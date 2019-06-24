Men's Fashion Week in Paris
A model presents a creation by designer Virgil Abloh as part of his Spring/Summer 2020 collection show for Louis Vuitton during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France, June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Designer Virgil Abloh for fashion house Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Designer Virgil Abloh for fashion house Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Designer Virgil Abloh for fashion house Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Designer Virgil Abloh for fashion house Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Designer Virgil Abloh for fashion house Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Designer Sir Paul Smith. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Designer Sir Paul Smith. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Designer Sir Paul Smith. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Designer Bruno Sialelli for Lanvin. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Designer Bruno Sialelli for Lanvin. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Designer Bruno Sialelli for Lanvin. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Designer Bruno Sialelli for Lanvin. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
White Mountaineering. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
White Mountaineering. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
White Mountaineering. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
White Mountaineering. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
Andrea Crews. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
Andrea Crews. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
Andrea Crews. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
Andrea Crews. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
Designer Olivier Rousteing for Balmain. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
Designer Olivier Rousteing for Balmain. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
Designer Olivier Rousteing for Balmain. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
Designer Olivier Rousteing for Balmain. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
Designer Kim Jones for Dior Homme. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
Designer Kim Jones for Dior Homme. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
Designer Kim Jones for Dior Homme. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
Designer Kim Jones for Dior Homme. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
Designer Kim Jones for Dior Homme. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
Designer Dries Van Noten. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Designer Dries Van Noten. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Designer Dries Van Noten. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Designer Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Designer Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino.REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Designer Virgil Abloh for his label Off-White. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Designer Virgil Abloh for his label Off-White. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Designer Virgil Abloh for his label Off-White. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Designer Virgil Abloh for his label Off-White. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Next Slideshows
E3 gaming expo
Inside the 2019 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles.
Inside Disney's new Star Wars theme park
Chewbacca climbed into the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon and fireworks flew overhead as Walt Disney Co dedicated the new "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" section...
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 72nd Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
MORE IN PICTURES
Turkey's opposition strikes blow to Erdogan
Turkey's opposition has dealt President Tayyip Erdogan a stinging blow by winning control of Istanbul in a re-run mayoral election, breaking his aura of invincibility and delivering a message from voters unhappy over his policies.
Women's World Cup: USA 2 - Spain 1
Highlights as the U.S. takes on Spain in Round of 16 action at the Women's World Cup.
Pride worldwide
Celebrating LGBTQ rights around the world during Pride Month.
'Flying Wallendas' cross Times Square on high wire
Nik and Lijana Wallenda, of the "Flying Wallendas" circus and stunt-performing family, crossed the New York landmark from opposite sides of the square on a high wire 25 floors up, running 1,300 feet from 42nd Street to 47th Street.
Women's World Cup: England 3 - Cameroon 0
England marched into the quarter-finals after a 3-0 victory over Cameroon in a dramatic match that was overshadowed by the African side's anger towards the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) over several decisions.
Women's World Cup: France 2 - Brazil 1
France captain Amandine Henry came to the rescue as the hosts scraped into the quarter-finals with a 2-1 win against Brazil after extra time.
Women's World Cup: Norway 1 (4) - Australia 1 (1)
Norway beat Australia 4-1 on penalties to reach the women's World Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2007 following a highly-entertaining 1-1 draw after extra time.
Women's World Cup: Germany 3 - Nigeria 0
Double champions Germany, inspired by skipper Alexandra Popp, continued their unbeaten run at the women s World Cup by beating Nigeria 3-0 to qualify for the quarter-finals on Saturday.