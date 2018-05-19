Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat May 19, 2018 | 7:35am EDT

Meghan's royal wedding dress

Meghan Markle arrives in a dress by British designer Clare Waight Keller. Ben STANSALL/Pool via REUTERS

Meghan Markle arrives in a dress by British designer Clare Waight Keller. Ben STANSALL/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Meghan Markle arrives in a dress by British designer Clare Waight Keller. Ben STANSALL/Pool via REUTERS
Close
1 / 11
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Close
2 / 11
Prince Harry looks at his bride. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry looks at his bride. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Prince Harry looks at his bride. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS
Close
3 / 11
Meghan Markle arrives. Andrew Matthews/Pool via REUTERS

Meghan Markle arrives. Andrew Matthews/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Meghan Markle arrives. Andrew Matthews/Pool via REUTERS
Close
4 / 11
Meghan Markle arrives. Andrew Matthews/Pool via REUTERS

Meghan Markle arrives. Andrew Matthews/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Meghan Markle arrives. Andrew Matthews/Pool via REUTERS
Close
5 / 11
Meghan Markle waves as she arrives. Ben STANSALL/Pool via REUTERS

Meghan Markle waves as she arrives. Ben STANSALL/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Meghan Markle waves as she arrives. Ben STANSALL/Pool via REUTERS
Close
6 / 11
Pageboys hold the train. Andrew Matthews/Pool via REUTERS

Pageboys hold the train. Andrew Matthews/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Pageboys hold the train. Andrew Matthews/Pool via REUTERS
Close
7 / 11
Meghan Markle arrives. Andrew Matthews/Pool via REUTERS

Meghan Markle arrives. Andrew Matthews/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Meghan Markle arrives. Andrew Matthews/Pool via REUTERS
Close
8 / 11
Meghan Markle arrives. Andrew Matthews/Pool via REUTERS

Meghan Markle arrives. Andrew Matthews/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Meghan Markle arrives. Andrew Matthews/Pool via REUTERS
Close
9 / 11
Meghan Markle arrives. Andrew Matthews/Pool via REUTERS

Meghan Markle arrives. Andrew Matthews/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Meghan Markle arrives. Andrew Matthews/Pool via REUTERS
Close
10 / 11
Meghan Markle departs for her wedding. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Meghan Markle departs for her wedding. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Meghan Markle departs for her wedding. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Puerto Rico braces for hurricane season

Puerto Rico braces for hurricane season

Next Slideshows

Puerto Rico braces for hurricane season

Puerto Rico braces for hurricane season

The U.S. federal agency tasked with restoring electricity to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria hit the Caribbean last year, is leaving the island while...

May 18 2018
Wild food foraging

Wild food foraging

Botanist Hayden Stebbins leads a dozen wild food foragers in upstate New York, steering them clear of poisonings and arrests that have plagued others across the...

May 17 2018
Royal wedding rehearsal

Royal wedding rehearsal

British armed forces carry out a carriage procession rehearsal through the streets of Windsor ahead of Prince Harry's wedding on Saturday to Meghan Markle.

May 17 2018
Young Prince Harry

Young Prince Harry

Childhood photos of Britain's Prince Harry.

May 17 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Royal procession

Royal procession

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George's Chapel after their wedding.

Watching the royal wedding

Watching the royal wedding

Royal fans around the world watch the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The royal wedding

The royal wedding

Scenes from the wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Royal wedding guests

Royal wedding guests

Guests arrive at the royal wedding.

Countdown to the royal wedding

Countdown to the royal wedding

Scenes from Windsor on the eve of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Deadly high school shooting in Texas

Deadly high school shooting in Texas

A 17-year-old student armed with a shotgun and pistol opened fire in a Santa Fe high school, killing nine fellow students and a teacher, authorities said.

Fiery plane crash in Cuba

Fiery plane crash in Cuba

More than 100 people were killed in a fiery crash of a Boeing 737 passenger plane in Cuba, with just three seriously injured survivors in hospital after being pulled from the wreckage, officials and state media said.

Renewed protests on Gaza-Israel border

Renewed protests on Gaza-Israel border

Palestinians continue demonstrations on the Gaza-Israel border, less than a week after the bloodiest day for Palestinians in years when 60 were killed by Israeli gunfire.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast