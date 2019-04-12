Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Apr 11, 2019 | 8:35pm EDT

Memorial for Nipsey Hussle

Mourners begin to arrive at Staples Center ahead of a memorial for rapper Nipsey Hussle in Los Angeles, California, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Mourners begin to arrive at Staples Center ahead of a memorial for rapper Nipsey Hussle in Los Angeles, California, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
Mourners begin to arrive at Staples Center ahead of a memorial for rapper Nipsey Hussle in Los Angeles, California, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
1 / 13
Fans fill the intersection while waiting for the funeral procession, following a memorial for rapper Nipsey Hussle, at Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Blvd in Los Angeles, California, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Fans fill the intersection while waiting for the funeral procession, following a memorial for rapper Nipsey Hussle, at Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Blvd in Los Angeles, California, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
Fans fill the intersection while waiting for the funeral procession, following a memorial for rapper Nipsey Hussle, at Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Blvd in Los Angeles, California, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
2 / 13
A fans, wearing rapper Nipsey Hussle T-shirt, waits for the funeral procession, following a memorial for rapper Nipsey Hussle, along Slauson Avenue in Los Angeles, California, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

A fans, wearing rapper Nipsey Hussle T-shirt, waits for the funeral procession, following a memorial for rapper Nipsey Hussle, along Slauson Avenue in Los Angeles, California, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
A fans, wearing rapper Nipsey Hussle T-shirt, waits for the funeral procession, following a memorial for rapper Nipsey Hussle, along Slauson Avenue in Los Angeles, California, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
3 / 13
LAPD officers reopen a path for the funeral procession after fans filled the intersection while waiting for the procession, following a memorial for rapper Nipsey Hussle, at Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Blvd in Los Angeles, California, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

LAPD officers reopen a path for the funeral procession after fans filled the intersection while waiting for the procession, following a memorial for rapper Nipsey Hussle, at Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Blvd in Los Angeles, California, April 11, 2019....more

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
LAPD officers reopen a path for the funeral procession after fans filled the intersection while waiting for the procession, following a memorial for rapper Nipsey Hussle, at Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Blvd in Los Angeles, California, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
4 / 13
People run away as LAPD officers try to regain control of the crowd following a stampede after fans filled the streets while waiting for the funeral procession for rapper Nipsey Hussle, near the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Blvd, in Los Angeles, California, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

People run away as LAPD officers try to regain control of the crowd following a stampede after fans filled the streets while waiting for the funeral procession for rapper Nipsey Hussle, near the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Blvd, in...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
People run away as LAPD officers try to regain control of the crowd following a stampede after fans filled the streets while waiting for the funeral procession for rapper Nipsey Hussle, near the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Blvd, in Los Angeles, California, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
5 / 13
A man kneels as mourners arrive at Staples Center ahead of a memorial for rapper Nipsey Hussle in Los Angeles, California, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

A man kneels as mourners arrive at Staples Center ahead of a memorial for rapper Nipsey Hussle in Los Angeles, California, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
A man kneels as mourners arrive at Staples Center ahead of a memorial for rapper Nipsey Hussle in Los Angeles, California, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
6 / 13
Fans wearing rapper Nipsey Hussle T-shirts wait for the funeral procession, following a memorial for rapper Nipsey Hussle, along Slauson Avenue in Los Angeles, California, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Fans wearing rapper Nipsey Hussle T-shirts wait for the funeral procession, following a memorial for rapper Nipsey Hussle, along Slauson Avenue in Los Angeles, California, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
Fans wearing rapper Nipsey Hussle T-shirts wait for the funeral procession, following a memorial for rapper Nipsey Hussle, along Slauson Avenue in Los Angeles, California, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
7 / 13
People mourn the shooting death of musician Nipsey Hussle outside of The Marathon Clothing store on Slauson Avenue in Los Angeles, California, April 7, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

People mourn the shooting death of musician Nipsey Hussle outside of The Marathon Clothing store on Slauson Avenue in Los Angeles, California, April 7, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
People mourn the shooting death of musician Nipsey Hussle outside of The Marathon Clothing store on Slauson Avenue in Los Angeles, California, April 7, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
8 / 13
People mourn the shooting death of musician Nipsey Hussle outside of The Marathon Clothing store on Slauson Avenue in Los Angeles, California, April 7, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

People mourn the shooting death of musician Nipsey Hussle outside of The Marathon Clothing store on Slauson Avenue in Los Angeles, California, April 7, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
People mourn the shooting death of musician Nipsey Hussle outside of The Marathon Clothing store on Slauson Avenue in Los Angeles, California, April 7, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
9 / 13
People mourn the shooting death of musician Nipsey Hussle outside of The Marathon Clothing store on Slauson Avenue in Los Angeles, California, April 7, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

People mourn the shooting death of musician Nipsey Hussle outside of The Marathon Clothing store on Slauson Avenue in Los Angeles, California, April 7, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
People mourn the shooting death of musician Nipsey Hussle outside of The Marathon Clothing store on Slauson Avenue in Los Angeles, California, April 7, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
10 / 13
A muralist spray paints as people mourn the shooting death of musician Nipsey Hussle outside of his The Marathon Clothing store on Slauson Avenue in Los Angeles, California, April 7, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

A muralist spray paints as people mourn the shooting death of musician Nipsey Hussle outside of his The Marathon Clothing store on Slauson Avenue in Los Angeles, California, April 7, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
A muralist spray paints as people mourn the shooting death of musician Nipsey Hussle outside of his The Marathon Clothing store on Slauson Avenue in Los Angeles, California, April 7, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
11 / 13
People mourn the shooting death of musician Nipsey Hussle outside of The Marathon Clothing store on Slauson Avenue in Los Angeles, California, April 7, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

People mourn the shooting death of musician Nipsey Hussle outside of The Marathon Clothing store on Slauson Avenue in Los Angeles, California, April 7, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
People mourn the shooting death of musician Nipsey Hussle outside of The Marathon Clothing store on Slauson Avenue in Los Angeles, California, April 7, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
12 / 13
People gather around a makeshift memorial for Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle who was shot and killed outside his clothing store in Los Angeles, California, April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

People gather around a makeshift memorial for Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle who was shot and killed outside his clothing store in Los Angeles, California, April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 01, 2019
People gather around a makeshift memorial for Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle who was shot and killed outside his clothing store in Los Angeles, California, April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
'Game of Thrones' premiere

'Game of Thrones' premiere

Next Slideshows

'Game of Thrones' premiere

'Game of Thrones' premiere

The cast and creators of "Game of Thrones" walk their last red carpet together in New York ahead of the eighth and final season of the medieval fantasy...

Apr 04 2019
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction

Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, The Cure, Def Leppard, Radiohead, Roxy Music and The Zombies entered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Apr 01 2019
Mandy Moore gets a star

Mandy Moore gets a star

Mandy Moore gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

Mar 25 2019
Kids' Choice Awards

Kids' Choice Awards

Highlights from the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

Mar 25 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Best of the Masters

Best of the Masters

Highlights from the 2019 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

Classical music kids of Ireland

Classical music kids of Ireland

Young musicians compete in the annual Feis Ceoil classical music competition, which was founded in 1896 and includes over 5,000 participants in Dublin, Ireland.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Thailand's Songkran Water Festival

Thailand's Songkran Water Festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Spring in blossom

Spring in blossom

Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.

Assange's seven years in the Ecuadorean embassy

Assange's seven years in the Ecuadorean embassy

A look back at WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's seven years inside the Ecuadorean embassy, after his South American hosts abruptly revoked his asylum and he was arrested by British police.

India votes in world's biggest election

India votes in world's biggest election

People flock to polling stations in the world's biggest democratic exercise, with nearly 900 million eligible to vote during seven phases of balloting spread over 39 days.

Sudan's Bashir ousted by military and placed under arrest

Sudan's Bashir ousted by military and placed under arrest

Sudanese President Omar Hassan Bashir, who weathered multiple armed rebellions, economic crises and attempts by the West to make him a pariah, was forced to step down by the military on Thursday after popular protests.

Family day at the Masters

Family day at the Masters

Kids and partners join players on the green for the Masters Par-3 contest at Augusta National.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast