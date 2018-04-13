Memorials for Winnie Mandela
An African National Congress (ANC) supporter arrives at a memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg's Soweto township, South Africa April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Former South African President Jacob Zuma and his wife Thobeka Madiba-Zuma sing during a memorial service in Durban. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's daughters Zenani (L) and Zindzi attend a memorial service for their mother at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg's Soweto township. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Mourners attend a memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg's Soweto township. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Graca Machel, widow of former President Nelson Mandela attends a memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg's Soweto township. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Mourners dance at a memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg's Soweto township. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A mourner reacts during a memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg's Soweto township. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Mourners attend a memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg's Soweto township. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Church members attend a memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Durban. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Mourners attend a memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg's Soweto township. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Mourners attend a memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg's Soweto township. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Mourners attend a memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg's Soweto township. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
