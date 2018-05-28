Edition:
Memorial Day in the 'Cowboy Capital of the World'

Lightning fills the sky as cowboys from the Rio Grande Valley set camp after arriving for Memorial Day weekend in Bandera, Texas, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A cowboy runs away from a charging bull during the bull riding competition at the Bandera Pro Rodeo. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Women listen to live music at a bar. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Gavan Hauck, 12, looks at bulls used for rodeo competition. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A cowboy prepares for competition. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Donna Bristol of Britain wears the colors of the Texas flag while taking part in the Memorial Day Parade. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Local resident Jim Taylor rides his mustang horse past a bar. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Local residents take part in the Memorial Day Parade. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Lights from passing vehicles are seen in the background of a sign for the Bandera Pro Rodeo. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

An "America the Beautiful" sign hangs from the tail of a horse during the Memorial Day Parade. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Terry Wells plays with his daughter Shelby, 2, on the sidelines of the Bandera Pro Rodeo. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Corinne Jacobsen, 6, of New Braunfels, climbs a saddle used as seats at a restaurant. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Women ride Texas longhorn cattle during the Memorial Day Parade. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Members of the Bandera Cattle Company Gunfighters shoot blanks into the air to attract event goers to a gun show during Memorial Day weekend. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Bronc rider Tom Night of Australia sports cowboy attire ahead of rodeo competition. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A couple dance to live music at a bar. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Locals attend the Bandera Pro Rodeo. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Todd Overstreet, dressed in Native American clothing handed down by family members, enjoys a drink with his friend John Smallwood. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Cowboy Keaton Moody, a bull rider from Hugo, Oklahoma, places resin on his rope ahead of competition. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Vernon Harris, 92, lowers his head for a prayer for veterans at the Bandera Pro Rodeo. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Kachi, a mustang horse, stands tied outside a bar. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Children race to grab candy thrown towards them during the Memorial Day Parade. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Women embrace while listening to live music at a bar. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

