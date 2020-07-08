Memories from the running of the bulls

A "Zaldiko" hitting revellers with a sponge as he takes part in the procession of the Saints Day after the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival, taken in July 2019 in front of the street, during the first day of San Fermin festival...more

A "Zaldiko" hitting revellers with a sponge as he takes part in the procession of the Saints Day after the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival, taken in July 2019 in front of the street, during the first day of San Fermin festival which was cancelled in Pamplona, Spain July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca/Illustration

Close