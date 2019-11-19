Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Nov 19, 2019 | 10:50am EST

Metropolitan Museum of Art displays treasures of Europe's royal courts

Hat Ornament with the 'Dresden Green' diamond from the Diamond Garniture. The exhibitIon "Making Marvels, Science and Splendor at the Courts of Europe" features more than 150 treasures from several of the world's most prestigious collections. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Hat Ornament with the 'Dresden Green' diamond from the Diamond Garniture.

Hat Ornament with the 'Dresden Green' diamond from the Diamond Garniture.
Green Turban Shell Cup and Cover by German Johann Joachim Busch ca. 1600. The exhibit opens November 25th. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Green Turban Shell Cup and Cover by German Johann Joachim Busch ca. 1600.

Green Turban Shell Cup and Cover by German Johann Joachim Busch ca. 1600.
A miniature model carriage From the Esterhazy Schatzkammer. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A miniature model carriage From the Esterhazy Schatzkammer.

A miniature model carriage From the Esterhazy Schatzkammer.
The Draughtsman-Writer, ca. 1800. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The Draughtsman-Writer, ca. 1800.

The Draughtsman-Writer, ca. 1800.
The Draughtsman-Writer, ca. 1800. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The Draughtsman-Writer, ca. 1800.

The Draughtsman-Writer, ca. 1800.
Two Sherical clocks built by German George Seydell before 1688. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Two Sherical clocks built by German George Seydell before 1688.

Two Sherical clocks built by German George Seydell before 1688.
Two Spherical Clocks built by German George Seydell before 1688. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Two Spherical Clocks built by German George Seydell before 1688.

Two Spherical Clocks built by German George Seydell before 1688.
An Odometer by Christoph Trechsler the Elder from Dresden, Germany ca.1584. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An Odometer by Christoph Trechsler the Elder from Dresden, Germany ca.1584.

An Odometer by Christoph Trechsler the Elder from Dresden, Germany ca.1584.
An Odometer by Christoph Trechsler the Elder from Dresden, Germany ca.1584. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An Odometer by Christoph Trechsler the Elder from Dresden, Germany ca.1584.

An Odometer by Christoph Trechsler the Elder from Dresden, Germany ca.1584.
A section of the 'Western Astrolabe' Salzburg, ca. 1591. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A section of the 'Western Astrolabe' Salzburg, ca. 1591.

A section of the 'Western Astrolabe' Salzburg, ca. 1591.
Magic Lantern Clock by German Matthias Gaill second half of the 17th century. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Magic Lantern Clock by German Matthias Gaill second half of the 17th century.

Magic Lantern Clock by German Matthias Gaill second half of the 17th century.
The "150Invention" Mask worn by Augustus the Strong in 1709. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The "150Invention" Mask worn by Augustus the Strong in 1709.

The "150Invention" Mask worn by Augustus the Strong in 1709.
Automaton Clock with Bacchus Figure, German, Augsburg, late 16th century. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Automaton Clock with Bacchus Figure, German, Augsburg, late 16th century.

Automaton Clock with Bacchus Figure, German, Augsburg, late 16th century.
Encryption Device from France, 1550. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Encryption Device from France, 1550.

Encryption Device from France, 1550.
Mirror Clock, from Germany ca. 1565-70. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Mirror Clock, from Germany ca. 1565-70.

Mirror Clock, from Germany ca. 1565-70.
Wire-Drawing Bench with Accessories by German Leonhard Danner ca. 1565. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wire-Drawing Bench with Accessories by German Leonhard Danner ca. 1565.

Wire-Drawing Bench with Accessories by German Leonhard Danner ca. 1565.
A section of the Wire-Drawing Bench with Accessories by German Leonhard Danner ca. 1565. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A section of the Wire-Drawing Bench with Accessories by German Leonhard Danner ca. 1565.

A section of the Wire-Drawing Bench with Accessories by German Leonhard Danner ca. 1565.
"The Moving Monk" an automated figure of a monk, ca. 1550. REUTERS/Mike Segar

"The Moving Monk" an automated figure of a monk, ca. 1550.

"The Moving Monk" an automated figure of a monk, ca. 1550.
Equation Clock from Germany, 1591. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Equation Clock from Germany, 1591.

Equation Clock from Germany, 1591.
Silver furnishings of Prince Paul I Esterhazy ca. 1655 are seen on display during a press preview of the exhibitIon "Making Marvels, Science and Splendor at the Courts of Europe" featuring more than 150 treasures from several of the world's most prestigious collections, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, U.S., November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Silver furnishings of Prince Paul I Esterhazy ca. 1655

Silver furnishings of Prince Paul I Esterhazy ca. 1655
Picture Puzzle of Christian V, King of Denmark and Norway ca. 1685. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Picture Puzzle of Christian V, King of Denmark and Norway ca. 1685.

Picture Puzzle of Christian V, King of Denmark and Norway ca. 1685.
Automaton Clock with Bacchus Figure and case below, German, Augsburg, late 16th century. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Automaton Clock with Bacchus Figure and case below, German, Augsburg, late 16th century.

Automaton Clock with Bacchus Figure and case below, German, Augsburg, late 16th century.
Solar Observation Shield, German, Augsburg, first quarter of the 17th century. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Solar Observation Shield, German, Augsburg, first quarter of the 17th century.

Solar Observation Shield, German, Augsburg, first quarter of the 17th century.
"Western Astrolabe" Salzburg, ca. 1591. REUTERS/Mike Segar

"Western Astrolabe" Salzburg, ca. 1591.

"Western Astrolabe" Salzburg, ca. 1591.
