Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 24, 2019 | 1:50pm EDT

Men's Fashion Week in Paris

A model presents a creation by designer Virgil Abloh as part of his Spring/Summer 2020 collection show for Louis Vuitton during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France, June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by designer Virgil Abloh as part of his Spring/Summer 2020 collection show for Louis Vuitton during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France, June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
A model presents a creation by designer Virgil Abloh as part of his Spring/Summer 2020 collection show for Louis Vuitton during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France, June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
1 / 39
Designer Virgil Abloh for fashion house Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Designer Virgil Abloh for fashion house Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Designer Virgil Abloh for fashion house Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
2 / 39
Designer Virgil Abloh for fashion house Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Designer Virgil Abloh for fashion house Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Designer Virgil Abloh for fashion house Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
3 / 39
Designer Virgil Abloh for fashion house Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Designer Virgil Abloh for fashion house Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Designer Virgil Abloh for fashion house Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
4 / 39
Designer Virgil Abloh for fashion house Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Designer Virgil Abloh for fashion house Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Designer Virgil Abloh for fashion house Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
5 / 39
Designer Virgil Abloh for fashion house Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Designer Virgil Abloh for fashion house Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Designer Virgil Abloh for fashion house Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
6 / 39
Designer Sir Paul Smith. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Designer Sir Paul Smith. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Designer Sir Paul Smith. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
7 / 39
Designer Sir Paul Smith. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Designer Sir Paul Smith. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Designer Sir Paul Smith. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
8 / 39
Designer Sir Paul Smith. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Designer Sir Paul Smith. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Designer Sir Paul Smith. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
9 / 39
Designer Bruno Sialelli for Lanvin. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Designer Bruno Sialelli for Lanvin. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Designer Bruno Sialelli for Lanvin. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
10 / 39
Designer Bruno Sialelli for Lanvin. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Designer Bruno Sialelli for Lanvin. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Designer Bruno Sialelli for Lanvin. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
11 / 39
Designer Bruno Sialelli for Lanvin. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Designer Bruno Sialelli for Lanvin. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Designer Bruno Sialelli for Lanvin. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
12 / 39
Designer Bruno Sialelli for Lanvin. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Designer Bruno Sialelli for Lanvin. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Designer Bruno Sialelli for Lanvin. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
13 / 39
White Mountaineering. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau

White Mountaineering. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
White Mountaineering. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
Close
14 / 39
White Mountaineering. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau

White Mountaineering. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
White Mountaineering. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
Close
15 / 39
White Mountaineering. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau

White Mountaineering. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
White Mountaineering. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
Close
16 / 39
White Mountaineering. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau

White Mountaineering. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
White Mountaineering. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
Close
17 / 39
Andrea Crews. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau

Andrea Crews. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Andrea Crews. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
Close
18 / 39
Andrea Crews. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau

Andrea Crews. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Andrea Crews. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
Close
19 / 39
Andrea Crews. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau

Andrea Crews. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Andrea Crews. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
Close
20 / 39
Andrea Crews. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau

Andrea Crews. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Andrea Crews. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
Close
21 / 39
Designer Olivier Rousteing for Balmain. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau

Designer Olivier Rousteing for Balmain. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
Designer Olivier Rousteing for Balmain. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
Close
22 / 39
Designer Olivier Rousteing for Balmain. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau

Designer Olivier Rousteing for Balmain. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
Designer Olivier Rousteing for Balmain. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
Close
23 / 39
Designer Olivier Rousteing for Balmain. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau

Designer Olivier Rousteing for Balmain. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
Designer Olivier Rousteing for Balmain. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
Close
24 / 39
Designer Olivier Rousteing for Balmain. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau

Designer Olivier Rousteing for Balmain. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
Designer Olivier Rousteing for Balmain. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
Close
25 / 39
Designer Kim Jones for Dior Homme. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau

Designer Kim Jones for Dior Homme. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
Designer Kim Jones for Dior Homme. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
Close
26 / 39
Designer Kim Jones for Dior Homme. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau

Designer Kim Jones for Dior Homme. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
Designer Kim Jones for Dior Homme. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
Close
27 / 39
Designer Kim Jones for Dior Homme. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau

Designer Kim Jones for Dior Homme. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
Designer Kim Jones for Dior Homme. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
Close
28 / 39
Designer Kim Jones for Dior Homme. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau

Designer Kim Jones for Dior Homme. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
Designer Kim Jones for Dior Homme. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
Close
29 / 39
Designer Kim Jones for Dior Homme. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau

Designer Kim Jones for Dior Homme. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
Designer Kim Jones for Dior Homme. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
Close
30 / 39
Designer Dries Van Noten. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Designer Dries Van Noten. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Designer Dries Van Noten. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
31 / 39
Designer Dries Van Noten. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Designer Dries Van Noten. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Designer Dries Van Noten. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
32 / 39
Designer Dries Van Noten. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Designer Dries Van Noten. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Designer Dries Van Noten. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
33 / 39
Designer Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Designer Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Designer Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
34 / 39
Designer Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino.REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Designer Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino.REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Designer Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino.REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
35 / 39
Designer Virgil Abloh for his label Off-White. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Designer Virgil Abloh for his label Off-White. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Designer Virgil Abloh for his label Off-White. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
36 / 39
Designer Virgil Abloh for his label Off-White. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Designer Virgil Abloh for his label Off-White. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Designer Virgil Abloh for his label Off-White. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
37 / 39
Designer Virgil Abloh for his label Off-White. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Designer Virgil Abloh for his label Off-White. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Designer Virgil Abloh for his label Off-White. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
38 / 39
Designer Virgil Abloh for his label Off-White. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Designer Virgil Abloh for his label Off-White. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Designer Virgil Abloh for his label Off-White. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
39 / 39
View Again
View Next
Best of BET Awards

Best of BET Awards

Next Slideshows

Best of BET Awards

Best of BET Awards

Highlights from the BET Awards in Los Angeles.

7:50am EDT
E3 gaming expo

E3 gaming expo

Inside the 2019 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles.

Jun 12 2019
Inside Disney's new Star Wars theme park

Inside Disney's new Star Wars theme park

Chewbacca climbed into the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon and fireworks flew overhead as Walt Disney Co dedicated the new "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" section...

May 30 2019
Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 72nd Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

May 27 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Turkey's opposition strikes blow to Erdogan

Turkey's opposition strikes blow to Erdogan

Turkey's opposition has dealt President Tayyip Erdogan a stinging blow by winning control of Istanbul in a re-run mayoral election, breaking his aura of invincibility and delivering a message from voters unhappy over his policies.

Women's World Cup: USA 2 - Spain 1

Women's World Cup: USA 2 - Spain 1

Highlights as the U.S. takes on Spain in Round of 16 action at the Women's World Cup.

Pride worldwide

Pride worldwide

Celebrating LGBTQ rights around the world during Pride Month.

'Flying Wallendas' cross Times Square on high wire

'Flying Wallendas' cross Times Square on high wire

Nik and Lijana Wallenda, of the "Flying Wallendas" circus and stunt-performing family, crossed the New York landmark from opposite sides of the square on a high wire 25 floors up, running 1,300 feet from 42nd Street to 47th Street.

Best of BET Awards

Best of BET Awards

Highlights from the BET Awards in Los Angeles.

Women's World Cup: England 3 - Cameroon 0

Women's World Cup: England 3 - Cameroon 0

England marched into the quarter-finals after a 3-0 victory over Cameroon in a dramatic match that was overshadowed by the African side's anger towards the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) over several decisions.

Women's World Cup: France 2 - Brazil 1

Women's World Cup: France 2 - Brazil 1

France captain Amandine Henry came to the rescue as the hosts scraped into the quarter-finals with a 2-1 win against Brazil after extra time.

Women's World Cup: Norway 1 (4) - Australia 1 (1)

Women's World Cup: Norway 1 (4) - Australia 1 (1)

Norway beat Australia 4-1 on penalties to reach the women's World Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2007 following a highly-entertaining 1-1 draw after extra time.

Women's World Cup: Germany 3 - Nigeria 0

Women's World Cup: Germany 3 - Nigeria 0

Double champions Germany, inspired by skipper Alexandra Popp, continued their unbeaten run at the women s World Cup by beating Nigeria 3-0 to qualify for the quarter-finals on Saturday.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast