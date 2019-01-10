Edition:
Meghan's royal pregnancy

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, chats with Patsy Wardally, during her visit at Smart Works charity in West London, Britain, January 10, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
Meghan is pictured during her visit at Smart Works charity in West London, January 10, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
Meghan greets head chef Stuart Jones as she visits the Royal Variety Charity's residential nursing and care home Brinsworth House, in West London, December 18, 2018. Geoff Pugh/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 18, 2018
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan arrive at St Mary Magdalene's church for the Royal Family's Christmas Day service on the Sandringham estate in eastern England, December 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, December 25, 2018
Meghan reacts as she looks at bags with Lady Juliet Hughes-Hallett during her visit at Smart Works charity in West London, January 10, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
Meghan chats with Patsy Wardally as they pick out clothes, during her visit at Smart Works charity in West London, January 10, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
Meghan visits the Hubb Community Kitchen to see how funds raised by the "Together: Our Community" cookbook are making a difference at Al Manaar, in London, November 21, 2018. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 21, 2018
Meghan visits the Royal Variety Charity's residential nursing and care home Brinsworth House, in West London, December 18, 2018. Geoff Pugh/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 18, 2018
Meghan arrives to visit the Royal Variety Charity s residential nursing and care home Brinsworth House, in west London, December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, December 18, 2018
Meghan arrives for a reception and state dinner hosted by Fiji's President Jioji Konrote at Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, Fiji October 23, 2018. Ian Vogler/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 23, 2018
Meghan visits the Hubb Community Kitchen to see how funds raised by the "Together: Our Community" cookbook are making a difference at Al Manaar, in London, November 21, 2018. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 21, 2018
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are welcomed at the Royal Variety Performance in London, November 19, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
Meghan and Prince Harry attend a powhiri and luncheon in their Highnesses' honor at the Te Papaiouru Marae in Rotorua, New Zealand, October 31, 2018. Tim Rooke/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan visit Courtenay Creative, in Wellington, New Zealand, October 29, 2018. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
Meghan attends the unveiling of the Labalaba Statue in Nadi, Fiji, October 25, 2018. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 25, 2018
Meghan during the the royal couple's visit to Australia, in Melbourne, October 18, 2018. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 18, 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan look on before departing from Fua'amotu International Airport in Tonga October 26, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

Reuters / Friday, October 26, 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan arrive to greet members of the public in Kingfisher Bay on Fraser Island in Queensland, Australia October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, October 22, 2018
