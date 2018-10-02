Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Oct 2, 2018 | 11:10am EDT

Melania in Africa

First lady Melania Trump holds a child during a visit to a hospital in Accra, Ghana, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

First lady Melania Trump holds a child during a visit to a hospital in Accra, Ghana, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman holds a child as first lady Melania Trump visits a hospital in Accra. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A woman holds a child as first lady Melania Trump visits a hospital in Accra. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Police stand guard as first lady Melania Trump's convoy drives past in Accra. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Police stand guard as first lady Melania Trump's convoy drives past in Accra. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A child is weighed as first lady Melania Trump visits a hospital in Accra. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A child is weighed as first lady Melania Trump visits a hospital in Accra. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
First lady Melania Trump greets children during a visit to a hospital in Accra. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

First lady Melania Trump greets children during a visit to a hospital in Accra. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman holds a child as first lady Melania Trump visits a hospital in Accra. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A woman holds a child as first lady Melania Trump visits a hospital in Accra. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Drummers perform during the arrival of first lady Melania Trump in Accra. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

Drummers perform during the arrival of first lady Melania Trump in Accra. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko
First lady Melania Trump waves during a visit to a hospital in Accra. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

First lady Melania Trump waves during a visit to a hospital in Accra. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dancers greet first lady Melania Trump on arrival in Accra, Ghana, as she begins her tour of several African countries. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Dancers greet first lady Melania Trump on arrival in Accra, Ghana, as she begins her tour of several African countries. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
First lady Melania Trump is greeted by a child on arrival in Accra, Ghana, as she begins her tour of several African countries. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

First lady Melania Trump is greeted by a child on arrival in Accra, Ghana, as she begins her tour of several African countries. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Children carry flags as they greet first lady Melania Trump on arrival in Accra. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Children carry flags as they greet first lady Melania Trump on arrival in Accra. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
First lady Melania Trump is greeted by Ghana's First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo on arrival in Accra. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

First lady Melania Trump is greeted by Ghana's First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo on arrival in Accra. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
First lady Melania Trump arrives in Accra. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

First lady Melania Trump arrives in Accra. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko
First lady Melania Trump arrives in Accra. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

First lady Melania Trump arrives in Accra. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Pictures of the month: September

Pictures of the month: September

Our top photos from September 2018.

Oct 01 2018
Protests against Brett Kavanaugh

Demonstrators across the U.S. protest against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Oct 01 2018
Las Vegas marks shooting anniversary

Loved ones gathered in Las Vegas to remember the 58 people killed one year ago at an outdoor country music festival in the largest mass shooting in modern...

Oct 01 2018
Clashes on anniversary of Catalan referendum

Riot police charged in to break up a demonstration in front of Catalonia's regional parliament, after thousands marched in Barcelona to mark the first...

Oct 01 2018

Paris Auto Show

New concepts and models at the Paris Auto Show.

Earthquake and tsunami devastate Indonesian island

The toll from an earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia soared to over 1200 confirmed dead, with authorities fearing the numbers will climb as rescuers grappled to get aid to outlying communities cut off from communications and help.

Indonesia's quake-hit Sulawesi island from above

Aerial images of the devastation on Indonesia's Sulawesi island following the earthquake and subsequent tsunami.

Chanel by the ocean

Chanel transforms the Grand Palais into a beach for their Spring/Summer 2019 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week.

Pictures of the month: September

Our top photos from September 2018.

Protests against Brett Kavanaugh

Demonstrators across the U.S. protest against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

Las Vegas marks shooting anniversary

Loved ones gathered in Las Vegas to remember the 58 people killed one year ago at an outdoor country music festival in the largest mass shooting in modern American history.

Clashes on anniversary of Catalan referendum

Riot police charged in to break up a demonstration in front of Catalonia's regional parliament, after thousands marched in Barcelona to mark the first anniversary of an ill-fated independence referendum to split from Spain.

