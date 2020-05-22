Memorial Day upended by coronavirus
People walk along the beach after the coronavirus restrictions were lifted at the beginning of May, at the start of the Memorial Day weekend in Galveston, Texas, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
People walk the boardwalk of Ocean Grove beach on the first day that New Jersey beaches were reopened in Ocean Grove, New Jersey, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A surfer catches a wave in front of a ship at Long Beach on the first day that New York beaches were opened on Long Island, New York, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Special Police Officers patrol the boardwalk at Long Beach on the first day that New York beaches were opened on Long Island, New York, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People queue to go to the Long Branch beach on the first day that New Jersey beaches were reopened in Long Branch, New Jersey, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The boardwalk of Seabright beach remains closed before reopening in Seabright, New Jersey, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman sits on Long Beach on the first day that New York beaches were opened on Long Island, New York, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Members of the U.S. Army Old Guard place small American flags in front of the headstones of U.S. service members buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Donald Trump addresses a ceremony honoring veterans ahead of the Memorial Day holiday at the White House in Washington, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A veteran from AMVETS (America Veterans) who is participating in "Rolling to Remember: Honoring our Nation’s Veterans and POW/MIA" salutes President Donald Trump with a thrust fist as he rolls past the president, watching from the Blue Room Balcony...more
U.S. flags are planted at the Massachusetts Fallen Hero Memorial in Boston, Massachusetts, May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A face mask is seen on the floor as people walk the boardwalk of Ocean Grove beach on the first day that New Jersey beaches were reopened Ocean Grove, New Jersey, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A worker unloads surfboards at Long Beach on the first day that New York beaches were opened on Long Island, New York, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A person stretches amongst a row of benches blocked off to promote social distancing on the Long Beach boardwalk, New York, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A veteran from AMVETS (America Veterans) who is participating in the "Rolling to Remember: Honoring our Nation's Veterans and POW/MIA" event rides past as President Donald Trump watches from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House during a ceremony...more
Actor Robert Hammond Patrick Jr stands with veterans prior to President Donald Trump hosting a ceremony honoring veterans going into the Memorial Day weekend at the White House in Washington, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Cub Scout Colten Short, 10, of Arlington, salutes a grave after fixing a flag in front of a headstone ahead of the Memorial Day weekend at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Memphis, Tennessee, May 19, 2020. Max Gersh/The Commercial Appeal/USA...more
A couple tans on the beach in Galveston, Texas, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Children feed seagulls on the beach in Galveston, Texas, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
People enjoy the day at the Seabright beach in New Jersey, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man carrying a surfboard walks toward the water with a child at Long Beach, Long Island, New York, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A U.S. Army Old Guard soldier holds his hand up before receiving a small American flag to place at a U.S. service member's headstone at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A veteran wearing a protective face mask stands in the pouring rain as President Donald Trump hosts a ceremony honoring veterans ahead of the Memorial Day holiday at the White House in Washington, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Next Slideshows
Strongest cyclone in over a decade slams into India, Bangladesh
A powerful cyclone tore into eastern India and Bangladesh on Wednesday, after millions of people were moved out of its path.
U.S. states ease lockdown restrictions
Nearly all 50 U.S. states have allowed some businesses to reopen and residents to move more freely, raising fears among some health officials of a second wave...
Pakistani PIA plane carrying 99 crashes in Karachi neighborhood
An Airbus plane with 99 people on board crashed into a residential area of the Pakistani city of Karachi while on approach to the airport, with at least one...
MORE IN PICTURES
Strongest cyclone in over a decade slams into India, Bangladesh
A powerful cyclone tore into eastern India and Bangladesh on Wednesday, after millions of people were moved out of its path.
U.S. states ease lockdown restrictions
Nearly all 50 U.S. states have allowed some businesses to reopen and residents to move more freely, raising fears among some health officials of a second wave of outbreaks.
Pakistani PIA plane carrying 99 crashes in Karachi neighborhood
An Airbus plane with 99 people on board crashed into a residential area of the Pakistani city of Karachi while on approach to the airport, with at least one passenger surviving but many others feared dead, officials said.
Faces from the coronavirus frontlines
Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
America amid the coronavirus pandemic
Scenes from the United States as the country grapples with more than 1.5 million coronavirus cases and dozens of states move to ease stay-at-home orders.
Aerial views of our pandemic-hit world
Scenes from above around the world amid the coronavirus lockdown.
Americans protest coronavirus restrictions
Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.
More countries ease lockdown restrictions
France, Italy, Germany, Portugal and India are among the countries easing coronavirus restrictions.