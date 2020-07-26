Memorials for civil rights icon John Lewis
A hearse carrying the body of the late Congressman John Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long-time member of the U.S. House of Representatives who died July 17, crosses the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, July 25, 2020....more
People pay their respects as John Lewis lies in repose at Troy University's Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
A great-nephew of John Lewis is embraced by a woman after speaking during his memorial service, at Troy University's Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A woman wearing a face mask reading "John Lewis, keep the faith" attends his memorial service at Troy University's Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Mourners attend the memorial service for John Lewis at Troy University's Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Rosa Mae Tyner, sister of John Lewis, speaks during his memorial service, at Troy University's Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A U.S. flag is draped over the closed casket containing the body of John Lewis at Troy University's Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Mourners react during the memorial service for John Lewis at Troy University's Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
People pay their respects as the late John Lewis lies in repose at Troy University's Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Derius Lewis, nephew of John Lewis, reacts during his memorial service, at Troy University's Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Members of John Lewis' fraternity, Phi Beta Sigma, pay their respects at the memorial service at Troy University's Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A man holds a memorial pamphlet at the memorial service for John Lewis at Troy University's Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
People watch as the casket of John Lewis arrives at Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church in Selma, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
The coffin of John Lewis arrives at Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church in Selma, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
The casket of John Lewis is carried by a Military Honor Guard into the Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church in Selma, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
A memorial sign for John Lewis is pictured in Troy, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
People sign an oversize card for the family of John Lewis at Troy University's Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
The office of John Lewis is seen draped in black fabric at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Next Slideshows
Life in the age of coronavirus
People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
Thousands gather at Istanbul's Hagia Sophia for first Friday prayers
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan joined huge crowds on Friday for the first prayers at Hagia Sophia in nine decades, sealing his ambition to restore Muslim...
Faces from the coronavirus frontlines
Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
MORE IN PICTURES
Black armed protesters march in Kentucky demanding justice for Breonna Taylor
A group of heavily armed Black protesters marched through Louisville, Kentucky demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed in March by police officers who burst into her apartment.
Life in the age of coronavirus
People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
Thousands gather at Istanbul's Hagia Sophia for first Friday prayers
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan joined huge crowds on Friday for the first prayers at Hagia Sophia in nine decades, sealing his ambition to restore Muslim worship at an ancient site long revered in both Christianity and Islam.
Faces from the coronavirus frontlines
Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus couture: Custom face masks around the world
People around the world personalize the masks they wear to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus
Public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen
Schools around the world slowly reopen with students observing strict social distancing rules.
'Wall of Moms' face down federal officers in Portland
Mothers and fathers position themselves between federal law enforcement officers and protesters in the streets of Portland, Oregon.