Memorial Day across America

World War Two veteran and USMC Sgt Bruce Heilman (ret.), 93, of Richmond, Virginia, awaits the start of the 32nd Annual Rolling Thunder "Ride for Freedom" during Memorial Day weekend to support veterans and call attention to POWs and MIAs, in Washington, May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

A squadron of vintage World War Two airplanes used by the GEICO Skytypers accompanies a DC-3 through New York, ahead of the Bethpage Air Show as part of a Memorial Day event at Jones Beach on Long Island, New York, May 23, 2019. The DC-3 was the plane used to transport paratroopers into Normandy during World War Two. REUTERS/Johnny Milano

Old Guard soldiers take part in "Flags-In", an annual event where a small American flag is placed in front of more than 240,000 headstones of U.S. service members buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 23, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A motorcycle rider with American flag fluttering passes crowds during the Rolling Thunder "Ride for Freedom" during Memorial Day weekend to support veterans and call attention to POWs and MIAs, in Washington, May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Aerobatic pilot John Klatt takes to the skies for practice ahead of the Bethpage Air Show as part of a Memorial Day event at Jones Beach on Long Island, New York, May 24, 2019. REUTERS/Johnny Milano

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand among the graves during the annual "flags in" ceremonies before Memorial Day as the president visits Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 23, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

USMC Staff Sgt. Tim Chambers (ret.) salutes motorcycle riders as they pass by during the Rolling Thunder "Ride for Freedom" during Memorial Day weekend to support veterans and call attention to POWs and MIAs, in Washington, May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Members of the U.S. Army's Golden Knights parachute team perform during the Bethpage Air Show as part of a Memorial Day event at Jones Beach on Long Island, New York, May 25, 2019. REUTERS/Johnny Milano

Spectators watch as the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the Bethpage Air Show as part of a Memorial Day event at Jones Beach on Long Island, New York, May 25, 2019. REUTERS/Johnny Milano

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the Bethpage Air Show as part of a Memorial Day event at Jones Beach on Long Island, New York, May 25, 2019. REUTERS/Johnny Milano

A squadron of vintage World War Two airplanes used by the GEICO Skytypers accompanies a DC-3 through New York, ahead of the Bethpage Air Show as part of a Memorial Day event at Jones Beach on Long Island, New York, May 23, 2019. The DC-3 was the plane used to transport paratroopers into Normandy during World War Two. REUTERS/Johnny Milano

Crowds gather at Jones Beach during the Bethpage Air Show as part of a Memorial Day event at Jones Beach on Long Island, New York, May 25, 2019. REUTERS/Johnny Milano

A squadron of vintage World War Two airplanes used by the GEICO Skytypers accompanies a DC-3 through New York, ahead of the Bethpage Air Show as part of a Memorial Day event at Jones Beach on Long Island, New York, May 23, 2019. The DC-3 was the plane used to transport paratroopers into Normandy during World War Two. REUTERS/Johnny Milano

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the Bethpage Air Show as part of a Memorial Day event at Jones Beach on Long Island, New York, May 25, 2019. REUTERS/Johnny Milano

A motorcycle rider passes crowds and combat boots, representing the fallen military, during the Rolling Thunder "Ride for Freedom" during Memorial Day weekend to support veterans and call attention to POWs and MIAs, in Washington, May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

An Old Guard takes part in "Flags-In", an annual event where a small American flag is placed in front of more than 240,000 headstones of U.S. service members buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 23, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

