Pictures | Thu Jan 17, 2019 | 3:07pm EST

Men's Fashion Week in Paris

Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
Models present creations by designer Virgil Abloh as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France, January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
Dries Van Noten Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
Boris Bidjan Saberi Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
Boris Bidjan Saberi Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
Boris Bidjan Saberi Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
Boris Bidjan Saberi Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
Boris Bidjan Saberi Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
Dries Van Noten Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
Dries Van Noten Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
A model presents a creation by designer Dries Van Noten as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 collection show during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France, January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
Dries Van Noten Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
Angus Chiang Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
Angus Chiang Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
Angus Chiang Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
Angus Chiang Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
Teppei Fujita Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
Teppei Fujita Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
Fumito Ganryu Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
Walter Van Beirendonck Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Walter Van Beirendonck Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Teppei Fujita Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
Fumito Ganryu Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
Virgil Abloh for his label Off-White Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Virgil Abloh for his label Off-White Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Walter Van Beirendonck Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Virgil Abloh for :Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
Dries Van Noten Fall/Winter 2019-2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
