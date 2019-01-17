Men's Fashion Week in Paris
Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by designer Virgil Abloh as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France, January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Dries Van Noten Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Boris Bidjan Saberi Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Boris Bidjan Saberi Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Boris Bidjan Saberi Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Boris Bidjan Saberi Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Boris Bidjan Saberi Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Dries Van Noten Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Dries Van Noten Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by designer Dries Van Noten as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 collection show during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France, January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Dries Van Noten Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Angus Chiang Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Angus Chiang Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Angus Chiang Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Angus Chiang Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Teppei Fujita Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Teppei Fujita Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Fumito Ganryu Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Walter Van Beirendonck Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Walter Van Beirendonck Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Teppei Fujita Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Fumito Ganryu Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Virgil Abloh for his label Off-White Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Virgil Abloh for his label Off-White Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Walter Van Beirendonck Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Virgil Abloh for :Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Dries Van Noten Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
