Metropolitan Museum of Art displays treasures of Europe's royal courts
Hat Ornament with the 'Dresden Green' diamond from the Diamond Garniture. The exhibitIon "Making Marvels, Science and Splendor at the Courts of Europe" features more than 150 treasures from several of the world's most prestigious collections. ...more
Green Turban Shell Cup and Cover by German Johann Joachim Busch ca. 1600. The exhibit opens November 25th. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A miniature model carriage From the Esterhazy Schatzkammer. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The Draughtsman-Writer, ca. 1800. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Two Sherical clocks built by German George Seydell before 1688. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An Odometer by Christoph Trechsler the Elder from Dresden, Germany ca.1584. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A section of the 'Western Astrolabe' Salzburg, ca. 1591. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Magic Lantern Clock by German Matthias Gaill second half of the 17th century. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The "150Invention" Mask worn by Augustus the Strong in 1709. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Automaton Clock with Bacchus Figure, German, Augsburg, late 16th century. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Encryption Device from France, 1550. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Mirror Clock, from Germany ca. 1565-70. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Wire-Drawing Bench with Accessories by German Leonhard Danner ca. 1565. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A section of the Wire-Drawing Bench with Accessories by German Leonhard Danner ca. 1565. REUTERS/Mike Segar
"The Moving Monk" an automated figure of a monk, ca. 1550. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Equation Clock from Germany, 1591. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Silver furnishings of Prince Paul I Esterhazy ca. 1655 are seen on display during a press preview of the exhibitIon "Making Marvels, Science and Splendor at the Courts of Europe" featuring more than 150 treasures from several of the world's most...more
Picture Puzzle of Christian V, King of Denmark and Norway ca. 1685. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Automaton Clock with Bacchus Figure and case below, German, Augsburg, late 16th century. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Solar Observation Shield, German, Augsburg, first quarter of the 17th century. REUTERS/Mike Segar
"Western Astrolabe" Salzburg, ca. 1591. REUTERS/Mike Segar
