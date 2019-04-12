Memorial for Nipsey Hussle
Mourners begin to arrive at Staples Center ahead of a memorial for rapper Nipsey Hussle in Los Angeles, California, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Fans fill the intersection while waiting for the funeral procession, following a memorial for rapper Nipsey Hussle, at Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Blvd in Los Angeles, California, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
A fans, wearing rapper Nipsey Hussle T-shirt, waits for the funeral procession, following a memorial for rapper Nipsey Hussle, along Slauson Avenue in Los Angeles, California, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
LAPD officers reopen a path for the funeral procession after fans filled the intersection while waiting for the procession, following a memorial for rapper Nipsey Hussle, at Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Blvd in Los Angeles, California, April 11, 2019....more
People run away as LAPD officers try to regain control of the crowd following a stampede after fans filled the streets while waiting for the funeral procession for rapper Nipsey Hussle, near the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Blvd, in...more
A man kneels as mourners arrive at Staples Center ahead of a memorial for rapper Nipsey Hussle in Los Angeles, California, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Fans wearing rapper Nipsey Hussle T-shirts wait for the funeral procession, following a memorial for rapper Nipsey Hussle, along Slauson Avenue in Los Angeles, California, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
People mourn the shooting death of musician Nipsey Hussle outside of The Marathon Clothing store on Slauson Avenue in Los Angeles, California, April 7, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
People mourn the shooting death of musician Nipsey Hussle outside of The Marathon Clothing store on Slauson Avenue in Los Angeles, California, April 7, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
People mourn the shooting death of musician Nipsey Hussle outside of The Marathon Clothing store on Slauson Avenue in Los Angeles, California, April 7, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
A muralist spray paints as people mourn the shooting death of musician Nipsey Hussle outside of his The Marathon Clothing store on Slauson Avenue in Los Angeles, California, April 7, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
People mourn the shooting death of musician Nipsey Hussle outside of The Marathon Clothing store on Slauson Avenue in Los Angeles, California, April 7, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
People gather around a makeshift memorial for Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle who was shot and killed outside his clothing store in Los Angeles, California, April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
