Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Apr 12, 2018 | 9:20pm EDT

Memorials for Winnie Mandela

An African National Congress (ANC) supporter arrives at a memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg's Soweto township, South Africa April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

An African National Congress (ANC) supporter arrives at a memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg's Soweto township, South Africa April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
An African National Congress (ANC) supporter arrives at a memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg's Soweto township, South Africa April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
1 / 12
Former South African President Jacob Zuma and his wife Thobeka Madiba-Zuma sing during a memorial service in Durban. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Former South African President Jacob Zuma and his wife Thobeka Madiba-Zuma sing during a memorial service in Durban. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
Former South African President Jacob Zuma and his wife Thobeka Madiba-Zuma sing during a memorial service in Durban. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
2 / 12
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's daughters Zenani (L) and Zindzi attend a memorial service for their mother at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg's Soweto township. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's daughters Zenani (L) and Zindzi attend a memorial service for their mother at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg's Soweto township. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's daughters Zenani (L) and Zindzi attend a memorial service for their mother at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg's Soweto township. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
3 / 12
Mourners attend a memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg's Soweto township. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Mourners attend a memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg's Soweto township. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Mourners attend a memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg's Soweto township. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
4 / 12
Graca Machel, widow of former President Nelson Mandela attends a memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg's Soweto township. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Graca Machel, widow of former President Nelson Mandela attends a memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg's Soweto township. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Graca Machel, widow of former President Nelson Mandela attends a memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg's Soweto township. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
5 / 12
Mourners dance at a memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg's Soweto township. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Mourners dance at a memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg's Soweto township. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Mourners dance at a memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg's Soweto township. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
6 / 12
A mourner reacts during a memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg's Soweto township. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A mourner reacts during a memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg's Soweto township. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
A mourner reacts during a memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg's Soweto township. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
7 / 12
Mourners attend a memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg's Soweto township. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Mourners attend a memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg's Soweto township. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Mourners attend a memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg's Soweto township. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
8 / 12
Church members attend a memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Durban. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Church members attend a memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Durban. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
Church members attend a memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Durban. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
9 / 12
Mourners attend a memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg's Soweto township. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Mourners attend a memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg's Soweto township. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Mourners attend a memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg's Soweto township. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
10 / 12
Mourners attend a memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg's Soweto township. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Mourners attend a memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg's Soweto township. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Mourners attend a memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg's Soweto township. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
11 / 12
Mourners attend a memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg's Soweto township. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Mourners attend a memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg's Soweto township. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Mourners attend a memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg's Soweto township. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Next Slideshows

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.

11:33am EDT
China's DIY machines

China's DIY machines

From homemade Lamborghinis to submarines, a look at some unique inventions and home-made projects made in China.

Apr 11 2018
Paul Ryan in the House

Paul Ryan in the House

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, the top Republican in Congress, will not seek re-election in November, his office said.

Apr 11 2018
Kenya tags rhinos in conservation drive

Kenya tags rhinos in conservation drive

The project comes just weeks after the world's last male northern white rhino died in Kenya, leaving only two females of its kind alive in the world.

Apr 05 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

French police clash with eco-activists

French police clash with eco-activists

French police swoop in to clear eco-activists and anarchists from a site in western France that had been planned as a new airport.

China's bike-sharing graveyards

China's bike-sharing graveyards

Rapid expansion of shared bicycle companies across China has led to massive piles of abandoned bikes as supply outstrips demand.

Kazakhstan Fashion Week

Kazakhstan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Kazakhstan.

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress

Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg fielded 10 hours of questions over two days from nearly 100 lawmakers on a range of issues from Facebook's handling of alleged Russian attempts at election interference to consumer privacy and hate speech.

'Catch and release' migrants

'Catch and release' migrants

President Trump signed a memorandum ordering the end of a policy known as "catch and release," in which illegal immigrants are released from detention while awaiting a court hearing on their status.

Homemade gas masks in Gaza

Homemade gas masks in Gaza

As plumes of tear gas drift across the Israeli no-go zone inside Gaza's border fence, Palestinian protesters dart between them, relying on an array of homemade devices to keep out the fumes.

China's DIY machines

China's DIY machines

From homemade Lamborghinis to submarines, a look at some unique inventions and home-made projects made in China.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast