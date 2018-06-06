Melania Trump returns to public eye
First lady Melania Trump appears with President Donald Trump at a public event for the first time in almost a month during a hurricane response briefing at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in Washington, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos...more
First lady Melania Trump appears with President Donald Trump at a hurricane response briefing. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
First lady Melania Trump stands between Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump as the president speaks to the staff on a visit to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
First lady Melania Trump appears with President Donald Trump at a hurricane response briefing. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
First lady Melania Trump appears at a hurricane response briefing. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
First lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump laugh during a hurricane response briefing at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
First lady Melania Trump is framed by cameras filming her during a hurricane response briefing at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
First lady Melania Trump appears with President Donald Trump during a hurricane response briefing at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
First lady Melania Trump visits the Federal Emergency Management Agency in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
First lady Melania Trump heads to the presidential limo with President Donald Trump as they depart from the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Next Slideshows
Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts
Guatemalan authorities warned that the Fuego volcano was showing signs of greater activity as the death toll from a devastating eruption at the weekend climbed...
Kilauea's destruction from above
Kilauea Volcano, one of the world's most active volcanoes, has erupted for more than a month and destroyed almost 120 homes.
Primaries across America
Voters in eight U.S. states select candidates for November's midterm elections, with Democrats eyeing more than a dozen Republican-controlled seats in...
MORE IN PICTURES
Best of the French Open
Our top images from the French Open tennis tournament.
Soyuz blasts off
The Soyuz spacecraft heads to the space station.
Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts
Guatemalan authorities warned that the Fuego volcano was showing signs of greater activity as the death toll from a devastating eruption at the weekend climbed to 75 and nearly 200 people remained missing.
Kilauea's destruction from above
Kilauea Volcano, one of the world's most active volcanoes, has erupted for more than a month and destroyed almost 120 homes.
Singapore's 'orchid diplomacy'
Heads of state, royalty and celebrities who visit Singapore often leave with a specially grown orchid, the national flower of the wealthy city-state, named after them.
Primaries across America
Voters in eight U.S. states select candidates for November's midterm elections, with Democrats eyeing more than a dozen Republican-controlled seats in California and New Jersey as crucial to the fight to control Congress.
Trump holds 'Celebration of America' instead of Eagles meeting
President Donald Trump staged a political event on the White House South Lawn in place of a party for the Philadelphia Eagles, after most team members refused to attend an event honoring their Super Bowl victory.
Ocean's 8 premiere
Cast members celebrate the premiere of "Ocean's 8," a spin-off of the Ocean's trilogy, in New York.