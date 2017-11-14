#MeToo march in Hollywood
Hundreds of people marched in the heart of Hollywood on Sunday to support victims of sexual assault and harassment, inspired by a social media campaign that has portrayed such abuse as a pervasive feature of American life. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The #MeToo march and rally followed a relentless series of accusations by men and women who said they were victimized by high-powered figures in the entertainment industry. But marchers said they also represented men and women who had been sexually...more
The marchers started at the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue, walking along the noted "Walk of Fame" until they reached the Los Angeles headquarters of news network CNN at Sunset and Cahuenga Boulevards. Along the way, participants...more
The allegations have inspired an online campaign, tagged #MeToo, that has encouraged men and women in all walks of life to reveal their own experiences with sexual harassment and assault, often years after they occurred. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ada Kennedy, 7, looks up at her mother as they participate in the #MeToo march. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman who declined to give her name wears an outfit with the names of all the men in Hollywood who sexually harassed her during the march. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Arlene Rios, 40, who said she was sexually assaulted twice while in the U.S. Navy, participates in the march. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Demonstrators gather on actor Kevin Spacey's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Earlier this month, actor Kevin Spacey apologized to actor Anthony Rapp, who had accused him of trying to seduce him in 1986 when Rapp was 14. Spacey's representatives...more
People participate in the #MeToo march. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People participate in the #MeToo march. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People participate in the #MeToo march. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A demonstrator takes part in the #MeToo march. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People participate in the #MeToo march. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People participate in the #MeToo march. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People participate in the #MeToo march. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People participate in the #MeToo march. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People participate in the #MeToo march. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A demonstrator takes part in the #MeToo march. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People participate in the #MeToo march. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A vendor sells #MeToo badges. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
