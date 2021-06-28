Edition:
Mon Jun 28, 2021

Memorable moments from the BET Awards

Tyler, the Creator performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Queen Latifah reacts as she accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Lil Nas X kisses one of the dancers as he performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
The image of late DMX is projected during a tribute. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021
H.E.R. performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Jazmine Sullivan speaks after winning the Album Of The Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Silk Sonic wins the BET Award for Best Group. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Jazmine Sullivan performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
DaBaby performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Tyler, the Creator performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Migos perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion speaks after receiving the Best Female Hip Hop Artist award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Lil Kim performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Lil Nas X performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
H.E.R. speaks after receiving the Best Female R&B/Pop Artist award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Busta Rhymes performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Taraji P. Henson hosts the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Method Man performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021
Mereba performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Roddy Ricch performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion speaks after receiving the Viewer's Choice Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Taraji P. Henson hosts the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Swizz Beatz performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021
Naomi Campbell presents the Best Male Hip Hop Artist award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
City Girls perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
DJ Khaled, H.E.R. and Lil Baby perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
DaBaby performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion arrives on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Jennifer Hudson speaks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
DaBaby performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Burna Boy speaks after receiving the Best International Act award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Lil Nas X performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Jazmine Sullivan and Ari Lennox perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Tyler, the Creator performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Andra Day performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021
Taraji P. Henson hosts the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion speaks after receiving the Viewer's Choice Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
City Girls perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Roddy Ricch performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Queen Latifah accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Lil Nas X performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Migos perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
H.E.R. performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Tyler, the Creator performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Lil Nas X performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Taraji P. Henson hosts the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
