Memberships in Black gun club on the rise

Members of the Hudson Valley Nubian Gun Club practice at a shooting range in Monroe, New York. "There's a lot of racial tension. There's a lot of divide in almost every arena that you can think of," said Margaret Powell, 61, of El Dorado, Arkansas, days before she was due to take her first gun safety class. "At 61 years, I've not needed it, not ever thought of it. I would say 'Get the guns away. no, no no'. But now my views have changed because I guess the world is changing right before our eyes." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

