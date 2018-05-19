Meghan's royal wedding dress
Meghan Markle arrives in a dress by British designer Clare Waight Keller. Ben STANSALL/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry looks at his bride. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS
Meghan Markle arrives. Andrew Matthews/Pool via REUTERS
Meghan Markle arrives. Andrew Matthews/Pool via REUTERS
Meghan Markle waves as she arrives. Ben STANSALL/Pool via REUTERS
Pageboys hold the train. Andrew Matthews/Pool via REUTERS
Meghan Markle arrives. Andrew Matthews/Pool via REUTERS
Meghan Markle arrives. Andrew Matthews/Pool via REUTERS
Meghan Markle arrives. Andrew Matthews/Pool via REUTERS
Meghan Markle departs for her wedding. REUTERS/Darren Staples
