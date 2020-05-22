Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri May 22, 2020 | 4:28pm EDT

Memorial Day upended by coronavirus

People walk along the beach after the coronavirus restrictions were lifted at the beginning of May, at the start of the Memorial Day weekend in Galveston, Texas, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2020
People walk the boardwalk of Ocean Grove beach on the first day that New Jersey beaches were reopened in Ocean Grove, New Jersey, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2020
A surfer catches a wave in front of a ship at Long Beach on the first day that New York beaches were opened on Long Island, New York, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2020
Special Police Officers patrol the boardwalk at Long Beach on the first day that New York beaches were opened on Long Island, New York, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2020
People queue to go to the Long Branch beach on the first day that New Jersey beaches were reopened in Long Branch, New Jersey, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2020
The boardwalk of Seabright beach remains closed before reopening in Seabright, New Jersey, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2020
A woman sits on Long Beach on the first day that New York beaches were opened on Long Island, New York, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2020
Members of the U.S. Army Old Guard place small American flags in front of the headstones of U.S. service members buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
President Donald Trump addresses a ceremony honoring veterans ahead of the Memorial Day holiday at the White House in Washington, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2020
A veteran from AMVETS (America Veterans) who is participating in "Rolling to Remember: Honoring our Nation’s Veterans and POW/MIA" salutes President Donald Trump with a thrust fist as he rolls past the president, watching from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House, during a ceremony honoring veterans ahead of the Memorial Day holiday at the White House in Washington, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2020
U.S. flags are planted at the Massachusetts Fallen Hero Memorial in Boston, Massachusetts, May 20, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2020
A face mask is seen on the floor as people walk the boardwalk of Ocean Grove beach on the first day that New Jersey beaches were reopened Ocean Grove, New Jersey, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2020
A worker unloads surfboards at Long Beach on the first day that New York beaches were opened on Long Island, New York, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2020
A person stretches amongst a row of benches blocked off to promote social distancing on the Long Beach boardwalk, New York, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2020
A veteran from AMVETS (America Veterans) who is participating in the "Rolling to Remember: Honoring our Nation's Veterans and POW/MIA" event rides past as President Donald Trump watches from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House during a ceremony honoring veterans ahead of the Memorial Day holiday at the White House in Washington, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2020
Actor Robert Hammond Patrick Jr stands with veterans prior to President Donald Trump hosting a ceremony honoring veterans going into the Memorial Day weekend at the White House in Washington, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2020
Cub Scout Colten Short, 10, of Arlington, salutes a grave after fixing a flag in front of a headstone ahead of the Memorial Day weekend at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Memphis, Tennessee, May 19, 2020. Max Gersh/The Commercial Appeal/USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2020
A couple tans on the beach in Galveston, Texas, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2020
Children feed seagulls on the beach in Galveston, Texas, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2020
People enjoy the day at the Seabright beach in New Jersey, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2020
A man carrying a surfboard walks toward the water with a child at Long Beach, Long Island, New York, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2020
A U.S. Army Old Guard soldier holds his hand up before receiving a small American flag to place at a &nbsp;U.S. service member's headstone at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
A veteran wearing a protective face mask stands in the pouring rain as President Donald Trump hosts a ceremony honoring veterans ahead of the Memorial Day holiday at the White House in Washington, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2020
