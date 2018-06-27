Edition:
Meghan steps into royal duties

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, greets people during a visit to Chester, Britain June 14, 2018. Eddie Mulholland/pool via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex pose for a picture with some of Queen's Young Leaders at a Buckingham Palace reception following the final Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony, in London, June 26, 2018. John Stillwell/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex arrives at Ascot racecourse in Ascot, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Queen Elizabeth and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, visit the Storyhouse in Chester, June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Frankie Dettori celebrates with a trophy after winning the 4.20 St James's Palace Stakes as Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, look on, June 19, 2018. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Queen Elizabeth and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, visit the town hall in Chester, June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Super

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex meets group of Queen's Young Leaders at a Buckingham Palace reception following the final Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony, in London, June 26, 2018. Yui Mok/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Queen Elizabeth and Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex attend the opening of the Mersey Gateway Bridge in Runcorn, June 14, 2018. Jim Clarke/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, take part in the Trooping the Colour parade in central London, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, June 09, 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex during Royal Ascot, June 19, 2018. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex pose for a picture with some of Queen's Young Leaders at a Buckingham Palace reception following the final Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony, in London, June 26, 2018. John Stillwell/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Queen Elizabeth and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, visit the Storyhouse in Chester, June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, along with other members of the British royal family, look down into the palace courtyard from the balcony of Buckingham Palace as part of Trooping the Colour parade in central London, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, June 09, 2018
Queen Elizabeth and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, arrive in Runcorn, June 14, 2018. Peter Byrne/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex arrive at Ascot racecourse, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
