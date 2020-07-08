Memories from the running of the bulls
A Reuters photographer holds a picture of a reveller sprinting in front of a bull during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival, taken in July 2019, in front of a street, during the second day of San Fermin festival which was...more
A picture of revellers sprinting near bulls and steers during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in July 2019, in front of a street, during the second day of San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jon...more
A picture of revellers sprinting in front of bulls and steers during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival taken in July 2019, in front of a street during the second day of San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain July 7, 2020....more
Revellers having breakfast at the San Fermin festival, taken in July 2019 in front of the street, during the second day of San Fermin festival which was cancelled in Pamplona, Spain July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca/Illustration
Revellers sprinting near bulls and steers during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival, taken in July 2019 in front of the street, during the second day of San Fermin festival which was cancelled in Pamplona, Spain July 7, 2020....more
A reveller being helped by medical staff during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival, taken in July 2019 in front of a street, during the second day of San Fermin festival which was cancelled in Pamplona, Spain July 7, 2020....more
A reveller falling at the entrance of the bullring during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival, taken in July 2019 in front of the bullring, as Spanish apprentice bullfighters train in the arena during the second day of San Fermin...more
A recortador jumping over a bull during a contest at the San Fermin festival, taken in July 2019 in front of the bullring, during the second day of San Fermin festival which was cancelled in Pamplona, Spain July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jon...more
Revellers running next to the Fire Bull, a man carrying a bull figure packed with fireworks, during the opening of the San Fermin festival, taken in July 2019 in front of the street, during the first day of San Fermin festival which was cancelled in...more
Revellers watching Fire Bulls, men carrying bulls figures packed with fireworks, during the opening of the San Fermin festival, taken in July 2019 in front of the street, during the first day of San Fermin festival which was cancelled in Pamplona,...more
A "Zaldiko" hitting revellers with a sponge as he takes part in the procession of the Saints Day after the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival, taken in July 2019 in front of the street, during the first day of San Fermin festival...more
Runners waiting before the running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival, taken in July 2019 in front of the street, during the second day of San Fermin festival which was cancelled in Pamplona, Spain July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca/Illustration
