Messages for Savita
People look on as messages and flowers are left at a memorial to Savita Halappanavar a day after an abortion referendum to liberalize abortion laws was passed by popular vote, in Dublin, Ireland May 27, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Messages are left at a memorial to Savita Halappanavar, the 31-year-old Indian whose death in 2012 from a septic miscarriage after being refused a termination spurred lawmakers into action. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Messages and flowers are left at a memorial to Savita Halappanavar. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A person takes pictures of messages left at a memorial to Savita Halappanavar. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A badge with a message of 'Ta' in Irish language meaning 'Yes' in English is left with flowers at a memorial to Savita Halappanavar. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Messages are left on the wall at a mural of Savita Halappanavar. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
