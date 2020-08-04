Memberships in Black gun club on the rise
New York's Hudson Valley Nubian Gun Club founder Damon Finch teaches a safety class at a shooting range in Monroe, New York, July 30, 2020. The insecurity brought by the COVID-19 lockdowns combined with anger following the police killing of George...more
Members of the Hudson Valley Nubian Gun Club practice at a shooting range in Monroe, New York. According to the National African American Gun Association (NAAGA), gun ownership among Black people is growing. Founded in Atlanta in 2015, NAAGA started...more
Shell cases are seen on the floor as a member of the Hudson Valley Nubian Gun Club practices at a shooting range in Monroe, New York. Membership also has grown in New York's Hudson Valley. Nubian Gun Club founder Damon Finch said the group started...more
Members of the Hudson Valley Nubian Gun Club practice at a shooting range in Monroe, New York. "When asking people why did you join a club, the common denominator that we're hearing is obviously safety, improve the ability to shoot, but also with...more
Members of the Hudson Valley Nubian Gun Club practice at a shooting range in Monroe, New York. African Americans are not the only ones considering gun ownership. Gun sales in June were the highest on record with 3.9 million firearms sold, according...more
Members of the Hudson Valley Nubian Gun Club practice at a shooting range in Monroe, New York. According to FBI statistics, the first spike in gun sales came in March after President Trump declared a national COVID-19 emergency. The week of March 16...more
Members of the Hudson Valley Nubian Gun Club practice at a shooting range in Monroe, New York. "There's a lot of racial tension. There's a lot of divide in almost every arena that you can think of," said Margaret Powell, 61, of El Dorado, Arkansas,...more
New York's Hudson Valley Nubian Gun Club founder Damon Finch teaches a safety class at a shooting range in Monroe, New York. Such tensions have galvanized groups such as Black Guns Matter which advocated for African American gun ownership in...more
Members of the Hudson Valley Nubian Gun Club practice at a shooting range in Monroe, New York. Every gun club is different. While NAAGA has grown into a political force, the Hudson Valley Nubian Gun Club's offers camaraderie, safety and weapons...more
Lateif Dickerson, Director and Chief Instructor for the New Jersey Firearms Academy, speaks to a man at the academy in Jersey City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Members of the Hudson Valley Nubian Gun Club practice at a shooting range in Monroe, New York. "Self-preservation is universal law. We should be able to protect ourselves," said Nubian Gun Club member Gahiji Manderson who works in law enforcement....more
Plaques are seen for Lateif Dickerson, Director and Chief Instructor for the New Jersey Firearms Academy, in Jersey City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Members of the Hudson Valley Nubian Gun Club practice at a shooting range in Monroe, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
