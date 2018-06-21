Melania Trump visits border detention center
First lady Melania Trump climbs into her motorcade vehicle wearing a Zara design jacket with the phrase "I Really Don't Care. Do U?" on the back as she returns to Washington from a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border area in Texas at Joint Base Andrews,...more
First lady Melania Trump walks from her to airplane to her motorcade wearing a Zara design jacket with the phrase "I Really Don't Care. Do U?" on the back as she returns to Washington from a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border area in Texas at Joint Base...more
First lady Melania Trump tours the Lutheran Social Services of the South "Upbring New Hope Children's Center" near the U.S.-Mexico border in McAllen Texas, June 21, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
First lady Melania Trump visits a room while touring the Lutheran Social Services of the South "Upbring New Hope Children's Center" near the U.S.-Mexico border in McAllen Texas. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A room is shown at the Lutheran Social Services of the South "Upbring New Hope Children's Center," which first lady Melania Trump toured near the U.S.-Mexico border in McAllen Texas. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
First lady Melania Trump tours the Lutheran Social Services of the South "Upbring New Hope Children's Center" near the U.S.-Mexico border in McAllen Texas. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
First lady Melania Trump looks at a display with Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar while touring the Lutheran Social Services of the South "Upbring New Hope Children's Center" near the U.S.-Mexico border in McAllen Texas. REUTERS/Kevin...more
First lady Melania Trump visits the Lutheran Social Services of the South "Upbring New Hope Children's Center" as she visits the U.S.-Mexico border area in McAllen Texas. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
First lady Melania Trump signs a U.S. flag while touring the Lutheran Social Services of the South "Upbring New Hope Children's Center" near the U.S.-Mexico border in McAllen Texas. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
First lady Melania Trump visits the Lutheran Social Services of the South "Upbring New Hope Children's Center" as she visits the U.S.-Mexico border area in McAllen Texas. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
First lady Melania Trump talks to staff and officials as she visits the Lutheran Social Services of the South "Upbring New Hope Children's Center" as she visits the U.S.-Mexico border area in McAllen Texas. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
First lady Melania Trump speaks during a roundtable meeting with U.S. Health and Human Services Secreatry Alex Azar and local officials and the staff at the Lutheran Social Services of the South "Upbring New Hope Children's Center" near the...more
First lady Melania Trump poses with local police officers at the McAllen airport as she prepares to depart after a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border area in McAllen Texas. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
First lady Melania Trump poses with U.S. Border Patrol officers at the McAllen airport as she prepares to depart after a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border area in McAllen Texas. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
First lady Melania Trump boards her plane to depart the McAllen airport after a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border area in McAllen Texas. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
