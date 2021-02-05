Memorable Super Bowl halftime shows
Prince performs during Super Bowl XLI between the Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts in Miami, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Janet Jackson performs with Justin Timberlake during Super Bowl XXXVIII between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers in Houston, 2004. Jackson's bare breast flash during the nationally televised game cost CBS a record $550,000 for violating...more
Michael Jackson performs during Super Bowl XXVII between the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills in Pasadena, 1993. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira perform during Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers in Miami, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Beyonce and Destiny's Child perform during Super Bowl XLVII between the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens in New Orleans, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
U2's Bono performs during Super Bowl XXXVI between the New England Patriots and St. Louis Rams in New Orleans, 2002. REUTERS/Win Mcnamee
Bruce Springsteen performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl XLIII between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Tampa, Florida, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Gloria Estefan and Stevie Wonder perform during Super Bowl XXXIII between the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons in Miami, 1999. REUTERS/File
The Red Hot Chili Peppers perform with Bruno Mars during Super Bowl XLVIII between the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos in East Rutherford, 2014. Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports
Aerosmith's Steve Tyler kisses Britney Spears after the two performed during Super Bowl XXXV between the New York Giants and Baltimore Raves in Tampa, 2001. REUTERS/Files
Paul McCartney performs during Super Bowl XXXIX between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles in Jacksonville, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Madonna performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XLVI between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of The Who acknowledge the crowd during Super Bowl XLIV between the New Orleans Saints and the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, 2010. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Katy Perry performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XLIX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots in Glendale, Arizona, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tom Petty plays with his band 'The Heartbreakers' during Super Bowl XLII between the New England Patriots and New York Giants in Glendale, Arizona, 2008. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Gwen Stefani of No Doubt and Sting perform during Super Bowl XXXVII between the Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in San Diego, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Lady Gaga performs during Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons in Houston, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Fergie from the Black Eyed Peas performs with guitarist Slash during Super Bowl XLV between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers in Arlington, Texas, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone
The Blues Brothers perform during Super Bowl XXXI between the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers in New Orleans, 1997. REUTERS/File
Shania Twain performs during Super Bowl XXXVII between the Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in San Diego, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Beyonce and Chris Martin of Coldplay perform during Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos in Santa Clara, California, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Protests against military coup spread across Myanmar
A campaign of civil disobedience grows after Myanmar's military coup, as residents smash pots and pans, march on the streets, wear red ribbons and flash the...
Thai shelter for disabled stray dogs threatened by pandemic
The future is in doubt for a Thai shelter that looks after more than 600 dogs, some paralyzed and disabled, after the coronavirus pandemic led to a 40% drop in...
Pandemic upends life for Irish pub owner-turned-undertaker
In Ireland, where many bar owners historically juggle careers as funeral directors, Jasper Murphy now spends his days serving takeout from his shuttered...
MORE IN PICTURES
Classic Super Bowl moments
Memorable moments from past Super Bowls.
Notable deaths in 2021
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Protests against military coup spread across Myanmar
A campaign of civil disobedience grows after Myanmar's military coup, as residents smash pots and pans, march on the streets, wear red ribbons and flash the 'Hunger Games' salute.
Thai shelter for disabled stray dogs threatened by pandemic
The future is in doubt for a Thai shelter that looks after more than 600 dogs, some paralyzed and disabled, after the coronavirus pandemic led to a 40% drop in donations and slashed the number of foreign visitors.
Pandemic upends life for Irish pub owner-turned-undertaker
In Ireland, where many bar owners historically juggle careers as funeral directors, Jasper Murphy now spends his days serving takeout from his shuttered establishment and preparing coffins for funerals.
Britain mourns pandemic 'hero' Captain Tom Moore
Captain Tom Moore, who raised millions for healthcare workers and offered a message of hope and self-sacrifice during the lockdown, died after suffering pneumonia and COVID-19.
Italy's Mount Etna shoots lava into night sky
Europe's most active volcano erupts with a show of lava in Catania, Italy.
Brazil starts vaccinating Amazon River residents
Health workers sped along the Amazon to start vaccinating riverside communities, bringing hope to a region hard hit by COVID-19 and now facing a lethal surge driven by a new Brazilian variant of coronavirus.