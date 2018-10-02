Melania in Africa
First lady Melania Trump holds a child during a visit to a hospital in Accra, Ghana, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman holds a child as first lady Melania Trump visits a hospital in Accra. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Police stand guard as first lady Melania Trump's convoy drives past in Accra. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A child is weighed as first lady Melania Trump visits a hospital in Accra. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
First lady Melania Trump greets children during a visit to a hospital in Accra. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman holds a child as first lady Melania Trump visits a hospital in Accra. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Drummers perform during the arrival of first lady Melania Trump in Accra. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko
First lady Melania Trump waves during a visit to a hospital in Accra. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dancers greet first lady Melania Trump on arrival in Accra, Ghana, as she begins her tour of several African countries. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
First lady Melania Trump is greeted by a child on arrival in Accra, Ghana, as she begins her tour of several African countries. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Children carry flags as they greet first lady Melania Trump on arrival in Accra. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
First lady Melania Trump is greeted by Ghana's First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo on arrival in Accra. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
First lady Melania Trump arrives in Accra. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko
First lady Melania Trump arrives in Accra. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
