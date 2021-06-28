Memorable moments from the BET Awards
Tyler, the Creator performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Queen Latifah reacts as she accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lil Nas X kisses one of the dancers as he performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Megan Thee Stallion performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The image of late DMX is projected during a tribute. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
H.E.R. performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jazmine Sullivan speaks after winning the Album Of The Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Silk Sonic wins the BET Award for Best Group. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jazmine Sullivan performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
DaBaby performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tyler, the Creator performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Migos perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Megan Thee Stallion speaks after receiving the Best Female Hip Hop Artist award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lil Kim performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lil Nas X performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
H.E.R. speaks after receiving the Best Female R&B/Pop Artist award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Busta Rhymes performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taraji P. Henson hosts the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Method Man performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mereba performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Roddy Ricch performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Megan Thee Stallion speaks after receiving the Viewer's Choice Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taraji P. Henson hosts the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Swizz Beatz performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Naomi Campbell presents the Best Male Hip Hop Artist award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
City Girls perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
DJ Khaled, H.E.R. and Lil Baby perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Megan Thee Stallion performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
DaBaby performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Megan Thee Stallion arrives on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Hudson speaks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
DaBaby performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Burna Boy speaks after receiving the Best International Act award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lil Nas X performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jazmine Sullivan and Ari Lennox perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tyler, the Creator performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Andra Day performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taraji P. Henson hosts the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Megan Thee Stallion speaks after receiving the Viewer's Choice Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
City Girls perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Roddy Ricch performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Queen Latifah accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lil Nas X performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Megan Thee Stallion performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Migos perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
H.E.R. performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tyler, the Creator performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lil Nas X performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taraji P. Henson hosts the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
