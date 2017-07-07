Merkel hosts the G20
German Chancellor Angela Merkel waits to greet guests for the G20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Bernd von Jutrczenka/Pool
Argentina's President Mauricio Macri, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe...more
French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Donald Trump confer at the start of the first working session. REUTERS/John MacDougall/Pool
German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau the beginning of the G20 summit. REUTERS/John MACDOUGALL,POOL
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) turns around as U.S. President Donald Trump, China's President Xi Jinping, Argentina's President Mauricio Macri and Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull look on at the start of the first working session....more
German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets British Prime Minister Theresa May at the beginning of the G20 summit. REUTERS/Bernd Von Jutrczenka/POOL
German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes U.S. President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker as European Council President Donald Tusk listens. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the beginning of the G20 summit. REUTERS/Bernd Von Jutrczenka/POOL
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a working session at the G20 leaders summit. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Saudi Arabia's Minister of State Ibrahim Abdulaziz Al-Assaf to the opening day of the G20 leaders summit. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool
German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker at the G20 summit. REUTERS/Bernd von Jutrczenka/Pool
German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts next to U.S. President Donald Trump during the G20 leaders summit. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
French President Emmanuel Macron (3rdL) leaves his position during the family picture to place himself next to U.S. President Donald Trump (L) as German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) watches on the first day of the G20 leaders summit. REUTERS/Ludovic...more
German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes France's President Emmanuel Macron to the opening day of the G20 leaders summit. REUTERS/Ludovic Marin/Pool
South African President Jacob Zuma shakes hands with German Chancellor Angela Merkel as he arrives for the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin prepare to attend a working session at the G20 leaders summit. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes U.S. President Donald Trump to the opening day of the G20 leaders summit. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool
