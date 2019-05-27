Memorial Day across America

A squadron of vintage World War Two airplanes used by the GEICO Skytypers accompanies a DC-3 through New York, ahead of the Bethpage Air Show as part of a Memorial Day event at Jones Beach on Long Island, New York, May 23, 2019. The DC-3 was the...more

A squadron of vintage World War Two airplanes used by the GEICO Skytypers accompanies a DC-3 through New York, ahead of the Bethpage Air Show as part of a Memorial Day event at Jones Beach on Long Island, New York, May 23, 2019. The DC-3 was the plane used to transport paratroopers into Normandy during World War Two. REUTERS/Johnny Milano

