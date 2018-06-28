Melania Trump visits kids detention center
A detained immigrant child watches a cartoon while awaiting the arrival of first lady Melania Trump with other young detained immigrants at a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol immigration detainee processing facility in Tucson, Arizona, June 28, 2018....more
A law enforcement officer stands guard on a playground for detained children at an immigration detention facility for children run by Southwest Key Programs and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in Phoenix. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Melania Trump arrives for a roundtable discussion at the Southwest Key Programs Campbell immigration detention facility for children in Phoenix. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A playground for detained children is seen through chain link fencing at an immigration detention facility for children run by Southwest Key Programs and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in Phoenix. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A detained immigrant child stands at a door marked "Family Unit" while waiting with other detained minors watching cartoons before the arrival of Melania Trump at a U.S Customs and Border patrol detention facility in Tucson. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Snacks and supplies including baby bottles and pacifiers for juvenile immigrant detainees are seen in the detainee processing area. REUTERS/Leah Millis
First lady Melania Trump talks with a U.S. Border Patrol agent while touring the detainee processing area of a U.S. Customs and Border patrol immigrant detention facility in Tucson. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Melania Trump listens to federal immigration and law enforcement officials during a roundtable discussion as she visits a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol facility in Tucson. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Melania Trump greets attendees at a roundtable discussion as she arrives to tour the Southwest Key Programs Campbell immigration detention facility for children run by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Leah...more
Melania Trump speaks with Southwest Key Programs Associate Vice President Geraldo Gabriel Rivera (L) and Alexia Jo Rodriguez (R) during a roundtable discussion at the Southwest Key Programs Campbell immigration detention facility for children in...more
Melania Trump boards her plane for travel to Tucson from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Protestors can be seen outside with an inflatable effigy of President Donald Trump as first lady Melania Trump tours the Southwest Key Programs Campbell immigration detention facility for children in Phoenix. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Melania Trump arrives from Washington at Tuscon's Davis Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Next Slideshows
Thai soccer team trapped in cave
The 12 boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach, were trapped on Saturday after heavy rain flooded the cave complex in a forest park in the northern...
MORE IN PICTURES
Tunisia 2 - Panama 1
Panama takes on Tunisia in World Cup action.
Japan 0 - Colombia 1
Japan takes on Poland in World Cup action.
Colombia 1 - Senegal 0
Colombia takes on Senegal in World Cup action.
Thai soccer team trapped in cave
The 12 boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach, were trapped on Saturday after heavy rain flooded the cave complex in a forest park in the northern province of Chiang Rai.
Migrant rescue ship docks, ending standoff
A humanitarian ship carrying about 230 rescued migrants on board for almost a week enters a Maltese port, ending a standoff with Italy which refused to let the ship dock.
Separated at the border
Honduran families separated by President Trump's "zero tolerance" immigration policy.