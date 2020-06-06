Memorial for George Floyd in North Carolina
The casket carrying the body of George Floyd is brought inside before a memorial at Cape Fear Conference B headquarters in Raeford, North Carolina, June 6. Ed Clemente/Pool via REUTERS
Hundreds of cars line up as mourners arrive for the public viewing of George Floyd in the town where he was born in Raeford, North Carolina, June 6. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
The casket carrying the body of George Floyd before a memorial in Raeford, June 6. Ed Clemente/Pool via REUTERS
Nakia Almond holds the hand of Erin Corner, after they prayed while meeting for the first time just after viewing the body of George Floyd during a memorial in the town where he was born, in Raeford, North Carolina, June 6. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
Mourners view the coffin of George Floyd during a memorial in Raeford, North Carolina, June 6. REUTERS/Pool
A portrait of George Floyd is displayed during a memorial in Raeford, June 6. Ed Clemente/Pool via REUTERS
People pay their respects during a memorial for George Floyd in Raeford, June 6. Ed Clemente/Pool via REUTERS
A group honoring George Floyd arrive on horseback at a public viewing of his body in Raeford, North Carolina, June 6. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Mourners view the coffin of George Floyd in Raeford, North Carolina, June 6. REUTERS/Pool
A mourner wears a shirt stating the duration that a Minneapolis policeman knelt on George Floyd’s neck, as she joins others in a line for the public viewing of his body in Raeford, North Carolina, June 6. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Mourners line up for the public viewing of George Floyd in Raeford, North Carolina, June 6. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Mourners line up for the public viewing of George Floyd in Raeford, North Carolina, June 6. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A group honoring George Floyd arrive on horseback at a public viewing of his body in Raeford, North Carolina, June 6. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A mourner wears a mask honoring George Floyd joins others in a line for the public viewing of his body in the town where he was born, in Raeford, North Carolina, June 6. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
People pay their respects during a memorial for George Floyd in Raeford, June 6. Ed Clemente/Pool via REUTERS
People pay their respects during a memorial for George Floyd in Raeford, June 6. Ed Clemente/Pool via REUTERS
Mourners line up for the public viewing of George Floyd in Raeford, North Carolina, June 6. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Mourners line up for the public viewing in Raeford, North Carolina, June 6. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Nakia Almond hugs Erin Corner after they prayed while meeting for the first time, just after viewing the body of George Floyd, in Raeford, North Carolina, June 6. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
The hearse carrying the body of George Floyd arrives before a memorial in Raeford, June 6. Ed Clemente/Pool via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests
Anti-police brutality activists gathered by the thousands in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in various European and African cities, highlighting...
Week of turmoil as protests sweep across America
Massive demonstrations have gripped the United States after the police killing of George Floyd.
Protests continue in Washington as Trump threatens to deploy military
The mayor of Washington renamed a street in front of the White House "Black Lives Matter Plaza" and had the slogan painted in huge yellow letters on the roadway...
Protesters march in Illinois town that once expelled black residents
Protests against the police killing of George Floyd sweep across America and onto the main street of Anna, Illinois, where nearly a century ago this rural town...
MORE IN PICTURES
Thousands take to Washington streets to protest police violence
Thousands of demonstrators marched in Washington to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Outrage across America over George Floyd's death
The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.
George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests
Anti-police brutality activists gathered by the thousands in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in various European and African cities, highlighting allegations of abuse of black prisoners by their jailers, social and economic inequality, and institutional racism lingering from colonial pasts.
Week of turmoil as protests sweep across America
Massive demonstrations have gripped the United States after the police killing of George Floyd.
Protests continue in Washington as Trump threatens to deploy military
The mayor of Washington renamed a street in front of the White House "Black Lives Matter Plaza" and had the slogan painted in huge yellow letters on the roadway in an apparent rebuke of President Trump's militaristic response to nationwide protests over police brutality.
Protesters march in Illinois town that once expelled black residents
Protests against the police killing of George Floyd sweep across America and onto the main street of Anna, Illinois, where nearly a century ago this rural town of 4,200 residents expelled most of its African-American residents, according to historians.
Mexican protesters clash with police over custody death
Mexicans protest police brutality in the country's second-largest city, Guadalajara, calling for authorities to be held accountable for the death in custody of a local man allegedly arrested over not wearing a face mask in public.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Mourners gather in Minneapolis to remember George Floyd
Hundreds of mourners in Minneapolis remembered George Floyd, the black man whose death in police custody set off a wave of nationwide protests that reached the doors of the White House and ignited a debate about race and justice.