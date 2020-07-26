Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Jul 26, 2020 | 12:25am EDT

Memorials for civil rights icon John Lewis

A hearse carrying the body of the late Congressman John Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long-time member of the U.S. House of Representatives who died July 17, crosses the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

A hearse carrying the body of the late Congressman John Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long-time member of the U.S. House of Representatives who died July 17, crosses the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, July 25, 2020....more

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2020
A hearse carrying the body of the late Congressman John Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long-time member of the U.S. House of Representatives who died July 17, crosses the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
1 / 18
People pay their respects as John Lewis lies in repose at Troy University's Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

People pay their respects as John Lewis lies in repose at Troy University's Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2020
People pay their respects as John Lewis lies in repose at Troy University's Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Close
2 / 18
A great-nephew of John Lewis is embraced by a woman after speaking during his memorial service, at Troy University's Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

A great-nephew of John Lewis is embraced by a woman after speaking during his memorial service, at Troy University's Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2020
A great-nephew of John Lewis is embraced by a woman after speaking during his memorial service, at Troy University's Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
3 / 18
A woman wearing a face mask reading "John Lewis, keep the faith" attends his memorial service at Troy University's Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

A woman wearing a face mask reading "John Lewis, keep the faith" attends his memorial service at Troy University's Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2020
A woman wearing a face mask reading "John Lewis, keep the faith" attends his memorial service at Troy University's Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
4 / 18
Mourners attend the memorial service for John Lewis at Troy University's Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Mourners attend the memorial service for John Lewis at Troy University's Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2020
Mourners attend the memorial service for John Lewis at Troy University's Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
5 / 18
Rosa Mae Tyner, sister of John Lewis, speaks during his memorial service, at Troy University's Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Rosa Mae Tyner, sister of John Lewis, speaks during his memorial service, at Troy University's Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2020
Rosa Mae Tyner, sister of John Lewis, speaks during his memorial service, at Troy University's Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
6 / 18
A U.S. flag is draped over the closed casket containing the body of John Lewis at Troy University's Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

A U.S. flag is draped over the closed casket containing the body of John Lewis at Troy University's Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2020
A U.S. flag is draped over the closed casket containing the body of John Lewis at Troy University's Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
7 / 18
Mourners react during the memorial service for John Lewis at Troy University's Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Mourners react during the memorial service for John Lewis at Troy University's Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2020
Mourners react during the memorial service for John Lewis at Troy University's Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
8 / 18
People pay their respects as the late John Lewis lies in repose at Troy University's Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

People pay their respects as the late John Lewis lies in repose at Troy University's Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2020
People pay their respects as the late John Lewis lies in repose at Troy University's Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Close
9 / 18
Derius Lewis, nephew of John Lewis, reacts during his memorial service, at Troy University's Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Derius Lewis, nephew of John Lewis, reacts during his memorial service, at Troy University's Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2020
Derius Lewis, nephew of John Lewis, reacts during his memorial service, at Troy University's Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Close
10 / 18
Members of John Lewis' fraternity, Phi Beta Sigma, pay their respects at the memorial service at Troy University's Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Members of John Lewis' fraternity, Phi Beta Sigma, pay their respects at the memorial service at Troy University's Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2020
Members of John Lewis' fraternity, Phi Beta Sigma, pay their respects at the memorial service at Troy University's Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
11 / 18
A man holds a memorial pamphlet at the memorial service for John Lewis at Troy University's Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

A man holds a memorial pamphlet at the memorial service for John Lewis at Troy University's Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2020
A man holds a memorial pamphlet at the memorial service for John Lewis at Troy University's Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
12 / 18
People watch as the casket of John Lewis arrives at Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church in Selma, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

People watch as the casket of John Lewis arrives at Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church in Selma, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2020
People watch as the casket of John Lewis arrives at Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church in Selma, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
13 / 18
The coffin of John Lewis arrives at Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church in Selma, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

The coffin of John Lewis arrives at Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church in Selma, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2020
The coffin of John Lewis arrives at Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church in Selma, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
14 / 18
The casket of John Lewis is carried by a Military Honor Guard into the Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church in Selma, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

The casket of John Lewis is carried by a Military Honor Guard into the Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church in Selma, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2020
The casket of John Lewis is carried by a Military Honor Guard into the Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church in Selma, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Close
15 / 18
A memorial sign for John Lewis is pictured in Troy, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

A memorial sign for John Lewis is pictured in Troy, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2020
A memorial sign for John Lewis is pictured in Troy, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Close
16 / 18
People sign an oversize card for the family of John Lewis at Troy University's Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

People sign an oversize card for the family of John Lewis at Troy University's Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2020
People sign an oversize card for the family of John Lewis at Troy University's Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Close
17 / 18
The office of John Lewis is seen draped in black fabric at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

The office of John Lewis is seen draped in black fabric at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2020
The office of John Lewis is seen draped in black fabric at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Next Slideshows

Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Jul 25 2020
Life in the age of coronavirus

Life in the age of coronavirus

People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jul 24 2020
Thousands gather at Istanbul's Hagia Sophia for first Friday prayers

Thousands gather at Istanbul's Hagia Sophia for first Friday prayers

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan joined huge crowds on Friday for the first prayers at Hagia Sophia in nine decades, sealing his ambition to restore Muslim...

Jul 24 2020
Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jul 24 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Black armed protesters march in Kentucky demanding justice for Breonna Taylor

Black armed protesters march in Kentucky demanding justice for Breonna Taylor

A group of heavily armed Black protesters marched through Louisville, Kentucky demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed in March by police officers who burst into her apartment.

Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Life in the age of coronavirus

Life in the age of coronavirus

People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands gather at Istanbul's Hagia Sophia for first Friday prayers

Thousands gather at Istanbul's Hagia Sophia for first Friday prayers

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan joined huge crowds on Friday for the first prayers at Hagia Sophia in nine decades, sealing his ambition to restore Muslim worship at an ancient site long revered in both Christianity and Islam.

Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus couture: Custom face masks around the world

Coronavirus couture: Custom face masks around the world

People around the world personalize the masks they wear to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen

Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen

Schools around the world slowly reopen with students observing strict social distancing rules.

'Wall of Moms' face down federal officers in Portland

'Wall of Moms' face down federal officers in Portland

Mothers and fathers position themselves between federal law enforcement officers and protesters in the streets of Portland, Oregon.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast