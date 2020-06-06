Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Jun 6, 2020

Memorial for George Floyd in North Carolina

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
The casket carrying the body of George Floyd is brought inside before a memorial at Cape Fear Conference B headquarters in Raeford, North Carolina, June 6.  Ed Clemente/Pool via REUTERS
Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
Hundreds of cars line up as mourners arrive for the public viewing of George Floyd in the town where he was born in Raeford, North Carolina, June 6.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
The casket carrying the body of George Floyd before a memorial in Raeford, June 6.  Ed Clemente/Pool via REUTERS
Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
Nakia Almond holds the hand of Erin Corner, after they prayed while meeting for the first time just after viewing the body of George Floyd during a memorial in the town where he was born, in Raeford, North Carolina, June 6.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake  
Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
Mourners view the coffin of George Floyd during a memorial in Raeford, North Carolina, June 6.  REUTERS/Pool
Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
A portrait of George Floyd is displayed during a memorial in Raeford, June 6.  Ed Clemente/Pool via REUTERS  
Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
People pay their respects during a memorial for George Floyd in Raeford, June 6.  Ed Clemente/Pool via REUTERS
Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
A group honoring George Floyd arrive on horseback at a public viewing of his body in Raeford, North Carolina, June 6.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake  
Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
Mourners view the coffin of George Floyd in Raeford, North Carolina, June 6.  REUTERS/Pool
Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
A mourner wears a shirt stating the duration that a Minneapolis policeman knelt on George Floyd’s neck, as she joins others in a line for the public viewing of his body in Raeford, North Carolina, June 6.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
Mourners line up for the public viewing of George Floyd in Raeford, North Carolina, June 6.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
Mourners line up for the public viewing of George Floyd in Raeford, North Carolina, June 6.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
A group honoring George Floyd arrive on horseback at a public viewing of his body in Raeford, North Carolina, June 6.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
A mourner wears a mask honoring George Floyd joins others in a line for the public viewing of his body in the town where he was born, in Raeford, North Carolina, June 6.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
People pay their respects during a memorial for George Floyd in Raeford, June 6.  Ed Clemente/Pool via REUTERS
Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
People pay their respects during a memorial for George Floyd in Raeford, June 6.  Ed Clemente/Pool via REUTERS
Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
Mourners line up for the public viewing of George Floyd in Raeford, North Carolina, June 6.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
Mourners line up for the public viewing in Raeford, North Carolina, June 6.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
Nakia Almond hugs Erin Corner after they prayed while meeting for the first time, just after viewing the body of George Floyd, in Raeford, North Carolina, June 6.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
The hearse carrying the body of George Floyd arrives before  a memorial in Raeford, June 6.  Ed Clemente/Pool via REUTERS
Anti-police brutality activists gathered by the thousands in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in various European and African cities, highlighting...

3:36pm EDT
Massive demonstrations have gripped the United States after the police killing of George Floyd.

3:36am EDT
The mayor of Washington renamed a street in front of the White House "Black Lives Matter Plaza" and had the slogan painted in huge yellow letters on the roadway...

1:31am EDT
Protests against the police killing of George Floyd sweep across America and onto the main street of Anna, Illinois, where nearly a century ago this rural town...

Jun 05 2020

Thousands of demonstrators marched in Washington to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.

Anti-police brutality activists gathered by the thousands in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in various European and African cities, highlighting allegations of abuse of black prisoners by their jailers, social and economic inequality, and institutional racism lingering from colonial pasts.

Massive demonstrations have gripped the United States after the police killing of George Floyd.

The mayor of Washington renamed a street in front of the White House "Black Lives Matter Plaza" and had the slogan painted in huge yellow letters on the roadway in an apparent rebuke of President Trump's militaristic response to nationwide protests over police brutality.

Protests against the police killing of George Floyd sweep across America and onto the main street of Anna, Illinois, where nearly a century ago this rural town of 4,200 residents expelled most of its African-American residents, according to historians.

Mexicans protest police brutality in the country's second-largest city, Guadalajara, calling for authorities to be held accountable for the death in custody of a local man allegedly arrested over not wearing a face mask in public.

Our top photos from the past week.

Hundreds of mourners in Minneapolis remembered George Floyd, the black man whose death in police custody set off a wave of nationwide protests that reached the doors of the White House and ignited a debate about race and justice.

