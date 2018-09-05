Meghan named People's best dressed
Meghan the Duchess of Sussex arrives at a charity polo match in Windsor, July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Meghan the Duchess of Sussex arrives to watch Spain's Rafael Nadal continue his semi final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon, July 14, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, leave the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition in central London, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, arrives at Dublin City Airport for a two-day visit to Dublin, Ireland July 10, 2018. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Meghan Markle arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry in Windsor, May 19, 2018. Andrew Matthews/Pool via REUTERS
Meghan Markle arrives in Birmingham, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
The Duchess of Sussex arrives to attend the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge reception at Marlborough House in London, July 5, 2018. Yui Mok/Pool via Reuters
Meghan Markle arrives for a reception with delegates from the Commonwealth Youth Forum in London, April 18, 2018. Yui Mok/Pool via Reuters
Meghan Markle arrives for a walkabout on the esplanade at Edinburgh Castle, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/James Glossop/Pool
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London, May 22, 2018. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via Reuters
Meghan Markle visits a science park called Catalyst Inc., during a visit to Belfast, Northern Ireland March 23, 2018. Chris Jackson/Pool via Reuters
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, smiles during a meeting with Ireland's President, Michael Higgins, on the second day of a two-day visit to Dublin, Ireland July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex meets a group of Queen's Young Leaders at a Buckingham Palace reception following the final Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony, in London, June 26, 2018. John Stillwell/Pool via Reuters
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, arrives for the annual WellChild Awards ceremony at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London, September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Meghan Markle arrives at St Mary Magdalene's church for the Royal Family's Christmas Day service on the Sandringham estate in eastern England, Britain, December 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Meghan Markle arrives for an ANZAC day service at Westminster Abbey in London, April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, leave the chapel after the christening of Prince Louis at the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, London, July 9, 2018. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Meghan Markle attends the Dawn Service at Wellington Arch to commemorate Anzac Day in London, April 25, 2018. Tolga Akmen/Pool via Reuters
Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Eddie Mulholland/Pool
Meghan the Duchess of Sussex attends the presentation after a charity polo match in Windsor, July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Queen Elizabeth and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, observe a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire during their visit to Chester, June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, meet some of the participants after watching a demonstration of traditional Gaelic sports at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Racing advisor John Warren, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry look on at the Royal Ascot, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive for a special concert "The Queen's Birthday Party" to celebrate the 92nd birthday of Queen Elizabeth at the Royal Albert Hall in London, April 21, 2018. John Stillwell/Pool via Reuters
Meghan Markle attends the Women's Empowerment reception hosted by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at the Royal Aeronautical Society in London, April 19, 2018. Chris Jackson/Pool via Reuters
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex leaves Westminster Abbey after a service to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force in central London, July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, take part in the Trooping the Colour parade in central London, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex arrives at Ascot racecourse, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Prince Harry arrives with Meghan Markle at the wheelchair tennis event during the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Meghan Markle leaves after attending the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool
Next Slideshows
Carnival in Brooklyn
The J'Ouvert party is followed by the West Indian Day Parade, which attracts hundreds of thousands people to the streets of New York.
New risks for Venezuelans who fled crisis
Migrant women and children fleeing Venezuela's economic collapse are at heightened risk of sexual exploitation and trafficking on their journeys seeking refuge...
Portugal turns notorious political prison into museum
Portugal plans to turn a notorious prison where anti-fascist activists were once beaten and tortured into a museum to help ensure that the memories and...
Moscow Auto Salon
Highlights from the 2018 Moscow International Auto Salon.
MORE IN PICTURES
Typhoon Jebi hits Japan
Japan issues evacuation advisories for more than a million people as Typhoon Jebi slices across the west.
Confirming Judge Kavanaugh
Images from the confirmation hearings for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
Exodus from Venezuela
Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans have fled their country's economic and political turmoil for Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and beyond over the past 18 months.
Ultra-marathon through the Alps
Runners punish themselves on a 106-mile race through the Alps in the 16th Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc, regarded as one of the most difficult foot races in the world.
Climate change threatens Bolivian indigenous culture
Rising temperatures in Bolivia s highlands have caused a sustained drought of the second largest lake in the country, forcing the indigenous community living around it to search for new ways of life.
Venice Film Festival style
Fashion highlights from the Venice Film Festival.
Carnival in Brooklyn
The J'Ouvert party is followed by the West Indian Day Parade, which attracts hundreds of thousands people to the streets of New York.
Best of the U.S. Open
Highlights from the tennis tournament in New York.
Fire destroys Brazil's National Museum
A massive fire raced through Brazil's 200-year-old National Museum in Rio de Janeiro, probably destroying its collection of more than 20 million items, ranging from archeological finds to historical memorabilia.