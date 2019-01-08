Edition:
Men's Fashion Week in London

CRAIG GREEN. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

CRAIG GREEN. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
CRAIG GREEN. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
CRAIG GREEN. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

CRAIG GREEN. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
CRAIG GREEN. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
CRAIG GREEN. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

CRAIG GREEN. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
CRAIG GREEN. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
CRAIG GREEN. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

CRAIG GREEN. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
CRAIG GREEN. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
CRAIG GREEN. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

CRAIG GREEN. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
CRAIG GREEN. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Feng Chen Wang. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Feng Chen Wang. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
Feng Chen Wang. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Feng Chen Wang. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Feng Chen Wang. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
Feng Chen Wang. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Feng Chen Wang. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Feng Chen Wang. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
Feng Chen Wang. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Feng Chen Wang. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Feng Chen Wang. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
Feng Chen Wang. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Models prepare backstage before Feng Chen Wang. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Models prepare backstage before Feng Chen Wang. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
Models prepare backstage before Feng Chen Wang. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Bethany Williams. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Bethany Williams. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
Bethany Williams. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Cottweiler. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Cottweiler. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
Cottweiler. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Cottweiler. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Cottweiler. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
Cottweiler. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A model prepares backstage at Cottweiler. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A model prepares backstage at Cottweiler. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
A model prepares backstage at Cottweiler. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Astrid Andersen. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Astrid Andersen. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
Astrid Andersen. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A model prepares backstage at Christopher Raeburn. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019

A model prepares backstage at Christopher Raeburn. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
A model prepares backstage at Christopher Raeburn. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A model prepares backstage at Christopher Raeburn. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019

A model prepares backstage at Christopher Raeburn. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
A model prepares backstage at Christopher Raeburn. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Christopher Raeburn. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Christopher Raeburn. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
Christopher Raeburn. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Models prepare backstage at Christopher Raeburn. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Models prepare backstage at Christopher Raeburn. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
Models prepare backstage at Christopher Raeburn. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A model prepares backstage at Xander Zhou. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A model prepares backstage at Xander Zhou. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
A model prepares backstage at Xander Zhou. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A fashionista poses for photographers. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A fashionista poses for photographers. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
A fashionista poses for photographers. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Models prepare backstage at Xander Zhou. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Models prepare backstage at Xander Zhou. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
Models prepare backstage at Xander Zhou. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Xander Zhou. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Xander Zhou. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
Xander Zhou. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Xander Zhou. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Xander Zhou. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
Xander Zhou. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
The "Private Policy and Staff Only presented by GQ China" show. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019

The "Private Policy and Staff Only presented by GQ China" show. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
The "Private Policy and Staff Only presented by GQ China" show. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
The "Private Policy and Staff Only presented by GQ China" show. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019

The "Private Policy and Staff Only presented by GQ China" show. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
The "Private Policy and Staff Only presented by GQ China" show. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
The "Private Policy and Staff Only presented by GQ China" show. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019

The "Private Policy and Staff Only presented by GQ China" show. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
The "Private Policy and Staff Only presented by GQ China" show. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A model prepares backstage at Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019

A model prepares backstage at Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
A model prepares backstage at Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A model prepares backstage at ICEBERG. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A model prepares backstage at ICEBERG. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
A model prepares backstage at ICEBERG. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
ICEBERG. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

ICEBERG. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
ICEBERG. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
ICEBERG. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

ICEBERG. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
ICEBERG. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
E.Tautz. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

E.Tautz. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
E.Tautz. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A model is photographed backstage at Edward Crutchley. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019

A model is photographed backstage at Edward Crutchley. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
A model is photographed backstage at Edward Crutchley. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Models prepare backstage at Edward Crutchley. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Models prepare backstage at Edward Crutchley. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
Models prepare backstage at Edward Crutchley. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Edward Crutchley. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Edward Crutchley. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
Edward Crutchley. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Bobby Abley. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Bobby Abley. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
Bobby Abley. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Bobby Abley. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Bobby Abley. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
Bobby Abley. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
ART SCHOOL. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

ART SCHOOL. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
ART SCHOOL. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
