woman smiles as people take pictures of the notice placed on an easel in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace announcing the birth of a baby boy to Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in London, May 6. The baby, who has not yet been named, was born in the early hours of the morning weighing 7 lbs 3oz (3.26 kg). Meghan, a U.S.-born former actress, and the baby, the couple s first child, were both healthy and well, the palace said. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS
Close
3 / 14
People celebrate outside Windsor Castle after Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to a boy, in Windsor, May 6. The baby is the eighth great grandchild of the 93-year-old queen, the world s longest-reigning monarch, and could be entitled to hold joint British and American citizenship according to nationality rules. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

People celebrate outside Windsor Castle after Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to a boy, in Windsor, May 6. The baby is the eighth great grandchild of the 93-year-old queen, the world s longest-reigning monarch, and could be...more

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
People celebrate outside Windsor Castle after Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to a boy, in Windsor, May 6. The baby is the eighth great grandchild of the 93-year-old queen, the world s longest-reigning monarch, and could be entitled to hold joint British and American citizenship according to nationality rules. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
4 / 14
People take pictures as footmen Stephen Kelly and Sarah Thompson bring out the easel in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace to formally announce the birth of a baby boy to Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in London, May 6. The child will not automatically be a prince or a princess and any such title would have to be bestowed by the queen by issuing what is known as a letter patent. The queen and other members of the royal family, including the sister and brother of Harry s late mother, Princess Diana, were delighted by the news of the birth, the palace said. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS

People take pictures as footmen Stephen Kelly and Sarah Thompson bring out the easel in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace to formally announce the birth of a baby boy to Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in London, May 6. The...more

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
People take pictures as footmen Stephen Kelly and Sarah Thompson bring out the easel in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace to formally announce the birth of a baby boy to Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in London, May 6. The child will not automatically be a prince or a princess and any such title would have to be bestowed by the queen by issuing what is known as a letter patent. The queen and other members of the royal family, including the sister and brother of Harry s late mother, Princess Diana, were delighted by the news of the birth, the palace said. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS
Close
5 / 14
A man dressed in a costume makes an announcement outside Windsor Castle that Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to a boy, in Windsor, May 6. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A man dressed in a costume makes an announcement outside Windsor Castle that Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to a boy, in Windsor, May 6. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
A man dressed in a costume makes an announcement outside Windsor Castle that Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to a boy, in Windsor, May 6. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
6 / 14
People celebrate outside Windsor Castle after Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to a boy, in Windsor, May 6. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

People celebrate outside Windsor Castle after Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to a boy, in Windsor, May 6. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
People celebrate outside Windsor Castle after Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to a boy, in Windsor, May 6. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
7 / 14
Britain's Prince Harry speaks after Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, gave birth to a baby boy, at Windsor Castle, Berkshire county, May 6. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's Prince Harry speaks after Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, gave birth to a baby boy, at Windsor Castle, Berkshire county, May 6. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
Britain's Prince Harry speaks after Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, gave birth to a baby boy, at Windsor Castle, Berkshire county, May 6. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS
Close
8 / 14
People celebrate the birth of the baby of Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex at Windsor Castle in Windsor, May 6. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

People celebrate the birth of the baby of Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex at Windsor Castle in Windsor, May 6. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
People celebrate the birth of the baby of Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex at Windsor Castle in Windsor, May 6. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
9 / 14
A notice placed on an easel in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace announces the birth of a baby boy to Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in London, May 6. Harry and Meghan used their official Instagram account to announce the birth, in modern fashion. But in accordance with a tradition dating back at least to 1837 when Buckingham Palace became the sovereign s official residence, some hours later a notice announcing the birth was posted on a ceremonial easel on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS

A notice placed on an easel in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace announces the birth of a baby boy to Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in London, May 6. Harry and Meghan used their official Instagram account to announce the...more

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
A notice placed on an easel in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace announces the birth of a baby boy to Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in London, May 6. Harry and Meghan used their official Instagram account to announce the birth, in modern fashion. But in accordance with a tradition dating back at least to 1837 when Buckingham Palace became the sovereign s official residence, some hours later a notice announcing the birth was posted on a ceremonial easel on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS
Close
10 / 14
A man makes an announcement outside Windsor Castle that Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to a boy, in Windsor, May 6. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A man makes an announcement outside Windsor Castle that Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to a boy, in Windsor, May 6. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
A man makes an announcement outside Windsor Castle that Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to a boy, in Windsor, May 6. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
11 / 14
People gather outside Windsor Castle after Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to a boy, in Windsor, May 6. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

People gather outside Windsor Castle after Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to a boy, in Windsor, May 6. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
People gather outside Windsor Castle after Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to a boy, in Windsor, May 6. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
12 / 14
A memorabilia is pictured as people celebrate outside Windsor Castle after Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to a boy, in Windsor, May 6. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A memorabilia is pictured as people celebrate outside Windsor Castle after Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to a boy, in Windsor, May 6. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
A memorabilia is pictured as people celebrate outside Windsor Castle after Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to a boy, in Windsor, May 6. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
13 / 14
People gather outside Windsor Castle after Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to a boy, in Windsor, May 6. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

People gather outside Windsor Castle after Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to a boy, in Windsor, May 6. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
People gather outside Windsor Castle after Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to a boy, in Windsor, May 6. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Michael Cohen reports to prison

Michael Cohen reports to prison

Next Slideshows

Michael Cohen reports to prison

Michael Cohen reports to prison

Michael Cohen, the lawyer who once vowed to "take a bullet" for President Donald Trump but now calls him a "con man," reported to a federal prison to begin...

1:40pm EDT
Childhood photos of Prince Harry

Childhood photos of Prince Harry

Looking back on the childhood years of Britain's Prince Harry as he announces his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has given birth to a boy.

11:30am EDT
Ceasefire takes hold after surge of violence on Israel-Gaza border

Ceasefire takes hold after surge of violence on Israel-Gaza border

A surge in deadly violence in the Gaza Strip and southern Israel petered out overnight with Palestinian officials reporting that Egypt had mediated a ceasefire...

8:05am EDT
Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this past week.

7:50am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Classrooms near empty in Sri Lanka amid fears of more militant attacks

Classrooms near empty in Sri Lanka amid fears of more militant attacks

State schools in Sri Lanka resumed classes on Monday amid tight security after the Easter Sunday bombings, but many anxious parents kept their children at home over fears of more attacks by Islamic militants.

Scientists warn of grave impacts from loss of natural world

Scientists warn of grave impacts from loss of natural world

The accelerating loss of plant and animal species will have grave consequences for people worldwide, scientists warned on Monday in the largest comprehensive study into the impact of modern civilization on nature.

Michael Cohen reports to prison

Michael Cohen reports to prison

Michael Cohen, the lawyer who once vowed to "take a bullet" for President Donald Trump but now calls him a "con man," reported to a federal prison to begin serving a three-year prison sentence for arranging hush payments to two women who said they had sexual encounters with the president and for lying to Congress.

Childhood photos of Prince Harry

Childhood photos of Prince Harry

Looking back on the childhood years of Britain's Prince Harry as he announces his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has given birth to a boy.

Ceasefire takes hold after surge of violence on Israel-Gaza border

Ceasefire takes hold after surge of violence on Israel-Gaza border

A surge in deadly violence in the Gaza Strip and southern Israel petered out overnight with Palestinian officials reporting that Egypt had mediated a ceasefire on Monday ending the most serious spate of cross-border clashes for months.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this past week.

Plane slides off Florida runway

Plane slides off Florida runway

A Boeing jetliner with 143 people aboard slides off a runway into a shallow river in Jacksonville, Florida, while attempting to land at a military base during a thunderstorm.

Coronation of Thailand's king

Coronation of Thailand's king

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn completed Buddhist and Brahmin rituals to symbolically transform him into a living god as the Southeast Asian nation crowned its first monarch in nearly seven decades.

Photos of the month: April

Photos of the month: April

Our top photos from April 2019.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast