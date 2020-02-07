Memorable Oscars speeches
"Before the world tonight, I give praise to our ancestors who helped build this country [unintelligible] today, along with the genocide of its native people. We all connect with our ancestors. We will have love, wisdom regained, we will regain our...more
"Marvel may have created the first black superhero, but through costume design we turned him into an African king. It's been my life's honor to create costumes." - Best costume design winner Ruth E. Carter for Black Panther, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
"Look around, ladies and gentlemen, because we all have stories to tell and projects we need financed. Don't talk to us about it at the parties tonight. Invite us into your office in a couple days--or you can come to ours, whichever suits you...more
"I am an immigrant like Alfonso and Alejandro, my compadres. Like Gael. Like Salma. And like many, many of you. And in the last twenty-five years, I've been living in a country all of our own: part of it is here, part of it is in Europe, part of it...more
"There's one place that all the people with the greatest potential are gathered. One place. And that's the graveyard. People ask me all the time, 'What kind of stories do you want to tell, Viola?' And I say, exhume those bodies. Exhume those stories....more
"Making The Revenant was about man's relationship to the natural world. A world that we collectively felt in 2015 as the hottest year in recorded history. Our production needed to move to the southern tip of this planet just to be able to find snow....more
"When I look down at this golden statue, may it remind me and every little child that no matter where you're from, your dreams are valid." - Best supporting actress Lupita Nyong'o for 12 Years a Slave, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
"We made this film for all the journalists who have and continue to hold the powerful accountable, and for the survivors whose courage and will to overcome is really an inspiration. We have to make sure this never happens again." - Best original...more
"This moment is so much bigger than me. This moment is for Dorothy Dandridge, Lena Horne, Diahann Carroll. It's for the women that stand beside me: Jada Pinkett, Angela Bassett, Vivica Fox and it's for every nameless, faceless woman of color that now...more
"I know that my work in this case is magnified by the fact that the streets of heaven are too crowded with angels. We know their names. They number a thousand for each one of the red ribbons that we wear here tonight. They finally rest in the warm...more
"I want to thank Brandon Teena for being such an inspiration to us all. His legacy lives on through our movie to remind us to always be ourselves, to follow our hearts, to not conform. I pray for the day when we not only accept our differences, but...more
"Two birds with one night... Forty years I been chasing Sidney (Poitier) they finally give it to me, what do they do? They give it to him the same night." - Best actor Denzel Washington for Training Day, 2002. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
"To every woman who gave birth, to every taxpayer and citizen of this nation, we have fought for everybody else's equal rights. It's our time to have wage equality once and for all and equal rights for women in the United States of America." - Best...more
"When I was 16 years old, I tried to kill myself because I felt weird and I felt different and I felt like I did not belong. And now I'm standing here and, so, I would like for this moment to be for that kid out there who feels like she's weird or...more
"To the audiences who went to see it, and perhaps those of us in the industry who are still foolishly clinging to the idea that female films with women at the center are niche experiences. They are not. Audiences want to see them and, in fact, they...more
"We wrote this song for a film that was based on events that were 50 years ago, but we say that Selma is now because the struggle for justice is right now. We know that the Voting Rights Act that they fought for 50 years ago is being compromised...more
"We live in a time when we have a man sending us to war for fictitious reasons. We are against this war, Mr. Bush. Shame on you. Shame on you!" - Best documentary feature winner Michael Moore for Bowling for Columbine, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Blake
"I am not able to express all my gratitude because now, my body is in tumult because it is a colossal moment of joy. ... I would like to be Jupiter. And kidnap everybody and lie down in the firmament making love to everybody because I don't know how...more
"I just said to Matt, losing would suck and winning would be really scary and it's really, really scary." - Best original screenplay writers Ben Affleck and Matt Damon for Good Will Hunting, 1998. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
"When they called my name, I had this feeling I could hear half of America going, 'Oh no. Come on... Her, again?' You know. But, whatever." - Best actress Meryl Streep for The Iron Lady, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
"I am the king of the world." - Best director James Cameron for Titanic, 1998. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
"I'd be lying if I hadn't made a version of this speech before, I think I was probably eight years old and staring into the bathroom mirror. And this would've been a shampoo bottle. Well, it's not a shampoo bottle now!" - Best actress Kate Winslet...more
"Tom Cruise, I love you brother, I love you man... Everybody who was involved with this, I love you, I love you, I love you." - Best supporting actor Cuba Gooding Jr. for Jerry Maguire, 1997. REUTERS/Stringer
"Did I really earn this, or did I just wear you all down?" - Best actress Sandra Bullock for The Blind Side, 2010. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
"You're only two years older than me, darling. Where have you been all my life?" - Best supporting actor Christopher Plummer for The Beginners, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
"I know you're only standing up because you feel bad that I fell." - Best actress Jennifer Lawrence for Silver Linings Playbook, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
"I have a television so I'm going to spend some time here to tell you some things and sir, you are doing a great job but you're so quick with that stick, so why don't you sit? Because I may never be here again." - Best actress Julia Roberts for Erin...more
"Oh, wow. This is the best drink of water after the longest drought of my life." - Best director and best picture winner Steven Spielberg for Schindler's List, 1994. REUTERS/Blake Sell
"I don't know what I did in this life to deserve all of this. I'm just a girl from a trailer park who had a dream." - Best actress Hilary Swank for Million Dollar Baby, 2005. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
"I want to thank my father, up there, the man who when I said I wanted to be an actor, he said, 'Wonderful, just have a back-up profession like welding.'" - Best supporting actor Robin Williams for Good Will Hunting, 1998. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
"Call your mom, everybody. I've told this (to) like a billion people or so. Call your mom, call your dad. If you're lucky enough to have a parent or two alive on this planet, call 'em. Don't text. Don't email. Call them on the phone. Tell 'em you...more
"I'm in shock. And I'm so in love with my brother right now, he just held me and said he loved me." - Best supporting actress Angelina Jolie for Girl, Interrupted, 2000. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
"For anybody who's on the down side of advantage and relying purely on courage, it's possible." - Best actor Russell Crowe for Gladiator, 2001. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
"Thank you. Thank you. You commie, homo-loving sons-of-guns. I did not expect this, but I, and I want it to be very clear, that I do know how hard I make it to appreciate me often." - Best actor Sean Penn for Milk, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
