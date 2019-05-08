Meghan and Harry welcome baby boy
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are seen with their baby son during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan showed off their newborn son to the world on Wednesday, saying the arrival of their...more
Tightly cradling his son, wrapped in a white shawl and wearing a hat, Harry and Meghan appeared before a small group of media at St George's Hall in Windsor castle where they held their wedding reception just under a year ago. Dominic Lipinski/Pool...more
"It's magic - it's pretty amazing and I have the two best guys in the world so I am really happy," said a beaming Meghan, wearing a white sleeveless coat dress, when asked how she was finding being a new mother. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
She said the boy, the seventh-in-line to the British throne who has not yet been publicly named, was calm, had the sweetest temperament and was sleeping well. "He's just been the dream," she said, prompting Harry to quip: "I don't know who he gets...more
The baby was born in the early hours of Monday morning, weighing 7 lb 3oz (3.26 kg), but few other details have been given about the birth. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
"It's great, parenting is amazing," Harry said. "It's only been two-and-a-half days, three days, but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy, to be able to spend some precious time with him as he slowly starts to grow...more
Given their worldwide popularity, the birth of their first child has attracted particular attention, especially as the new child is first mixed race child to be born into a senior position in British royalty in recent history. Dominic Lipinski/Pool...more
He is also entitled to hold U.S. citizenship while also automatically being a British national. However, the baby will not automatically be a prince or a princess, or be known as "His Royal Highness," unless Queen Elizabeth issues a specific...more
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are seen with their baby son during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk away with their baby son during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
