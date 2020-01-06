Edition:
Men's Fashion Week in London

Models prepare backstage ahead of the Qasimi catwalk show at London Fashion Week Mens in London, Britain, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Studio ALCH. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
Studio ALCH. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
Studio ALCH. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
Studio ALCH. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
Feng Cheng Wang. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
Feng Cheng Wang. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
Feng Cheng Wang. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
Feng Cheng Wang. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
Astrid Andersen. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Astrid Andersen. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Astrid Andersen. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Qasimi. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Qasimi. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Qasimi. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Qasimi. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Stefan Cooke. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Qasimi. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Per Gotesson. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Per Gotesson. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
8ON8 PRESENTED BY GQ China. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
8ON8 PRESENTED BY GQ China. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
MUNN. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
E. Tautz. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
Bethany Williams. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
Models prepare backstage ahead of the Bethany Williams show. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
Edward Crutchley. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
Edward Crutchley. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
JORDANLUCA. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
JORDANLUCA. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
