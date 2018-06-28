Edition:
United States
Thu Jun 28, 2018

Melania Trump visits kids detention center

A detained immigrant child watches a cartoon while awaiting the arrival of first lady Melania Trump with other young detained immigrants at a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol immigration detainee processing facility in Tucson, Arizona, June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Thursday, June 28, 2018
A law enforcement officer stands guard on a playground for detained children at an immigration detention facility for children run by Southwest Key Programs and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in Phoenix. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Thursday, June 28, 2018
Melania Trump arrives for a roundtable discussion at the Southwest Key Programs Campbell immigration detention facility for children in Phoenix. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Thursday, June 28, 2018
A playground for detained children is seen through chain link fencing at an immigration detention facility for children run by Southwest Key Programs and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in Phoenix. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Thursday, June 28, 2018
A detained immigrant child stands at a door marked "Family Unit" while waiting with other detained minors watching cartoons before the arrival of Melania Trump at a U.S Customs and Border patrol detention facility in Tucson. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Thursday, June 28, 2018
Snacks and supplies including baby bottles and pacifiers for juvenile immigrant detainees are seen in the detainee processing area. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Thursday, June 28, 2018
First lady Melania Trump talks with a U.S. Border Patrol agent while touring the detainee processing area of a U.S. Customs and Border patrol immigrant detention facility in Tucson. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Thursday, June 28, 2018
Melania Trump listens to federal immigration and law enforcement officials during a roundtable discussion as she visits a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol facility in Tucson. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Thursday, June 28, 2018
Melania Trump greets attendees at a roundtable discussion as she arrives to tour the Southwest Key Programs Campbell immigration detention facility for children run by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Thursday, June 28, 2018
Melania Trump speaks with Southwest Key Programs Associate Vice President Geraldo Gabriel Rivera (L) and Alexia Jo Rodriguez (R) during a roundtable discussion at the Southwest Key Programs Campbell immigration detention facility for children in Phoenix. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Thursday, June 28, 2018
Melania Trump boards her plane for travel to Tucson from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Thursday, June 28, 2018
Protestors can be seen outside with an inflatable effigy of President Donald Trump as first lady Melania Trump tours the Southwest Key Programs Campbell immigration detention facility for children in Phoenix. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Thursday, June 28, 2018
Melania Trump arrives from Washington at Tuscon's Davis Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Thursday, June 28, 2018
