Thu Jan 30, 2020

Memorable Super Bowl halftime shows

Prince performs during Super Bowl XLI between the Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts in Miami, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
Janet Jackson performs with Justin Timberlake during Super Bowl XXXVIII between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers in Houston, 2004. Jackson's bare breast flash during the nationally televised game cost CBS a record $550,000 for violating indecency rules. REUTERS/Win McNamee

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Michael Jackson performs during Super Bowl XXVII between the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills in Pasadena, 1993. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2009
Beyonce and Destiny's Child perform during Super Bowl XLVII between the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens in New Orleans, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2013
Bruce Springsteen performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl XLIII between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Tampa, Florida, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2009
Gloria Estefan and Stevie Wonder perform during Super Bowl XXXIII between the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons in Miami, 1999. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
The Red Hot Chili Peppers perform with Bruno Mars during Super Bowl XLVIII between the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos in East Rutherford, 2014. Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2014
Aerosmith's Steve Tyler kisses Britney Spears after the two performed during Super Bowl XXXV between the New York Giants and Baltimore Raves in Tampa, 2001. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Paul McCartney performs during Super Bowl XXXIX between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles in Jacksonville, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Madonna performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XLVI between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2012
Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of The Who acknowledge the crowd during Super Bowl XLIV between the New Orleans Saints and the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, 2010. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2010
Katy Perry performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XLIX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots in Glendale, Arizona, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
Tom Petty plays with his band 'The Heartbreakers' during Super Bowl XLII between the New England Patriots and New York Giants in Glendale, Arizona, 2008. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2008
Gwen Stefani of No Doubt and Sting perform during Super Bowl XXXVII between the Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in San Diego, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Lady Gaga performs during Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons in Houston, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017
Fergie from the Black Eyed Peas performs with guitarist Slash during Super Bowl XLV between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers in Arlington, Texas, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Sunday, February 06, 2011
The Blues Brothers perform during Super Bowl XXXI between the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers in New Orleans, 1997. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
Shania Twain performs during Super Bowl XXXVII between the Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in San Diego, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
U2's Bono performs during Super Bowl XXXVI between the New England Patriots and St. Louis Rams in New Orleans, 2002. REUTERS/Win Mcnamee

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Beyonce and Chris Martin of Coldplay perform during Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos in Santa Clara, California, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
