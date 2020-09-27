Memorable moments from 60 years of U.S. presidential debates
1960: The first televised debate pitted Democratic nominee John F. Kennedy against Republican Vice President Richard Nixon, who was recovering from a hospital visit and had a 5 o’clock shadow, having refused makeup. The 70 million viewers focused on...more
1976: In the first TV debate in 16 years, Democrat Jimmy Carter faced unelected incumbent Republican President Gerald Ford. In remarks seen as a major blunder, Ford said: “There is no Soviet domination of Eastern Europe, and there never will be under...more
1980: Carter appeared in a second debate with Republican Ronald Reagan after boycotting the first for including third-party candidate John Anderson. The president accused Reagan of planning to cut Medicare healthcare funding for the elderly. Reagan,...more
1984: Reagan, 73, successfully defused the issue of his age when he debated Democrat Walter Mondale, 56, quipping: “I want you to know that also I will not make age an issue of this campaign. I am not going to exploit, for political purposes, my...more
1988: A debate against Republican Vice President George H.W. Bush opened with Democrat Michael Dukakis being asked whether he would favor the death penalty for someone who raped and murdered his wife. The question offered a candidate dubbed “the...more
1992: Three candidates - Bush, Democrat Bill Clinton and independent Ross Perot - shared a stage. Clinton won the election. REUTERS/Mark Cardwell
1996: In a debate with Clinton, Republican Bob Dole was asked by a student whether at 73 he was too old to understand the needs of young people. He replied that at his age, intelligence and experience meant he had the advantage of wisdom. Clinton...more
2000: In his first debate with Republican George W. Bush, Democratic Vice President Al Gore drew negative reviews for sighing loudly while Bush spoke. “We all make mistakes. I’ve been known to mangle a syllable or two myself,” Bush said during their...more
2004: The last debate between Bush and Democrat John Kerry offered voters a stark contrast in styles, with Bush sticking to simple arguments while Kerry released an array of facts to make his case. Bush was re-elected. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
2008: Sarah Palin, Republican John McCain’s running mate, and Joe Biden, running with Democrat Barack Obama, clashed on the economy and Iraq during a lively but polite vice presidential debate. Palin frequently displayed a folksy style. At one point,...more
2012: Obama stumbled in his first debate with Republican Mitt Romney, surprising and worrying his supporters. But in their second debate Romney, responding to a question about gender pay equality, said he had “binders full of women” as candidates for...more
2016: The first debate between Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton drew 84 million U.S. television viewers, a record for a debate and a rare number in an age of digital streaming. An exchange of insults dominated their second debate, with...more
Next Slideshows
Police clash with Portland anti-racism protesters after Proud Boys rally
Hundreds of supporters of the right-wing Proud Boys group rallied in Portland, Oregon in a largely peaceful event but police clashed with anti-racism protesters...
Protests in Louisville after Breonna Taylor ruling
Two police officers were shot and wounded in Louisville, Kentucky, during protests after a grand jury ruling decried by civil rights activists as a miscarriage...
Faces from the coronavirus frontlines
Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Pioneering Justice Ginsburg makes history again with U.S. Capitol honor
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a champion of gender equality, makes history again as the first woman and the first Jewish person to lie in state in...
MORE IN PICTURES
Police clash with Portland anti-racism protesters after Proud Boys rally
Hundreds of supporters of the right-wing Proud Boys group rallied in Portland, Oregon in a largely peaceful event but police clashed with anti-racism protesters and pushed back members of the press downtown.
Protests in Louisville after Breonna Taylor ruling
Two police officers were shot and wounded in Louisville, Kentucky, during protests after a grand jury ruling decried by civil rights activists as a miscarriage of justice in the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor in March.
Faces from the coronavirus frontlines
Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Pioneering Justice Ginsburg makes history again with U.S. Capitol honor
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a champion of gender equality, makes history again as the first woman and the first Jewish person to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol.
Dry winds fan wildfires in Argentina
In the grasslands and mountainous terrain of Argentina's Cordoba province, dry weather and strong winds are fanning blazes that are on track to outpace previous years as firefighters battle to bring the flames under control.
Youth stage global climate strike
United under Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, young people rallied worldwide to demand urgent action to halt catastrophic climate change, in their first global protest since the coronavirus crisis began.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at Supreme Court
Mourners quietly filed past the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's flag-draped coffin outside the white marble court building as the United States began three days of tributes to the liberal icon.
Protests across America after Breonna Taylor ruling
Protesters take to the streets across the U.S. after a grand jury ruling in the March killing of Breonna Taylor.