Melania Trump returns to public eye

First lady Melania Trump appears with President Donald Trump at a public event for the first time in almost a month during a hurricane response briefing at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in Washington, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

First lady Melania Trump appears with President Donald Trump at a hurricane response briefing. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

First lady Melania Trump stands between Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump as the president speaks to the staff on a visit to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

First lady Melania Trump appears with President Donald Trump at a hurricane response briefing. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

First lady Melania Trump appears at a hurricane response briefing. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

First lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump laugh during a hurricane response briefing at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

First lady Melania Trump is framed by cameras filming her during a hurricane response briefing at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

First lady Melania Trump appears with President Donald Trump during a hurricane response briefing at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

First lady Melania Trump visits the Federal Emergency Management Agency in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

First lady Melania Trump heads to the presidential limo with President Donald Trump as they depart from the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

